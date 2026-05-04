Boston College Women's Lacrosse To Play Yale in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Boston College lacrosse has secured a playoff berth and will play Yale in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship.

Stony Brook, the No. 5 seed, will host the game between BC and Yale on May 8 at 4 p.m. EDT. The winner will play the winner of Stonehill vs. Stony Brook.

The Eagles finished the regular season as the No. 12 team in the Inside Lacrosse ranking s and lost to Stanford in the ACC championship. Yale lost to Princeton in the Ivy League Championship game.

BC has won nine games in a row against Yale. The Eagles beat Yale 18–11 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on May 15 to punch its ticket to the Final Four last year.

The last time BC started the NCAA Tournament on the road was 2017.

The Eagles will be looking to get back to the Final Four for the ninth consecutive year. Last season, Boston College advanced to the semifinals where it lost to Northwestern 12-11.

Prior to making it to the semifinals, Boston College defeated Stony Brook 10-7 and Yale.

In the team’s 2026 campaign, Boston College has gone 9-7 overall and 6-4 in ACC play.

This year’s national seeds include Northwestern (No. 1), UNC (No. 2), Maryland (No. 3), Johns Hopkins (No. 4), Stony Brook (No. 5), Navy (No. 6), Michigan (No. 7), and Colorado (No. 8).

In total, 29 programs made the field for this postseason.

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule:

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT

Feb. 24: at Florida State- W 19-7

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson- W 11-9

March 4: at Duke- L 17-6

March 7: at Cal- W 15-8

March 12: vs. Harvard- W 15-5

March 14: vs. Pitt- W 12-8

March 21: at UNC- L 21-12

March 26: vs. Stanford- W 13-11

March 30: at UAlbany- W 22-5

April 4: at Loyola Maryland- W 11-8

April 11: at Virginia- L 17-14

April 16: vs. Syracuse- W 7-4

April 22: vs. Stanford (ACC Tournament)- L 14-7

May 8: vs. Yale (NCAA Tournament First Round)

May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round

May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)

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