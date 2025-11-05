East Takes Another Hit as Alaska Steals Tie at No. 5 Quinnipiac: Puck Drop
It was a team more than 4,000 miles away from home, coming off being swept last weekend at Princeton to fall to 0-5-0 on the road. Sure, Alaska had found a way to beat Quinnipiac earlier this season, 2-1 in the Icebreaker Tournament in Tempe, Ariz, a month ago, but surely the Bobcats would use that as extra motivation in addition to getting a rematch on home ice at M&T Bank Arena.
Nevertheless, No. 5 Quinnipiac (5-2-2), supposedly the best team in the East according to the latest rankings, could only manage a 2-2 tie against the Nanooks, who also took the shootout.
The Bobcats certainly did try, though, outshooting Alaska 41-16 and yielding just six shots through the first two periods. Senior goaltender Lassi Lehti made 39 saves to notch his third win of the season for Alaska (2-8-1).
Chris Pelosi had the only goal of the first two periods on a power play, knocking home a rebound off an Ethan Wyttenbach shot. Misha Danylov, who went on to end the shootout, went through three defenders before lifting backhand to even the score at 1-1 midway through the third period. Wyttenbach scored off a faceoff to make it 2-1, but after the home team was called for a bench minor Peyton Platter scored on a power play at 18:10 to send the game to overtime.
ECAC play begins this weekend, as Quinnipiac visits Yale on Friday and Brown on Saturday. Meanwhile, Alaska ended a five-gam road trip without a win. The independent program will host Canadian school Simon Fraser for a canned-food drive exhibition on Saturday, it's final game until after Thanksgiving.
SEE ALSO: This Week's Rankings
Puck Drop: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
• Carter Meyer had two goals and an assist as the U.S. National Under-17 Team defeated Canada Red, 6-5 after a shootout, to win the Group B division and move onto the semifinals at the World Under-17 Challenge in Nova Scotia. Eli Winters made 47 saves for the Americans, and stopped all but one attempt in the shootout. while Freddie Schneider sealed the win in the seventh round of the shootout, sending Team USA to the semifinals.
• Former Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier notched his first career hat trick on three shots during the first and second period as Anaheim hosted the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida.
• Former Minnesota right wing Paul Holmgren will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. He's already in the US Hockey Hall of Fame (2021) and the Flyers Hall of Fame (2021).
Tuesday's Scores
MEN
Non-conference
Harvard 6, Stonehill 2
Alaska at No. 5 Quinnipiac OT
WOMEN
No. 12 Yale 2, Saint Anselm 0
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Athletes of the Month
Only a couple of conferences name monthly winners:
Atlantic Men
Forward: Grant Porter, Sr., Canisius
Defenseman: Mikey Adamson, Sr., Sacred Heart
Goaltender: Jakub Krbecek, So., RIT
Rookie: Caleb Elfering. F, RIT
Atlantic Women
Forward: Tessa Janecke, Sr., Penn State
Defenseman: Danica Maynard, Fr., Penn State
Goaltender: Katie DeSa, Sr., Penn State
Rookie: Matilde Fantin, F, Penn State
Athletes of the Week
Some of this week’s award winners:
Atlantic Men
Forward: Tanner Kimpke, Jr, Robert Morris
Defenseman: Mack Oliphant, Sr, Holy Cross
Goaltender: Jakub Krbecek, So., RIT
Rookie: Owen Goodbrand, F, Bentley
Big Ten (Three Stars of the Week)
Blake Montgomery, Wisconsin, Fr., F
JJ Wiebusch, Penn State, So., F
Will Horcoff, Michigan, So. F
ECAC Men
Forward: Jaxson Ezman, Sr., Princeton
Defender: Eric Charpentier, Jr., Dartmouth
Rookie: Giovanni DiGiulian, Fr., Cornell
Goaltender: Nate Krawchuk, Fr., RPI
Atlantic Women
Forward: Addie Alvarez, Jr., RIT
Defenseman: Holly VanNetten, Fr., Mercyhurst
Goaltender: Katie DeSa, Sr., Penn State
Rookie: Lexie Lonask, D, Delaware
ECAC Women
Forward: Kahlen Lamarche, Jr., Quinnipiac
Defender: Zoe Uens, Sr., Quinnipiac
Rookie: Izzy Whynot, Fr., Harvard
Goaltender: Annelies Bergmann,(Jr., Cornell
NEWHA
Player: Lucy DeCoteau, So., F, Saint Anselm
Defender: Emma Hoen, Jr., D, Post
Goaltender: Hannah Saunders, G, Post
Rookie: Kayla Czukoski, G, Saint Anselm
WCHA
Forward: Joy Dunne, Jr., Ohio State
Defender: Caroline Harvey, Sr., Wisconsin
Goaltender: Taylor Kressin, Ohio State, Fr.,
Rookie: Sophia Villanueva, Goaltender, Minnesota Duluth
This Date in Hockey History:
November 5, 1904: Harvard coach Cooney Weiland was born in Seaforth, Ontario.
November 5, 1938: It took 13 years of the series, but American Mike Karakas, one of the charter members of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, notched the first shutout by the Chicago Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-0.
November 5, 1946: Michigan Tech center Al Karlander was born in Lac La H’ache, British Columbia.
November 5, 1959: Gordie Howe had a goal and an assist in an 8-3 loss to Boston, giving him 1,000 career points in the regular season and playoffs combined. He did it in 947 total games.
November 5, 1966: Wisconsin left wing/defenseman Victor Posa was born in Bari, Italy.
November 5, 1967: Minnesota defenseman Lance Pitlick was born in Minneapolis.
November 5, 1974: The Bruins signed free-agent defenseman Mike Milbury out of Colgate. He ended up playing in 754 games for Boston.
November 5, 1983: The Chicago Blackhawks scored the fastest two goals from the start of a period in NHL history — Ken Yaremchuk at :12 and Darryl Sutter at :21 of the second period — but still got drilled by the Minnesota North Stars10-5. Meanwhile, one the same night the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques set the NHL record for the fastest two goals scored from the start of a period by two different teams, 14 seconds. They played to a 4-4 tie.
November 5, 1987: Boston College defenseman Carl Sneep was born in St. Louis Park, Minn.
November 5, 1991: Northern Michigan goaltender Jared Coreau was born in Perth, Ontario.
November 5, 1992: Americans Larry DePalma and Dave Snuggerud (Minnesota) combined to set a Sharks team record by scoring two goals in a span of seven seconds in a 7-5 victory over Buffalo.
November 5, 1992: Boston University left wing Matthrew Nieto was born in Long Beach, Calif.
November 5, 2000: Former Denver left wing Antti Laaksonen scored in overtime as the Minnesota Wild got its first road win, 3-2 at Calgary. Wes Walz had the other two goals in regulation.
November 5, 2000: Former Lake Superior State center tied his career high with four assists to lead Eddmonton to a 4-2 victory over Columbus.
November 5, 2002: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter played his final NHL game and made 39 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton. During the game, he was accidentally kneed in the head by former teammate Todd Marchant, with post-concussion symptoms forcing him to retire in 2003.
November 5, 2018: Former Boston College center Brian Boyle’s first NHL hat trick came at an ideal time as the New Jersey Devils defeated Pittsburgh 5-1. It came on Hockey Fights Cancer night just over a year after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.
November 5, 2002: Michigan center Matty Beniers was born in Hiingham, Mass.
November 5, 2002: Former Vermont left wing John LeClair’s game-winning goal in overtime of a 2-1 win at Carolina was this 300th with the Philadelphia Flyers.
November 5, 2014: Wally Grant, who was on Michigan’s first national championship team in 1948, died.
November 5, 2017: Former Wisconsin center Kyle Turris was part of a big three-way trade between the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. Turris went to the Predators, Matt Duchene ended up with the Senators, while the Avalanche landed defenseman Samuel Girard, Vladislav Kamenev, and three draft picks, one of which turned into Bowen Byram.
November 5, 2022: Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for the most goals with one team in NHL history, No. 787. However, the Washington Capitals lost to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Let me start with issuing you a challenge: Be better than you are."- Herb Brooks