UMD Makes Big Jump in Latest College Hockey Rankings
Michigan State is the clear No. 1 team in men's college hockey, and Minnesota Duluth has earned its way back into the top 10 for the first time in four years. Outside of that, there's not a lot of clarity in this week's rankings.
With so many upsets there wasn't a lot of movement minus the few sweeps that occurred over last weekend. Michigan and Western Michigan switched spots after their No. 2 vs. No. 3 home-and-home split (the difference is only two points, though), and Denver and Quinnipiac did as well at No. 6 and No. 7 even though both took a road loss out East.
UMD jumped up from No. 18 to No. 10 after winning both of its games at Minnesota, while the Gophers dropped from No. 12 to nearly out of the top 20. They might have been saved by Cornell not having played a regular-season start as the Ivy League just wrapped up its exhibitions and will enter the fray this week.
The Bulldogs were last in the top 10 in October 2021.
On the women's side the only change in the top five was Cornell moving up a notch to No. 4. Wisconsin is still unanimous No. 1, but has a big homoe series this week agianst No. 3 Minnesota.
This story will updated.
USCHO Men's Poll
October 27 2005
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
5-1-0
993 (45)
1
2
Michigan
7-1-0
916 (2)
3
3
Western Michigan
4-2-0
914 (1)
2
4
Penn State
7-1-0
817 (2)
5
5
Boston University
3-3-1
769
4
6
Denver
3-2-1
708
7
7
Quinnipiac
5-2-1
676
6
8
North Dakota
4-2-0
612
8
9
Connecticut
3-3-0
521
11
10
Minnesota Duluth
7-1-0
492
18
11
Boston College
2-2-1
475
9
12
Maine
3-2-1
429
10
13
Massachusetts
5-2-0
395
13
14
Wisconsin
4-0-2
325
17
15
Colorado College
5-1-0
293
16
16
Providence
2-2-1
283
15
17
Ohio State
4-2-0
277
14
18
Minnesota State
3-2-1
152
20
19
Minnesota
2-5-1
104
12
20
Cornell
0-0-0
87
19
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 77, Miami 41, St. Cloud State 41, Union 35, Michigan Tech 18, Arizona State 17, Omaha 10, Sacred Heart 6, St. Thomas 5, Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 4, Merrimack 2, Bemidji State 1, Brown 1
USA Hockey Poll
October 20, 2025 (Will be updated)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
659 (17)
4
2
Western Michigan
634 (5)
2
3
Michigan
624 (12)
3
4
Boston University
575
1
5
Penn State
528
6
6
Quinnipiac
591
10
7
Denver
471
5
8
North Dakota
442
8
9
Boston College
422
9
10
Maine
358
7
11
Connecticut
283
12
12
Minnesota
268
14
13
Massachusetts
267
11
14
Providence
218
13
15
Ohio State
212
15
16
Wisconsin
161
17
17
Colorado College
110
20
18
Cornell
109
18
19
Minnesota Duluth
98
NR
Others receiving votes: Union 44; Augustana 35; Arizona State16; Miami 15; Northeastern 12; Canisius 8; Harvard 3; Clarkson 1; St. Cloud State 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
October 27, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
10-0-0
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
7-1-0
276
2
3
Minnesota
9-1-0
264
3
4
Cornell
4-0-0
232
5
5
Minnesota Duluth
6-4-0
216
4
6
Penn State
10-0-0
206
6
7
Quinnipiac
9-1-0
177
7
8
Connecticut
5-2-0
156
8
9
Clarkson
5-3-0
126
10
10
St. Cloud State
4-6-0
105
11
11
Colgate
4-4-0
102
9
12
Northeastern
4-2-0
93
12
13
St. Thomas
7-3-0
42
13
14
Yale
3-1-0
40
13
15
Brown
3-1-0
22
NR
Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 12, Boston College 9, Minnesota State 6, Boston University 5, Princeton 4, Providence 4, St. Lawrence 4
Women's USA Hockey Poll
October 21, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings Oct. 28)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
259
2
3
Minnesota
253
3
4
Cornell
214
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
212
5
6
Penn State
192
6
7
Quinnipiac
179
7
8
Colgate
135
8
9
Connecticut
126
11
10
Clarkson
103
9
11
St. Cloud State
100
10
12
Northeastern
85
12
13
St. Thomas
36
NR
14
Yale
27
NR
15
St. Lawrence
20
T13
Others Receiving Votes: Mercyhurst 12; Minnesota State, 12; Princeton 10; Boston University, 8; Brown 7; Boston College, 3; Maine, 1; Providence 1.