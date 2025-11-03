Should Michigan or Michigan State be No. 1 in Latest College Hockey Rankings?
Here we are again, in which the top two teams in men's college hockey may be so close that they could be listed as 1 and 1A. Michigan and Michigan State are both off to a stellar stellar start and could be listed atop the college hockey polls.
This week, again, it's Michigan State, but not by much. The Spartans are 5-1. They have the best weekend result, a sweep at then-No. 1 Boston University On Oct. 17-18, including a 4-3 win in overtime that was less than an inch away from going the other way. The loss was in the home opener 4-3 to New Hampshire.
At 7-1, Michigan has been the fastest riser up the polls. After being voted preseason No. 12, won twice at then-No. 7 Providence, and split a home-and-home series against the reigning national champions, then-No. 2 Western Michigan. Last weekend it won twice at Notre Dame, 5-3, and 2-1 in overtime.
We have another month until they meet on the ice for the first time this season, Dec. 5-6 in a home-and-home. This weekend Michigan hosts No. 10 Wisconsin, and Michigan State hosts No. 3 Penn State.
USCHO Men's Poll
November 3, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
5-1-0
989 (42)
1
2
Michigan
9-1-0
947 (5)
2
3
Penn State
9-1-0
882 (3)
4
4
Western Michigan
5-3-0
832
3
5
Quinnipiac
5-2-1
714
7
6
Maine
5-2-1
708
12
7
Minnesota Duluth
8-2-0
649
10
8
North Dakota
5-3-0
645
8
9
Denver
4-3-1
601
6
10
Wisconsin
6-0-2
558
14
11
Connecticut
4-3-1
540
9
12
Boston University
3-5-1
412
5
13
Massachusetts
6-3-0
405
13
14
Northeastern
5-1-0
326
NR
15
Providence
3-3-1
230
16
16
Minnesota State
4-2-2
190
18
17
Cornell
1-1-0
160
20
18
Boston College
2-4-1
157
11
19
Ohio State
4-4-0
141
17
20
Colorado College
5-3-0
110
15
Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Omaha 93, St. Cloud State 87, Union 46, Dartmouth 15, Michigan Tech 14, Bentley 9, Augustana 4, Minnesota 4, UMass Lowell 4, Harvard 3, Arizona State 2
USA Hockey Poll
November 3, 2025 (Will be updated later today)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
677 (32)
4
2
Michigan
630 (2)
3
3
Western Michigan
627
2
4
Penn State
559
5
5
Boston University
521
4
6
Quinnipiac
494
6
7
Denver
471
7
8
North Dakota
417
8
9
Connecticut
355
11
10
Boston College
343
9
11
Minnesota Duluth
328
19
12
Maine
290
10
13
Massachusetts
265
13
14
Wisconsin
236
16
15
Providence
214
14
16
Colorado College
175
17
17
Ohio State
151
15
18
Minnesota
85
12
19
Minnesota State
80
20
20
Cornell
65
18
Others receiving votes: Ohio State; Omaha 51; St. Cloud State 41; Union 36; Dartmouth 7; Michigan Tech 7; Harvard 3; Arizona State 3; Bentley 1; Minnesota 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
November 3, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
11-0-0
300 (20)
1
2
Minnesota
10-2-0
270
3
3
Ohio State
9-1-0
269
2
4
Cornell
7-0-0
234
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
8-4-0
216
5
6
Penn State
12-0-0
206
6
7
Quinnipiac
11-1-0
185
7
8
Connecticut
7-2-1
149
8
9
Northeastern
6-2-0
130
12
10
St. Cloud State
4-8-0
96
10
11
Clarkson
6-4-0
93
9
12
Yale
4-2-0
68
14
13
Colgate
4-5-1
66
11
14
St. Thomas
7-5-0
50
13
15
Brown
3-2-1
32
15
Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 13, Princeton 13, Boston University 5, Minnesota State 4, St. Lawrence 1
Women's USA Hockey Poll
October 28, 2025 (Will be updated when new poll is released Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
260
2
3
Minnesota
252
3
4
Cornell
223
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
205
5
6
Penn State
195
6
7
Quinnipiac
167
7
8
Connecticut
140
9
9
Clarkson
116
10
10
Colgate
111
8
11
St. Cloud State
101
11
12
Northeastern
85
12
T13
St. Thomas
33
13
T13
Yale
33
14
15
Brown
24
NR
Others Receiving Votes: St. Lawrence 16, Mercyhurst 10; Princeton 10; Providence 5; Minnesota State, 5; Boston College 4, Boston University 3.
