UMD Makes Big Jump in Latest College Hockey Rankings

After sweeping in-state rival Minnesota, the Bulldogs are back in the top 10 for the first time since October 2021.

Christopher Walsh

Senior defenseman Riley Bodnarchuk carries the pick as UMD completes a sweep of Minnesota in men's hockey on Oct. 25, 2025 / University of Minnesota Duluth

Michigan State is the clear No. 1 team in men's college hockey, and Minnesota Duluth has earned its way back into the top 10 for the first time in four years. Outside of that, there's not a lot of clarity in this week's rankings.

With so many upsets there wasn't a lot of movement minus the few sweeps that occurred over last weekend. Michigan and Western Michigan switched spots after their No. 2 vs. No. 3 home-and-home split (the difference is only two points, though), and Denver and Quinnipiac did as well at No. 6 and No. 7 even though both took a road loss out East.

UMD jumped up from No. 18 to No. 10 after winning both of its games at Minnesota, while the Gophers dropped from No. 12 to nearly out of the top 20. They might have been saved by Cornell not having played a regular-season start as the Ivy League just wrapped up its exhibitions and will enter the fray this week.

The Bulldogs were last in the top 10 in October 2021.

On the women's side the only change in the top five was Cornell moving up a notch to No. 4. Wisconsin is still unanimous No. 1, but has a big homoe series this week agianst No. 3 Minnesota.

USCHO Men's Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

5-1-0

993 (45)

1

2

Michigan

7-1-0

916 (2)

3

3

Western Michigan

4-2-0

914 (1)

2

4

Penn State

7-1-0

817 (2)

5

5

Boston University

3-3-1

769

4

6

Denver

3-2-1

708

7

7

Quinnipiac

5-2-1

676

6

8

North Dakota

4-2-0

612

8

9

Connecticut

3-3-0

521

11

10

Minnesota Duluth

7-1-0

492

18

11

Boston College

2-2-1

475

9

12

Maine

3-2-1

429

10

13

Massachusetts

5-2-0

395

13

14

Wisconsin

4-0-2

325

17

15

Colorado College

5-1-0

293

16

16

Providence

2-2-1

283

15

17

Ohio State

4-2-0

277

14

18

Minnesota State

3-2-1

152

20

19

Minnesota

2-5-1

104

12

20

Cornell

0-0-0

87

19

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 77, Miami 41, St. Cloud State 41, Union 35, Michigan Tech 18, Arizona State 17, Omaha 10, Sacred Heart 6, St. Thomas 5, Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 4, Merrimack 2, Bemidji State 1, Brown 1

USA Hockey Poll

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

659 (17)

4

2

Western Michigan

634 (5)

2

3

Michigan

624 (12)

3

4

Boston University

575

1

5

Penn State

528

6

6

Quinnipiac

591

10

7

Denver

471

5

8

North Dakota

442

8

9

Boston College

422

9

10

Maine

358

7

11

Connecticut

283

12

12

Minnesota

268

14

13

Massachusetts

267

11

14

Providence

218

13

15

Ohio State

212

15

16

Wisconsin

161

17

17

Colorado College

110

20

18

Cornell

109

18

19

Minnesota Duluth

98

NR

Others receiving votes: Union 44; Augustana 35; Arizona State16; Miami 15; Northeastern 12; Canisius 8; Harvard 3; Clarkson 1; St. Cloud State 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

October 27, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

10-0-0

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

7-1-0

276

2

3

Minnesota

9-1-0

264

3

4

Cornell

4-0-0

232

5

5

Minnesota Duluth

6-4-0

216

4

6

Penn State

10-0-0

206

6

7

Quinnipiac

9-1-0

177

7

8

Connecticut

5-2-0

156

8

9

Clarkson

5-3-0

126

10

10

St. Cloud State

4-6-0

105

11

11

Colgate

4-4-0

102

9

12

Northeastern

4-2-0

93

12

13

St. Thomas

7-3-0

42

13

14

Yale

3-1-0

40

13

15

Brown

3-1-0

22

NR

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 12, Boston College 9, Minnesota State 6, Boston University 5, Princeton 4, Providence 4, St. Lawrence 4

Women's USA Hockey Poll

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

259

2

3

Minnesota

253

3

4

Cornell

214

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

212

5

6

Penn State

192

6

7

Quinnipiac

179

7

8

Colgate

135

8

9

Connecticut

126

11

10

Clarkson

103

9

11

St. Cloud State

100

10

12

Northeastern

85

12

13

St. Thomas

36

NR

14

Yale

27

NR

15

St. Lawrence

20

T13

Others Receiving Votes: Mercyhurst 12; Minnesota State, 12; Princeton 10; Boston University, 8; Brown 7; Boston College, 3; Maine, 1; Providence 1.

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

