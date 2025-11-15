Denver Needs Overtime to get Gold Pan Rivalry Win: Puck Drop
On a night featuring a lot of blowouts, with nine ranked teams involved in games won by three goals or more, Denver and Colorado College showed why the Battle for Gold Pan trophy is one the best rivalries in college hockey.
After neither side could gain an advantage through the first two periods, both teams scored once in the final frame before junior defenseman Boston Buckberger ended it at 3:34 of overtime to give No. 4 Denver the 2-1 victory over No. 17 Colorado College at Magness Arena.
Junior forward Riley Stuart gave Colorado College the lead at 5:41 of the third period on a centering pass from Ryan Alexander, only to have Eric Pohlkamp finish off a loose-puck rebound at 16:34 to send the game into extra time Friday night.
The Pioneers improved to 7-3-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the NCHC, while Colorado College is 6-4-1 (1-2-2) heading into the second game of the weekend home-and home series. Meanwhile:
• Ohio State's Adam Eisele, Max Montes, Jake Karabela and Davis Burnside all scored in the third period for a 5-1 victory over No. 7 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.
• No. 5 Penn State continued to struggle without injured junior right wing Aiden Fink, a Hobey Baker finalist last season, as seven different players scored for No. 2 Michigan in a 7-1 rout at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions are 9-4, but have lost three straight. Granted the previous setbacks were to No. 1 Michigan State, but they've been outscored 12-1 the last two games.
• No. 19 Dartmouth continued its hot start to the season as a Nathan Morin hat trick led a 6-1 victory against St. Lawrence.
Puck Drop: Saturday, November 15, 2025
• In a rematch of the 2024-25 ECAC Championship, Brooke Davis made 20 saves for the shutout while Alexis Petford and Emma Beauchamp scored second-period goals as No. 14 Colgate handed No. 4 Cornell its first loss of the season 3-0 at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, N.Y. The Big Red won last season's title game 5-1. The home-and-home series will wrap up Saturady at Lynah Rink.
• On the NHL injury front, Jack Hughes (U.S. National Development Team) is out for the Devils after reportedly cutting his hand during a team dinner. Former Boston College goaltender Joseph Woll was activated and could make his season debut for the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk (USNDT) is progressing from his offseason surgery for a sports hernia and could begin on-ice training in a couple of weeks. Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk (Boston University and USNDT) started skating with teammates on Friday and may be a couple of weeks away from returning to action. He had surgery to repair a thump ligament.
• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly disclosed that six cities have submitted bids to host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, and that the sites could be announced during 2026 Olympics.
Friday's Scores
MEN
AHA
Niagara 6, Army 4
RIT 2, Robert Morris 1
Sacred Heart 6, Canisius 1
Holy Cross at Air Force, (n)
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State 4, Notre Dame 1
No. 2 Michigan 7, No. 5 Penn State 1
Ohio State 5, No. 7 Wisconsin 1
CCHA
Bowling Green 9, Ferris State 5
No. 16 Minnesota State 2, Lake Superior State 1 (OT)
Bemidji State 2, Michigan Tech 2 (SO)
ECAC
Harvard 2, Clarkson 1
No. 20 Cornell 4, Brown 1
No. 19 Dartmouth 6, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 4, Yale 3 (OT)
Hockey East
No. 14 Connecticut 4, No. 11 Northeastern 2
No. 8 Maine 7, Vermont 0
No. 15 Providence 4, Merrimack 2
No. 18 Boston College 7, No. 12 Massachusetts 3
NCHC
No. 9 Western Michigan 4, Miami 2
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 5, Omaha 2
No. 6 North Dakota 5, Arizona State 2
No. 4 Denver 2, No. 17 Colorado College 1 (OT)
Non-Conference
New Hampshire 6, RPI 3
Union 7, UMass Lowell 1
Bentley 2, Alaska-Anchorage 1 (OT)
Long Island 6, Minnesota 2
Exhibition
Lindenwood 7, Grand Canyon 2
WOMEN
AHA
No. 6 Penn State 7, Syracuse 0
Delaware 5, Lindenwood 3
Mercyhurst 1, RIT 0
ECAC
No. 14 Colgate 3, No. 4 Cornell 0
No. 13 Brown 4, Dartmouth 0
Harvard 4, No. 11 Yale, 1
Hockey East
No. 8 Northeastern 4, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 4, Vermont 3
Boston College 3, Boston University 2
Maine 2, Holy Cross 1
NEWHA
Saint Anselm 2, Long Island 1
Franklin Pierce 5, Stonehill 4 (OT)
Assumption 6, Saint Michael's 1
WCHA
No. 2 Minnesota 6, Bemidji State 2
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3, No.15 St. Thomas 1
No. 3 Ohio State, 5, Minnesota State 2
No. 1 Wisconsin 5, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1
Non-Conference
Rensselaer 1, Robert Morris 0
Princeton 3, Providence 0
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Saturday's Schedule
Men
AHA
Army at Niagara, 5 p.m. ET
Canisius at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m. ET
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 MT
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET
No. 2 Michigan at No. 5 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET
Ohio State at No. 7 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT
CCHA
Ferris State at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET
No. 16 Minnesota State at Lake Superior, 6 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET
St. Thomas at Augustana, 6 p.m. CT
ECAC
No. 19 Dartmouth at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET
Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET
Yale at No. 19 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 15 Providence at Merrimack. 6 p.m. ET
No. 18 Boston College at No. 12 Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 8 Maine, 7:30 p.m. ET
No. 14 Connecticut at No. 11 Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. ET
NCHC
Miami at No. 9 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET
Omaha at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT
Arizona State at No. 6 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT
No. 4 Denver at No. 17 Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT
Non-Conference
No. 13 Boston University at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Union, 5 p.m. ET
Long Island at Minnesota, 5 p.m. CT
Alaska-Anchorage at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET
Exhibition
Grand Canyon at Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m. CT
Women
AHA
Syracuse at No. 6 Penn State, 1 p.m. ET
RIT at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET
Lindenwood at Delaware, 1 p.m. ET
ECAC
Harvard at No. 13 Brown, 3 p.m. ET
No. 14 Colgate at No. 4 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET
Dartmouth at No. 11 Yale, 3 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 8 Northeastern at Merrimack, 1 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Vermont, 3 p.m. ET
Maine at Holy Cross, 5 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Long Island at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m. ET
Assumption at Saint Michael's, 3:20 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET
WCHA
Bemidji State at No. 2 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT
No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m. CT
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No. 15 St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT
Minnesota State at No. 3 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Providence at Princeton, 2 p.m. ET
Rensselaer at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET
This Date in Hockey History:
November 15, 1945: Denver left wing Jim Shires was born in Edmonton.
November 15, 1964: Providence goaltender Chris Terreri was born in Providence, R.I.
November 15, 1983: Alaska Fairbanks left wing Kyle Greentree was born in Victoria, British Columbia.
November 15, 1987: Vermont defenseman Kevan Miller was born in Los Angeles.
November 15, 1994: New Hampshire defenseman Brett Pesce was born in Tarrytown, N.Y.
November 15, 1996: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Damian Rhodes became the Ottawa Senators leader in career victories with a 4-3 win over Chicago. However, it was just his 15th win with the young franchise.
November 15, 1998: Minnesota forward Ben Meyers was born in Delano, Minn.
November 15, 2000: Former Northern Arizona left wing Greg Adams played in his 1,000th NHL game and scored goal No. 345 in helping the Florida Panthers defeat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-1.
November 15, 2000: Former Michigan State right wing Anson Carter was traded by the Boston Bruins along with first- and second-round draft pick to Edmonton for former Boston College right wing Bill Guerin. The draft picks were later used on Ales Hemsky and Doug Lynch.
November 15, 2002: Michigan right wing Mackie Samoskevich was born in Newtown, Conn.
November 15, 2014: The St. Louis Blues traded former Minnesota defenseman Jordan Leopold to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.
November 15, 2021: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Doug Wilson, Kim St-Pierre, Kevin Lowe, Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa and Ken Holland.
November 15, 2022: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Daniel Alfredsson, Herb Carnegie, Roberto Luongo, Riikka Sallinen, and Daniel and Henrik Sedin.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"He recognizes what he does best. He doesn't gamble. He plays very safe. He'll go back and make the pass to the same winger time after time if the guy's open, and he's so strong that even when he's being leaned on he can get the puck to his man. He never gets in trouble in his own end."- Bryan Murray on Rod Langway
We'll Leave You With This ...
