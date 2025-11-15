No 18 BC Men's Hockey Earns First Home Win in Four Goal Rout of No 12 UMass
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In Friday night’s matchup between Boston College men’s hockey and UMass, sophomores James Hagens and Dean Letourneau, the Boston Bruins’ 2025 and 2024 first-round draft picks, respectively, carried the Eagles to their first home victory of the season.
The game might as well have been a Boston Bruins’ future-players showcase, because the pair of Eagles’ forwards—and future Bruins’ forwards, for that matter—dazzled.
Hagens’ go-ahead goal with 7:09 left in the second frame handed BC its first lead of the game, 3-2, after he demanded the puck before slotting the puck through Jackson Irving’s five-hole. Hagens picked up an assist in the first minute of the third period, providing Ryan Conmy with a one-timer from the slot to increase BC’s lead to 4-2.
Letourneau, meanwhile, notched the Eagles' first goal of the night with a tip-in at the 8:28 mark of the first period, which tied the game at one goal apiece. He later generated an assist on Will Vote’s goal from the crease at the 18:27 mark of the third to make it 5-2 BC.
Hagens and Letourneau are now tied for the lead in goals on BC’s roster with four, and their heroics lifted the No. 18 Eagles (5-4-1, 3-2-0) over the No. 12 Minutemen (7-5-0, 1-3-0) by a final score of 7-3. The icing on the cake was BC’s final goal of the game with 0:25 on the clock, when senior forward Will Traeger scored the first goal of his collegiate career.
“When he gets in the lineup, he gives you that great consistency [and] tremendous effort,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “He’s going 100 miles an hour from his first step off the bench to his last step right back on, and to see him rewarded for the goal, it just made the whole team really happy for him.”
After the game, Letourneau—who has nearly tripled his point output from all of last season—broke down the elements which have led to his recent surge in confidence.
“I just had more time to train,” Letourneau said. “Like the past offseason, there was a lot of breaks with the combine and the draft, you kind of missed some training here and there. But this season, right after I got home, I got to get right in and train.”
Hagens and Conmy led the Eagles in shots on net with six each, and BC outshot the Minutemen 12-6, 14-6, and 13-4 in the first, second, and third period, respectively, which came out to 39-16 total.
“I thought our O-zone tempo was very good,” Brown said. “Think we were moving pucks. We had speed. We got low to high a lot, and then spread them out a little bit in the offensive zone. So that was working well. And then on the rush, maybe not as dangerous as in the zone, but we still had some good looks coming out of our zone. Our D made some great breakout passes.”
The Eagles faced a 2-1 deficit heading into the initial period break after relinquishing the first goal of the game with 9:25 remaining in the first. Jack Galanek fed a puck to the middle of the offensive zone, which ricochetted off of a skate before hitting the post and settling into the net behind Louka Cloutier.
BC tied the game, 1-1, thanks to Letourneau, but UMass responded five minutes later, at the 3:30 mark, with Jack Musa’s snipe from the left circle.
The Eagles won the first frame in terms of shots on goal, but were catching unlucky breaks with UMass’ limited shot attempts. It was all BC from there on out, however.
Drew Fortescue knotted up the game at two apiece at the 17:44 mark of the second frame with a shot from the point, and Hagens’ goal just over 10 minutes later gave BC its first lead at 3-2, which it took into the second intermission.
Right out of the gates in the third, Conmy registered his third power-play goal of the year, followed by Will Vote less than a minute later, who jammed in the puck from the crease on a Letourneau assist.
After some major scuffles broke out, including one which sent sophomore forward Teddy Stiga off the ice entirely for a game misconduct—and out of Saturday’s contest as well, per the Hockey East rulebook—the Minutemen came back within two via Daniel Jencko’s goal.
But Brady Berard tapped in an empty-netter with 1:55 remaining to increase BC’s advantage to 6-3, and Traegar scored in the final minute to cement the Eagles’ four-goal, 7-3 victory.
In terms of how BC is going to handle playing without Stiga, including forwards Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik—who have both remained injured for most of this season so far—Brown is steadfast on a next-man-up mentality.
“The next guy’s in,” Brown said. “We have a deep team. We have lots of guys who can play. Of course, Teddy’s one of our top players, but we have lots of guys who can fill in, so we’ll have someone else in the lineup, and away we go.”