Have You Noticed Where St. Thomas is Surprisingly Ranked in College Hockey? Puck Drop

They've only been playing Division I hockey since 2021-22, and many thought that opening a new arena would be the biggest highlight of their season. But the Tommies of St. Thomas obviously had other thoughts. While the University of Minnesota is having a horrible season by its standards, and is nowhere to be found in the latest college hockey rankings, the "other" team in the Twin Cities has won 10 straight games, and is a month away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Specifically, St. Thomas (16-7-3) hasn't lost since Dec. 5, while moving into first place in the CCHA standings during its final year in the league (it will join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for 2026-27). The Tommies have slowly moved up to No. 15 in both polls, while the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has them at No. 11.

What that means is that if the season ended today, and St. Thomas wasn't the CCHA automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament it could still make the 16-team field as an at-large.

Meanwhile, the 8-16-1 (4-10 Big Ten) Gophers are No. 41 in NPI. Granted, they're No. 1 in strength of schedule, but if they won their final 10 regular-season games might still need to win the conference tournament to advance.

Made biggest jump: Penn State moved up three spots after the sweep at Wisconsin as the two teams essentially swapped places in the rankings. However, the NPI has them at No 4 and No. 10, respectively. Last week: Providence and St. Thomas

Had biggest fall: Dartmouth, down four. Coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to then-No. 12 Cornell, it dropped a 5-2 game at Colgate, which even with the venue has to be called the Big Green's worst loss of the season. Last week: Princeton.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: It should surprise no one that it's still St. Thomas, but the gap has narrowed as voters have slowly caught on to the winning streak. The schedule is about to get tougher, though, with Michigan Tech, Bowling Green and Augusta the next three opponents, with an off week also mixed in. Last week: St. Thomas.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: See if you've head this one before, it's Maine. Voters have the Black Bears at No. 17, but the NPI has them at No. 23, right behind Hockey East rivals UMass and Boston University. Is this weekend's home game against Providence must win? We're getting to that point. Last week: Maine and Connecticut.

Finally, BU, which was preseason No. 2, and moved up to No. 1 on Oct. 13, finally fell out of the top 20 in both major polls after getting swept by Providence. The Terriers are 12-12-1 since losing in last year's national championship game.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 20-4 996 (48) 1 2 Michigan State 19-5 942 (1) 2 3 Western Michigan 18-6 877 (1) 3 4 North Dakota 20-6 850 4 5 Penn State 18-6 797 8 6 Quinnipiac 19-5-2 768 6 7 Minnesota Duluth 17-9 766 7 8 Wisconsin 15-7-2 644 5 9 Providence 15-7-2 631 11 10 Cornell 14-5 526 12 11 Denver 14-11-2 511 9 12 Connecticut 15-7-3 474 13 13 Boston College 13-8-1 356 15 14 Dartmouth 14-6-1 355 10 15 St. Thomas 16-7-3 330 16 16 Augustana 16-7-3 247 14 17 Maine 14-9-2 221 17 18 Minnesota State 13-8-5 120 20 19 Michigan Tech 17-9-2 172 19 20 St. Cloud State 13-13 57 NR

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 38, Boston University 36, Harvard 26, Union 16, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 11, Northeastern 8, Miami 3, Arizona State 2, Bemidji State 2, RIT 2, Colorado College 1, Princeton 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 1 2 Michigan State 640 2 3 Western Michigan 603 3 4 North Dakota 575 4 5 Penn State 534 8 6 Quinnipiac 470 7 7 Wisconsin 453 5 8 Minnesota Duluth 442 6 9 Providence 431 11 10 Cornell 368 12 11 Denver 357 9 12 Connecticut 313 13 13 Dartmouth 280 10 14 Boston College 238 T14 15 St. Thomas 194 16 16 Augustana 169 T14 17 Maine 142 17 18 Minnesota State 98 20 19 St. Cloud State 42 NR 20 Michigan Tech 33 19

Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 20; Massachusetts, 15; Harvard 14; Bowling Green 10; Union 7; Princeton 3; Bemidji State 2; Northeastern 2; RIT 2; Arizona State 1; Bentley 1; Miami 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 26, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 23-1-2 300 (20) 1 2 Ohio State 23-3 279 2 3 Minnesota 22-4 261 3 4 Penn State 24-4 240 4 5 Quinnipiac 21-5-2 212 6 6 Northeastern 20-6-0 200 8 7 Connecticut 18-6-2 175 5 8 Princeton 17-6-0 152 7 9 Minnesota Duluth 13-10-3 134 9 10 Yale 17-7 128 11 11 Clarkson 18-7-3 104 11 12 Cornell 13-9-2 88 12 13 Holy Cross 18-7-1 43 14 14 Minnesota State 11-13-2 42 13 15 Mercyhurst 18-10-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Cloud State 11, Colgate 10, St. Thomas 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 20, 2026 (Will be updated with new poll released Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 265 2 3 Minnesota 248 3 4 Penn State 221 4 5 Connecticut 195 5 6 Quinnipiac 188 6 7 Princeton 160 9 8 Northeastern 157 7 9 Minnesota Duluth 139 8 10 Yale 102 11 11 Cornell 99 10 12 Clarkson 93 12 13 Minnesota State 40 13 14 St. Cloud State 28 15 15 Colgate 24 14

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 19; Mercyhurst 10; Brown 5; St. Thomas 2.

SEE ALSO: Last Week's College Hockey Rankings

Puck Drop: Tuesday, January 27,2026

• San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has committed to play for Michigan State, beginning in 2026-27, according to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes. The 6-5 goaltender with Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, who was on Team Canada for the World Juniors, was selected by the Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 30th overall. Trey Augustine, a junior out of South Lyon, Mich., is expected to turn pro following the season.

• The New York Rangers traded former UMD defenseman Carson Soucy to the crosstown New York Islanders for a third-round pick in 2026 Draft. It was the first deal between the two rivals since 2010.

• Ted Drury, the tournament MVP with Harvard in 1993, will be inducted into the Men's Beanpot Hall of Fame this year. His brother Chris, who played for Boston University, was inducted in 2009.

• Former Omaha right wing Taylor Ward signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Kings.

• Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley is back practicing with the Mammoth in a non-contact jersey. He's been out since Dec. 5. Meanwhile, former Denver defenseman Zeev Buium was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks after taking a puck to the face.

• Multiple Big Ten Programs Show Support for MSU Hockey

Men’s College Hockey Monday Scores No Games Scheduled

Women’s College Hockey Monday Scores No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule Non-Conference

Long Island at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT

Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule No Games Scheduled

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I was known as the weird guy who couldn't play basketball because I had to go to hockey practice twice a week." T. J. Oshie (North Dakota)

Check Us Out On:

• Twitter/X

• Facebook

• YouTube

• Instagram

• Threads

• Blue Sky

We'll Leave You With This ...

SEE ALSO: How Penn State Fans Can Go Ice Skating at Beaver Stadium