Friendship Four College Hockey Teams Arriving in Ireland: Puck Drop

🚨GET TO KNOW R.I.T. TIGERS. 🏒



Head Coach Matt Thomas tells us how his team are preparing to play in the Friendship Four tornament at the @SSEBelfastArena. 🙌



ONLY ONE WEEK TO GO! Get your tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/ZBxuvBNz1Q



🤝 @RITMHKY pic.twitter.com/MA9eU3uTJS