Should Michigan or Michigan State be No. 1 in Latest College Hockey Rankings?

Both the Spartans and Wolverines have made a strong case to be be voted first in the first polls of November.

Christopher Walsh

Michigan State is once again looking over its shoulder at rival Michigan, like during the overtime of the 2024 Big Ten tournament championship at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State is once again looking over its shoulder at rival Michigan, like during the overtime of the 2024 Big Ten tournament championship at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here we are again, in which the top two teams in men's college hockey may be so close that they could be listed as 1 and 1A. Michigan and Michigan State are both off to a stellar stellar start and could be listed atop the college hockey polls.

This week, again, it's Michigan State, but not by much. The Spartans are 5-1. They have the best weekend result, a sweep at then-No. 1 Boston University On Oct. 17-18, including a 4-3 win in overtime that was less than an inch away from going the other way. The loss was in the home opener 4-3 to New Hampshire.

At 7-1, Michigan has been the fastest riser up the polls. After being voted preseason No. 12, won twice at then-No. 7 Providence, and split a home-and-home series against the reigning national champions, then-No. 2 Western Michigan. Last weekend it won twice at Notre Dame, 5-3, and 2-1 in overtime.

We have another month until they meet on the ice for the first time this season, Dec. 5-6 in a home-and-home. This weekend Michigan hosts No. 10 Wisconsin, and Michigan State hosts No. 3 Penn State.

USCHO Men's Poll

November 3, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

5-1-0

989 (42)

1

2

Michigan

9-1-0

947 (5)

2

3

Penn State

9-1-0

882 (3)

4

4

Western Michigan

5-3-0

832

3

5

Quinnipiac

5-2-1

714

7

6

Maine

5-2-1

708

12

7

Minnesota Duluth

8-2-0

649

10

8

North Dakota

5-3-0

645

8

9

Denver

4-3-1

601

6

10

Wisconsin

6-0-2

558

14

11

Connecticut

4-3-1

540

9

12

Boston University

3-5-1

412

5

13

Massachusetts

6-3-0

405

13

14

Northeastern

5-1-0

326

NR

15

Providence

3-3-1

230

16

16

Minnesota State

4-2-2

190

18

17

Cornell

1-1-0

160

20

18

Boston College

2-4-1

157

11

19

Ohio State

4-4-0

141

17

20

Colorado College

5-3-0

110

15

Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Omaha 93, St. Cloud State 87, Union 46, Dartmouth 15, Michigan Tech 14, Bentley 9, Augustana 4, Minnesota 4, UMass Lowell 4, Harvard 3, Arizona State 2

USA Hockey Poll

November 3, 2025 (Will be updated later today)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

677 (32)

4

2

Michigan

630 (2)

3

3

Western Michigan

627

2

4

Penn State

559

5

5

Boston University

521

4

6

Quinnipiac

494

6

7

Denver

471

7

8

North Dakota

417

8

9

Connecticut

355

11

10

Boston College

343

9

11

Minnesota Duluth

328

19

12

Maine

290

10

13

Massachusetts

265

13

14

Wisconsin

236

16

15

Providence

214

14

16

Colorado College

175

17

17

Ohio State

151

15

18

Minnesota

85

12

19

Minnesota State

80

20

20

Cornell

65

18

Others receiving votes: Ohio State; Omaha 51; St. Cloud State 41; Union 36; Dartmouth 7; Michigan Tech 7; Harvard 3; Arizona State 3; Bentley 1; Minnesota 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

November 3, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

11-0-0

300 (20)

1

2

Minnesota

10-2-0

270

3

3

Ohio State

9-1-0

269

2

4

Cornell

7-0-0

234

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

8-4-0

216

5

6

Penn State

12-0-0

206

6

7

Quinnipiac

11-1-0

185

7

8

Connecticut

7-2-1

149

8

9

Northeastern

6-2-0

130

12

10

St. Cloud State

4-8-0

96

10

11

Clarkson

6-4-0

93

9

12

Yale

4-2-0

68

14

13

Colgate

4-5-1

66

11

14

St. Thomas

7-5-0

50

13

15

Brown

3-2-1

32

15

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 13, Princeton 13, Boston University 5, Minnesota State 4, St. Lawrence 1

Women's USA Hockey Poll

October 28, 2025 (Will be updated when new poll is released Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

260

2

3

Minnesota

252

3

4

Cornell

223

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

205

5

6

Penn State

195

6

7

Quinnipiac

167

7

8

Connecticut

140

9

9

Clarkson

116

10

10

Colgate

111

8

11

St. Cloud State

101

11

12

Northeastern

85

12

T13

St. Thomas

33

13

T13

Yale

33

14

15

Brown

24

NR

Others Receiving Votes: St. Lawrence 16, Mercyhurst 10; Princeton 10; Providence 5; Minnesota State, 5; Boston College 4, Boston University 3.

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

