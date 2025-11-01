Do You Know This Team That Recently Raised A Championship Banner? Puck Drop
All this week, we're profiling schools that you may not know much about, even through they may have winning college hockey programs. Today it's Bentley University, which made the NCAA Tournament last season as champions of Atlantic Hockey America.
The university is a private school located in Waltham, Mass, just west of Boston. It was founded in 1917 as Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. It became Bentley College of Accounting and Finance in 1961, and Bentley College in 1971. There are roughly 5,000 students enrolled.
This year, U.S. News and World Report rated it second out of 171 schools as Regional Universities North, and third as Best Value Schools in Regional Universities North.
The hockey program began in 1977-78. Last year it won its first AHA title, securing the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 16 seed, Bentley (23–14–2) faced top-seeded Boston College in the opener of the Manchester Regional and played the Eagles close before bowing out of the tournament, 3-1.
Ryan Soderquist, who was the head coach in 2022-23, graduated in 2000 with the most career goals (84) and career points (173) in program history.
Bentley University
Conference: AHA
Head coach: Andy Jones, third season
Assistant coaches: Tom Fiorentino and Riley Colvard
Arena: Bentley Arena (opened 2018)
Location : Waltham, Massachusetts
Colors Blue and white
Mascot Flex the Falcon
Did you know: The capacity for Bentley Arena is the same as the year the school opened, 1917.
Puck Drop: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET. Scores will not be available this weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Saturday's Schedule
MEN
AHA
Bentley at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Army at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
CCHA
Northern Michigan at Augustana, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Bemidji State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 8 p.m.
Boston University at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
ECAC
Union at RPI, 4 p.m.
NCHC
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Arizona State at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
Non-Conference
Brown at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Alaska at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Lawrence7 p.m.
RIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at Denver, 8 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Lindenwood at RIT, 1 p.m
Delaware at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
ECAC
Brown at Cornell, 3 p.m.
RPI at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Yale at Colgate, 3 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 3 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Hockey East
Holy Cross at UConn, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 3 p.m.
Boston University at Northeastern, 3 p.m.
NEWHA
Stonehill at LIU, 2 p.m.
Post at Saint Michael’s, 3 p.m
Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Assumption, 7 p.m.
WCHA
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Ohio State at St. Thomas, 3 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State, 3 p.m.
This Date in Hockey History:
November 1, 1932: Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour was born in Sudbury, Ontario. Long before winning four straight Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders, Arbour began his coaching career with the Iowa Hawkeyes hockey team in 1967.
November 1, 1924: The Boston Bruins officially joined the NHL, becoming the first American-based team to enter the league.
November 1, 1947: The” Production Line” of Gordie Howe, Ted Linsay and Sid Abel played together for the first time with the Detroit Red Wings, The nickname was a nod to the city’s automotive industry.
November 1, 1952: The host Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins on the first nationally-televised game on CBC, 3-2.
November 1, 1969: Tommy Williams, who played for the U.S. National Team and won a gold medal in the 1960 Winter Olympics, became the first Minnesota-born player to score a goal for the Minnesota North Stars. The Pittsburgh Penguins still home at home, 6-3. Former Michigan defenseman Tom Polanic set franchise records for most penalty minutes in a period (34 during the second period) and in a game (34).
November 1, 1969: Minnesota State, then known as Mankato State, held its first practice after having previously been a club team. Don Brose was the coach. The team went 5-8-1 as an independent, but came back and went 15-2-1 in its second official season.
November 1, 1975: Vermont center Eric Perrin was born in Laval, Quebec.
November 1, 1981: Val James became the African-American player to skate in an NHL game as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2. He played just seven games for the Sabers. He had a brief four-game stint with Toronto in 1986-87.
November 1, 1983: Cornell left wing Matt Moulson was born in North York, Ontario.
November 1, 1989: Ohio State right wing Zac Dalpe was born in Paris … Ontario.
November 1, 1991: Union left wing Daniel Carr was born in Sherwood Park, Alberta.
November 1, 1991: Minnesota State center Tyler Pitlick was born in Minneapolis.
November 1, 1992: Brown right wing Nick Lappin was born in Geneva, Ill.
November 1: 1996: Mankato State played its first Division I game, hosting Ferris State. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, but the Mavericks won the next night 5-3. The team finished 17-14-3 and then joined the WCHA conference.
November 1, 2002: UMass defenseman Scott Morrow was born in Darien, Conn.
November 1, 2021: Patrick Kane, who in the United States National Team Development Program had a hat trick and assist to pass Denis Savard and move into third on the Chicago Blackhawks all-time points list with 1,097.
November 1, 2023: Former Denver right wing Tory Terry completed a hat trick with an overtime goal, the fourth player in Anaheim Ducks history to do so (Lubomir Visnovsky, Hampus Lindholm, and USA Hockey National Team Development Program product Cam Fowler). On the other side, former Minnesota center Logann Cooley, 19 at the time, scored his first NHL goal with the Phoenix Coyotes.
Hockey Quote of the Day
After serving in a submarine in World War I] “My legs and nerves were shot.”- Frank Brimsek (St. Cloud State)