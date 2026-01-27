Have You Noticed Where St. Thomas is Surprisingly Ranked in College Hockey? Puck Drop

BC Bulletin

Christopher Walsh|
St. Thomas hockey goaltender Aaron Trotter has a 2.11 GAA, and .924 save percentage during his senior season.
St. Thomas hockey goaltender Aaron Trotter has a 2.11 GAA, and .924 save percentage during his senior season. | St. Thomas Athletics

They've only been playing Division I hockey since 2021-22, and many thought that opening a new arena would be the biggest highlight of their season. But the Tommies of St. Thomas obviously had other thoughts. While the University of Minnesota is having a horrible season by its standards, and is nowhere to be found in the latest college hockey rankings, the "other" team in the Twin Cities has won 10 straight games, and is a month away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Specifically, St. Thomas (16-7-3) hasn't lost since Dec. 5, while moving into first place in the CCHA standings during its final year in the league (it will join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for 2026-27). The Tommies have slowly moved up to No. 15 in both polls, while the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has them at No. 11.

What that means is that if the season ended today, and St. Thomas wasn't the CCHA automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament it could still make the 16-team field as an at-large.

Meanwhile, the 8-16-1 (4-10 Big Ten) Gophers are No. 41 in NPI. Granted, they're No. 1 in strength of schedule, but if they won their final 10 regular-season games might still need to win the conference tournament to advance.

Made biggest jump: Penn State moved up three spots after the sweep at Wisconsin as the two teams essentially swapped places in the rankings. However, the NPI has them at No 4 and No. 10, respectively. Last week: Providence and St. Thomas

Had biggest fall: Dartmouth, down four. Coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to then-No. 12 Cornell, it dropped a 5-2 game at Colgate, which even with the venue has to be called the Big Green's worst loss of the season. Last week: Princeton.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: It should surprise no one that it's still St. Thomas, but the gap has narrowed as voters have slowly caught on to the winning streak. The schedule is about to get tougher, though, with Michigan Tech, Bowling Green and Augusta the next three opponents, with an off week also mixed in. Last week: St. Thomas.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: See if you've head this one before, it's Maine. Voters have the Black Bears at No. 17, but the NPI has them at No. 23, right behind Hockey East rivals UMass and Boston University. Is this weekend's home game against Providence must win? We're getting to that point. Last week: Maine and Connecticut.

Finally, BU, which was preseason No. 2, and moved up to No. 1 on Oct. 13, finally fell out of the top 20 in both major polls after getting swept by Providence. The Terriers are 12-12-1 since losing in last year's national championship game.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

20-4

996 (48)

1

2

Michigan State

19-5

942 (1)

2

3

Western Michigan

18-6

877 (1)

3

4

North Dakota

20-6

850

4

5

Penn State

18-6

797

8

6

Quinnipiac

19-5-2

768

6

7

Minnesota Duluth

17-9

766

7

8

Wisconsin

15-7-2

644

5

9

Providence

15-7-2

631

11

10

Cornell

14-5

526

12

11

Denver

14-11-2

511

9

12

Connecticut

15-7-3

474

13

13

Boston College

13-8-1

356

15

14

Dartmouth

14-6-1

355

10

15

St. Thomas

16-7-3

330

16

16

Augustana

16-7-3

247

14

17

Maine

14-9-2

221

17

18

Minnesota State

13-8-5

120

20

19

Michigan Tech

17-9-2

172

19

20

St. Cloud State

13-13

57

NR

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 38, Boston University 36, Harvard 26, Union 16, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 11, Northeastern 8, Miami 3, Arizona State 2, Bemidji State 2, RIT 2, Colorado College 1, Princeton 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan State

640

2

3

Western Michigan

603

3

4

North Dakota

575

4

5

Penn State

534

8

6

Quinnipiac

470

7

7

Wisconsin

453

5

8

Minnesota Duluth

442

6

9

Providence

431

11

10

Cornell

368

12

11

Denver

357

9

12

Connecticut

313

13

13

Dartmouth

280

10

14

Boston College

238

T14

15

St. Thomas

194

16

16

Augustana

169

T14

17

Maine

142

17

18

Minnesota State

98

20

19

St. Cloud State

42

NR

20

Michigan Tech

33

19

Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 20; Massachusetts, 15; Harvard 14; Bowling Green 10; Union 7; Princeton 3; Bemidji State 2; Northeastern 2; RIT 2; Arizona State 1; Bentley 1; Miami 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

23-1-2

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

23-3

279

2

3

Minnesota

22-4

261

3

4

Penn State

24-4

240

4

5

Quinnipiac

21-5-2

212

6

6

Northeastern

20-6-0

200

8

7

Connecticut

18-6-2

175

5

8

Princeton

17-6-0

152

7

9

Minnesota Duluth

13-10-3

134

9

10

Yale

17-7

128

11

11

Clarkson

18-7-3

104

11

12

Cornell

13-9-2

88

12

13

Holy Cross

18-7-1

43

14

14

Minnesota State

11-13-2

42

13

15

Mercyhurst

18-10-2

20

NR

Others receiving votes: St. Cloud State 11, Colgate 10, St. Thomas 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 20, 2026 (Will be updated with new poll released Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

265

2

3

Minnesota

248

3

4

Penn State

221

4

5

Connecticut

195

5

6

Quinnipiac

188

6

7

Princeton

160

9

8

Northeastern

157

7

9

Minnesota Duluth

139

8

10

Yale

102

11

11

Cornell

99

10

12

Clarkson

93

12

13

Minnesota State

40

13

14

St. Cloud State

28

15

15

Colgate

24

14

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 19; Mercyhurst 10; Brown 5; St. Thomas 2.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, January 27,2026

• San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has committed to play for Michigan State, beginning in 2026-27, according to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes. The 6-5 goaltender with Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, who was on Team Canada for the World Juniors, was selected by the Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 30th overall. Trey Augustine, a junior out of South Lyon, Mich., is expected to turn pro following the season.

• The New York Rangers traded former UMD defenseman Carson Soucy to the crosstown New York Islanders for a third-round pick in 2026 Draft. It was the first deal between the two rivals since 2010.

• Ted Drury, the tournament MVP with Harvard in 1993, will be inducted into the Men's Beanpot Hall of Fame this year. His brother Chris, who played for Boston University, was inducted in 2009.

• Former Omaha right wing Taylor Ward signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Kings.

• Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley is back practicing with the Mammoth in a non-contact jersey. He's been out since Dec. 5. Meanwhile, former Denver defenseman Zeev Buium was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks after taking a puck to the face.

Multiple Big Ten Programs Show Support for MSU Hockey

Men’s College Hockey Monday Scores

No Games Scheduled

Women’s College Hockey Monday Scores

No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule

Non-Conference
Long Island at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT

Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I was known as the weird guy who couldn't play basketball because I had to go to hockey practice twice a week."
T. J. Oshie (North Dakota)

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

