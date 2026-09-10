Former Michigan hockey players file lawsuit claiming sexualized hazing: Puck Drop

The Detroit Free Press reported that 16 former Michigan players have filed a federal lawsuit against the university alleging years of "torture" between the years 1984 and 2001.

None are specifically named in the lawsuit, which claims the plaintiffs suffered years of trauma and are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

It alleges: "Men as young as seventeen years old — new to adult life and in many cases dependent on hockey to access education at Michigan — were subjected to sexualized abuse that would be immediately recognized as torture under any other circumstance. The abuse was ritualized, meticulously planned, and sadistic."

Attorney Michael Pitt told the Free Press that the school had been aware of a potential lawsuit for more than a year.

The Wolverines won the 1996 and 1998 national championships under Red Berenson. In 2012, the coach announced that freshman hazing rituals would no longer be tolerated.

The plaintiffs are represented by Pitt, McGhee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers, the same Michigan-based law firm that represented former gymnasts in the abuse case against former Michigan State physician Larry Nassar.

Total legal settlements stemming from Nassar's abuse exceeded $1 billion across multiple major entities including Michigan State agreed to a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls, a $138.7 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to compensate over 100 survivors for the FBI’s failure to properly investigate complaints made against Nassar in 2015, and the $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics & U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

None of the 16 plaintiffs are identified in the suit, which includes graphic and shocking allegations.

📰 Story by Dave Boucher and Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press

📸 Photo by Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Full story: https://t.co/zGzLWM72c3 pic.twitter.com/7EHm366BNV — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 9, 2026

Quinnipiac, Assumption Picked to Top Conferences

Reigning tournament champion Quinnipiac, which finished one point behind Yale and Princeton in the regular season standings last season , has been selected as the favorite to finish atop the ECAC in the preseason coaches poll.

Meanwhile, four players were unanimous preseason All-ECAC selections including Kahlen Lamarche, who led the NCAA with 42 goals last season and set program single-season records for points (64) and goals. The ECAC calls 11 votes a unanimous selection as coaches cannot vote for their own team or players.

2026-27 ECAC Women's Hockey Preseason Poll

Rank, Team, Votes (First place)

1) Quinnipiac 112 (6)

2) Princeton 103 (3)

3) Cornell 98 (1)

4) Clarkson 97 (1)

5) Yale 84

6) Colgate 76 (1)

7) St. Lawrence 56

8) Harvard 52

9) Brown 49

T10) Dartmouth 27

T10) Union 27

12) RPI 11

2026-27 Preseason All-ECAC Team

Position, Name, School (*unanimous selection)

F: Kahlen Lamarche (Quinnipiac)*

F: Mackenzie Alexander (Princeton)*

F: Sara Manness (Clarkson)*

D: Molly Boyle (Yale)*

D: Kate Manness (Clarkson)

G: Felicia Frank (Quinnipiac)

ROLL THE HIGHLIGHTS! 🎥



Check out some of the best plays and moments created by our 2026-27 ECAC Women's Hockey Preseason All-League nominees!#ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/wo5PwC53B6 — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) September 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Assumption led the voting in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance preseason voting by coaches, while LIU, Franklin Pierce and Stonehill also landed first-place votes. The Greyhounds went 19-16-3 overall (17-8-3 NEWHA) to finish second in the league standings last season and return their three top scorers: Kayla McGaffigan, Ava McGaffigan, and Justina Valentini.

2026-27 NEWHA Preseason Poll

1. Assumption (4)

2. LIU (2)

3. Franklin Pierce (1)

4. Stonehill (1)

5. Sacred Heart

6. Post

7. Saint Anselm

8. Saint Michael’s

The women's season begins next Friday, Sept. 18.

Puck Drop: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Former Boston College forward Chris Kreider and the Anaheim Ducks agreed to part ways with the team placing him on waivers for the purposes of contract termination. Kreider will forfeit $4 million in salary while the Ducks get important salary-cap relief ($6.5 million) while continuing to negotiate a contract extension with Cutter Gauthier (Boston College). Assuming Kreider clears waivers as expected, he'll become a free agent. The 35-year-old totaled 22 goals and 28 assists last season for Anaheim and reportedly wants to head back East.

Per the NCAA report from last month’s meeting, the DI Men’s Ice Hockey Committeeis evaluating a proposal from the Big Ten to increase the roster limit under the House settlement from 26 to 28 student-athletes.

• The NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Subcommittee decided to not approve a rule change that would change the rules around commercial trademarks or logos on uniforms or equipment, which will be under review by the DI Cabinet.

Effective on September 1, Michigan Sport Administrator Josh Richelew will chair the Men’s Hockey Oversight Committee and Holy Cross HC Bill Riga will serve as vice chair.

Peoples Bank Arena in Hartford, Conn., has submitted a bid to be a replacement site and host a 2027 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional. Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. can no longer host due to loss of a regular hockey tenant and building renovations.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 22 days. Women … 8 days.

This Date in Hockey History September 10, 1947: Michigan Tech left wing Brian Watts was born in Hagersville, Ontario.



September 10, 1956: Michigan defenseman Robert Palmer was born in Sarnia, Ontario.



September 10, 1958: Colorado College defenseman Dave Feamster was born in Detroit.



September 10, 1966: Hall of Fame center Joe Nieuwendyk, who won the Stanley Cup with three different teams after playing at Cornell, was born in Oshawa, Ontario.



September 10, 1970: Hockey Hall of Fame left winger Cy Denneny died in Ottawa. He was 78.



September 10, 1977: Bowling Green defenseman Peter Ratchuk was born in Buffalo.



September 10, 1986: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Leo Boivin, Dave Keon, Serge Savard and William Hanley.



September 10, 1987: Former Providence College player Lou Lamoriello, the president of the New Jersey Devils, added the title of general manager, a role he would keep until 2015. During that time the team won five conference championships and three Stanley Cups.



September 10, 1990: North Dakota center Corban Knight was born in Oliver, British Columbia.



September 10, 1997: Denver forward Troy Terry was born in Denver.



September 10, 2001: Boston College center Nikita Nesterenko was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"It's gotta eat you up. You get out what you put in. If you put in nothing, then you will get nothing. If you put in tons, then you will get tons out." Barry Melrose

We'll Leave You With This ...

Tributes flooded social media Wednesday night following the death of of former NHL player, coach, and analyst Barry Melrose, who was also broadcasting staple at the Frozen Four.

The NHL remembers Barry Melrose, honoring his impact on the game as a player, coach, and one of hockey's most recognizable television analysts. pic.twitter.com/pjfKyet5oi — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 10, 2026

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