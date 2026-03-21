Five Championships, Five Stories: College Hockey's Biggest Saturday Finally Here

What a weekend for college hockey fans! Conference championship Saturday has arrived, and the stakes could not be higher. Five conference titles are on the line, each carrying its own unique blend of rivalry, redemption, and NCAA tournament implications.

The marquee matchup pits No. 4 Denver against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, where the Pioneers will look to extend their remarkable 12-game unbeaten streak. In Ann Arbor, top-ranked Michigan welcomes Ohio State to Yost Ice Arena for the first-ever Big Ten Championship game between these storied rivals. Hockey East delivers its own drama as Cinderella story Merrimack takes on UConn for the Lamoriello Trophy, with both teams desperately needing a win to punch their NCAA tournament ticket.

Out East, Sacred Heart and Bentley clash in the AHA final, where two of the conference's most prolific offenses will determine which team earns the league's automatic bid. And finally, in the ECAC, Dartmouth squares off against Princeton in a championship game with tournament survival on the line for the Tigers.

NCHC

Minnesota Duluth's Max Plante celebrates after scoring a goal. | Minnesota Duluth Athletics

The No. 4 University of Denver hockey team hosts the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship on Saturday in the National Cup. Denver is on a 12-game unbeaten streak, including the two wins against Minnesota Duluth, which marked the second and third wins in that stretch.

The Pioneers are coming off a semifinal win last Saturday over third-seeded Western Michigan, winning 2-1 in overtime. Minnesota Duluth conquered top-seeded North Dakota on the road with a 5-1 victory.

These two squads met for one series during the regular season, as Denver hosted Minnesota Duluth. The Pioneers took the series opener by a 4-3 score as four different Pioneers hit the back of the net while also holding off a Duluth comeback in the third period. After a scoreless 60 minutes the following evening, DU netted the lone goal of the game in overtime in a 1-0 win while DU outshot UMD 31-19.

In the all-time series, Denver leads 139-90-13, including a record of 83-40-5 at home. The Pioneers have won 11 of the past 13 matchups and are 5-2 when facing off in the NCHC playoffs. Both of these teams are poised to make deep runs in the NCAA tournament, and this matchup is just another step in that direction. The winner will have bragging rights for a year and will improve their seeding for the NCAA tournament.

Big Ten

Ohio State celebrates the overtime goal against Michigan State Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Munn Arena. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1-ranked Michigan hosts Ohio State for the Big Ten title. This will be the first championship meeting between these rivals and the first time that Yost Ice Arena will host the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines advanced to the title game with a 6-1 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals and a 5-2 victory against Penn State in the semifinals. Ohio State advanced to the title game with a 7-1 road win over Wisconsin and a 3-2 overtime victory against top-seeded Michigan State in East Lansing.

Michigan went 4-0 against Ohio State during the regular season, earning 5-2 and 8-1 wins in November before adding 6-4 and 3-2 victories in January. The Wolverines hold a 102-53-16 advantage in the all-time series.

For Michigan, this is just a milestone to be completed as the Wolverines are guaranteed an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament. Ohio State, on the other hand, has been in win-or-go-home mode since the end of the regular season, needing yet another upset to keep its season alive.

AHA

The top two seeds in the AHA playoffs face off in the AHA finals, with the winner representing the conference in the NCAA tournament.

Bently advanced to the finals, sweeping Mercyhurst in the quarterfinals, which included a triple overtime 4-3 win in game one, which was the longest contest in program history. Bentley then dominated, earning the sweep in game two, 6-0. The Falcons then faced Holy Cross in the semifinals and took the series lead in game one with another OT win, before completing the sweep the following night with a 4-0 victory.

Sacred Heart swept Niagara in the quarterfinals, winning 3-1 and 2-1 in back-to-back nights before earning a win over No. 3 Robert Morris in the AHA semifinals. The Pioneers won game one 5-1, before struggling in a 5-2 loss the following night. In the rubber match, SHU prevailed 5-0 to advance to the final.

This game features the top two scores in the AHA this season. Bentley's Jake Black is second in both goals with 19 and points with 40, and SHU's Felix Trudeau is first in both categories with 25 goals and 47 points.

The regular season series was tightly contested. In four games, Sacred Heart had the slight edge, going 2-1-1. Both of these squads have known for months that to make the tournament, they would need to win the conference.

Hockey East

Feb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn goaltender Tyler Muszelik (30) defends against Boston University during the third period at Toscano Family Ice Forum. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Merrimack faces UConn for the Hockey East title with both squads needing a win to guarantee an NCAA tournament berth. Merrimack knocked off the top-seeded Providence Friars in the quarter finals before shutting out UMass 2-0 in Friday's semifinal to advance to the Hockey East championship. The Warriors have now won four straight to reach the Lamoriello Trophy game, becoming one of the tournament's great Cinderella stories.

Standing in their way is UConn, which rallied past Boston University in the quarterfinal, 5-3. Then the Huskies handled Boston College in overtime in the semifinal, winning 4-3 in overtime. The Huskies have yet to win a Hockey East title, losing the championship game in both 2022 and 2025.

All-time Merrimack leads the series between these squads 32-15-5. This season though, UConn has owned the head-to-head matchups, winning all three. The first time these teams met, the Huskies rolled to a 5-1 victory on Nov. 1. The next time these two squads met was for a weekend series Dec. 5-6 that saw UConn win game one 3-0 before turning around and winning again the following night 5-2.

ECAC

Dartmouth players on the bench celebrate with teammates after scoring. | Dartmouth Athletics

No. 9 Dartmouth and No. 23 Princeton face off in Lake Placid for the ECAC championship. The first two meetings between these teams during the regualr season were exciting, and both games came down to the wire. Princeton won 5-4 on Jan. 2. The second time they met ended in a 2-2 tie, with Princeton prevailing in the shootout. All time the series is split 51-51-15.

Dartmouth defeated Clarkson to advance to the ECAC Championship Game, with a 4-0 win over the Golden Knights, for the first time since 1980. For the first time since 2018, Princeton will play for an ECAC Championship after the Tigers defeated No. 8 Cornell 3-2.

For Dartmouth, this game is not a must-win as the Big Green are locks to make the NCAA tournament. Princeton, on the other hand, will need to win to secure a berth in the tournament. Currently sitting at No. 23 in the NCAA Percentage Index, the Tigers have known for weeks that winning was the only option; now they are just one game away from the big dance.



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