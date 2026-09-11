Five Former Collegians Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Puck Drop

The United States Hockey Hall of Fame induction Class of 2026 has a strong collegiate flavor as it includes four players and a legendary trainer who all had ties to NCAA programs.

The brother and sister tandem of Amanda and Phil Kessel, who both played at Minnesota, were named to the class on Thursday along with former Wisconsin defenseman Ryan Sutter, former North Dakota forward T,J. Oshie and trainer Stan Wong (Northeastern) by USA Hockey.

"You don't have to look far in our sport to find someone whose life was touched by one of these five," Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey said in a statement.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum is located in Eveleth, Minn., but the induction ceremony and enshrinement, along with the presentation of the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Nov. 30, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Wong’s 40-year career began in the NFL, but he worked 13 years for the Washington Capitals and three seasons with the Florida Panthers. He also served as an athletic trainer for USA Hockey for five U.S. Olympic Teams, 18 U.S. Men's National Teams, 24 U.S. National Junior Teams, 10 Deutschland Cup squads, and one Youth Olympic Winter Games.

Check out the four players selected, with bio information from U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame:

Amanda Kessel (Minnesota) A three-time Olympian and one of the most gifted offensive players in women’s hockey history, Amanda Kessel had an outstanding career with the U.S. Women’s National Team, and at both the professional and collegiate levels.



A member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team that took home the country’s first gold in women’s hockey since 1998, Kessel scored a pivotal shootout goal in the gold-medal game against Canada. She was also a member of the 2022 and 2014 Olympic teams that brought home silver.



Kessel skated in seven IIHF Women’s World Championships and won four gold medals. She also won three national championships and became just the fifth player in women’s college hockey to top 100 points in a single season (101 points, 46 goals and 55 assists in 2012-13).

Phil Kessel (Minnesota, National Team Development Program) Phil Kessel, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympian, played in an NHL- record 1,064 consecutive regular-season games and was one of the most elite American-born scorers of his era.



Over 17 seasons, Kessel notched 992 regular-season points, including 413 goals and 579 assists, with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.



He spent two seasons with the NTDP and tallied 51 points for the Gophers in 2005-06. Drafted fifth overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, he became the first rookie to win the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy after overcoming testicular cancer to play all but 12 regular-season games in his first NHL season in 2006-07.

T.J Oshie (North Dakota) Over his 16-year NHL career, Oshie played in 1,010 regular-season games with both the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, recording 695 points (302 goals, 393 assists). He also helped his teams to the Stanley Cup playoffs 13 times, contributing 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists) in 106 career playoff games.



During the 2017-18 season, Oshie posted 47 points, and 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 24 playoff games, as the Capitals won the Stanley Cup — the first championship in franchise history. He recorded six seasons with more than 50 points, with a career-best 60 points in 2013-14 with the Blues.



Oshie went from Warroad, Minn., to the international stage, and became the player everyone wanted on their side for a shootout. On Team USA at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, he converted four of six shootout attempts, including the deciding goal, in the stunning 3-2 win over host Russia.

Ryan Suter (Wisconsin and NTDP) Suter played in 1,526 regular-season NHL games over 20 seasons, and was second all-time among American-born players. He also starred on the international stage, including helping the U.S. earn a silver medal in the 2010 Olympics, and the Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2004.



The NHL’s all-time career leader in regular-season time-on-ice since the league began tracking it in 2005-06, Suter helped his teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 16 of his 20 NHL seasons and played in all 82 regular-season games 11 times. He’s just one of just 25 players and only three American-born players to reach 1,500 career regular-season games played. Suter amassed 107 goals and 589 assists for 696 regular-season points, and added seven goals and 38 assists for 45 points in 138 playoff games.



Although they went to different schools, the Kessels and Sutter all grew up in Madison, Misc.

4 players have been named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 🇺🇸👏



- Phil Kessel

- Amanda Kessel

- Ryan Suter

- TJ Oshie pic.twitter.com/u8a2HGv8CD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 10, 2026

Puck Drop: Friday, September 11, 2026

A day after 16 of his former players filed a federal lawsuit against Michigan alleging sexualized hazing, former Wolverines hockey coach Red Berenson told MLive: "We knew there was a certain element of initiation on our team, and it was usually orchestrated by the seniors. We didn't promote it. We didn't encourage it."

• Former Boston College standout Chris Kreider officially cleared waivers after a mutual agreement to be released by the Anaheim Ducks, and is an unrestricted free agent. He’s expected to sign and play with a team in the East.

• Team USA's National Women's Team will face-off against Team Canada Friday, Oct. 30 in Plymouth, Mich.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 21 days. Women … 7 days.

This Date in Hockey History September 11, 1943: The NHL approved the creation of the Hockey Hall of Fame.



September 11, 1962: Norwich University defenseman Frank Simonetti was born in Melrose, Mass.



September 11, 1969: Buffalo and Vancouver were awarded new NHL franchises.



September 11, 1970: Wisconsin defenseman Barry Richter was born in Madison, Wisc.



September 11, 1976: Northern Michigan J.P. Vigier was born in Notre Dame De Lourde, Manitoba.



September 11, 1980: Michigan center Mike Comrie was born in Edmonton. He played in 589 NHL games over 10 years.



September 11, 1984: Center Joel Otto, who was undrafted out of Bemidji State, signed as a free agent with the Calgary Flames. He played in 943 NHL games over 14 seasons and was a regular on Team USA.



September 11, 1986: Cornell goaltender Ben Scrivens was born in Spruce Grove, Alberta.



September 11, 1995: On the 50-year anniversary of its first class being inducted, the Hall of Fame added its 43rd class with Larry Robinson, Fred “Bun” Cook, Bill Torrey, and Gunther Sabetzki.



September 11, 1995: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios was named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.



September 11, 1996: Vermont center Ross Colton was born in Robbinsville, N.J.



September 11, 1997: Former Wisconsin forward Scott Mellanby was named captain of the Florida Panthers.



September 11, 1999: The Atlanta Thrashers took to the ice for the first time and defeated the Nashville Predators in a preseason game in Columbus, Ga., 4-2. The franchise relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.



September 11, 2000: Neal Broten, Larry Pleau and Doug Palazzari were named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.



September 11, 2001: Los Angeles Kings scouts, Garnet "Ace" Bailey and Mark Bavis were killed when their flight, United Airlines Flight 175, was hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center. When the franchise won the Stanley Cup in 2012 it brought the trophy to Ground Zero.



September 11, 2001: Nick Robertson, who played on under-18 and under-20 Team USA, was born in Pasadena, Calif.



September 11, 2017: Michigan State right wing Jeff Parker died in Minneapolis complications of heart and lung infections. It was later found that he chronic traumatic encephalopathy level 3.



September 11, 2023: Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks.



Hockey Quote of the Day

"No, I don't joke around a lot. Goaltending is my business. I don't want to be distracted. There's nothing funny about goaltending." Tony Esposito

We'll Leave You With This ...

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