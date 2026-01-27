Have You Noticed Where St. Thomas is Surprisingly Ranked in College Hockey? Puck Drop
They've only been playing Division I hockey since 2021-22, and many thought that opening a new arena would be the biggest highlight of their season. But the Tommies of St. Thomas obviously had other thoughts. While the University of Minnesota is having a horrible season by its standards, and is nowhere to be found in the latest college hockey rankings, the "other" team in the Twin Cities has won 10 straight games, and is a month away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.
Specifically, St. Thomas (16-7-3) hasn't lost since Dec. 5, while moving into first place in the CCHA standings during its final year in the league (it will join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for 2026-27). The Tommies have slowly moved up to No. 15 in both polls, while the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has them at No. 11.
What that means is that if the season ended today, and St. Thomas wasn't the CCHA automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament it could still make the 16-team field as an at-large.
Meanwhile, the 8-16-1 (4-10 Big Ten) Gophers are No. 41 in NPI. Granted, they're No. 1 in strength of schedule, but if they won their final 10 regular-season games might still need to win the conference tournament to advance.
Made biggest jump: Penn State moved up three spots after the sweep at Wisconsin as the two teams essentially swapped places in the rankings. However, the NPI has them at No 4 and No. 10, respectively. Last week: Providence and St. Thomas
Had biggest fall: Dartmouth, down four. Coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to then-No. 12 Cornell, it dropped a 5-2 game at Colgate, which even with the venue has to be called the Big Green's worst loss of the season. Last week: Princeton.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: It should surprise no one that it's still St. Thomas, but the gap has narrowed as voters have slowly caught on to the winning streak. The schedule is about to get tougher, though, with Michigan Tech, Bowling Green and Augusta the next three opponents, with an off week also mixed in. Last week: St. Thomas.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: See if you've head this one before, it's Maine. Voters have the Black Bears at No. 17, but the NPI has them at No. 23, right behind Hockey East rivals UMass and Boston University. Is this weekend's home game against Providence must win? We're getting to that point. Last week: Maine and Connecticut.
Finally, BU, which was preseason No. 2, and moved up to No. 1 on Oct. 13, finally fell out of the top 20 in both major polls after getting swept by Providence. The Terriers are 12-12-1 since losing in last year's national championship game.
USCHO Men's Poll
January 26, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
20-4
996 (48)
1
2
Michigan State
19-5
942 (1)
2
3
Western Michigan
18-6
877 (1)
3
4
North Dakota
20-6
850
4
5
Penn State
18-6
797
8
6
Quinnipiac
19-5-2
768
6
7
Minnesota Duluth
17-9
766
7
8
Wisconsin
15-7-2
644
5
9
Providence
15-7-2
631
11
10
Cornell
14-5
526
12
11
Denver
14-11-2
511
9
12
Connecticut
15-7-3
474
13
13
Boston College
13-8-1
356
15
14
Dartmouth
14-6-1
355
10
15
St. Thomas
16-7-3
330
16
16
Augustana
16-7-3
247
14
17
Maine
14-9-2
221
17
18
Minnesota State
13-8-5
120
20
19
Michigan Tech
17-9-2
172
19
20
St. Cloud State
13-13
57
NR
Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 38, Boston University 36, Harvard 26, Union 16, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 11, Northeastern 8, Miami 3, Arizona State 2, Bemidji State 2, RIT 2, Colorado College 1, Princeton 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
January 26, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
1
2
Michigan State
640
2
3
Western Michigan
603
3
4
North Dakota
575
4
5
Penn State
534
8
6
Quinnipiac
470
7
7
Wisconsin
453
5
8
Minnesota Duluth
442
6
9
Providence
431
11
10
Cornell
368
12
11
Denver
357
9
12
Connecticut
313
13
13
Dartmouth
280
10
14
Boston College
238
T14
15
St. Thomas
194
16
16
Augustana
169
T14
17
Maine
142
17
18
Minnesota State
98
20
19
St. Cloud State
42
NR
20
Michigan Tech
33
19
Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 20; Massachusetts, 15; Harvard 14; Bowling Green 10; Union 7; Princeton 3; Bemidji State 2; Northeastern 2; RIT 2; Arizona State 1; Bentley 1; Miami 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
January 26, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
23-1-2
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
23-3
279
2
3
Minnesota
22-4
261
3
4
Penn State
24-4
240
4
5
Quinnipiac
21-5-2
212
6
6
Northeastern
20-6-0
200
8
7
Connecticut
18-6-2
175
5
8
Princeton
17-6-0
152
7
9
Minnesota Duluth
13-10-3
134
9
10
Yale
17-7
128
11
11
Clarkson
18-7-3
104
11
12
Cornell
13-9-2
88
12
13
Holy Cross
18-7-1
43
14
14
Minnesota State
11-13-2
42
13
15
Mercyhurst
18-10-2
20
NR
Others receiving votes: St. Cloud State 11, Colgate 10, St. Thomas 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
January 20, 2026 (Will be updated with new poll released Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
265
2
3
Minnesota
248
3
4
Penn State
221
4
5
Connecticut
195
5
6
Quinnipiac
188
6
7
Princeton
160
9
8
Northeastern
157
7
9
Minnesota Duluth
139
8
10
Yale
102
11
11
Cornell
99
10
12
Clarkson
93
12
13
Minnesota State
40
13
14
St. Cloud State
28
15
15
Colgate
24
14
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 19; Mercyhurst 10; Brown 5; St. Thomas 2.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, January 27,2026
• San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has committed to play for Michigan State, beginning in 2026-27, according to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes. The 6-5 goaltender with Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, who was on Team Canada for the World Juniors, was selected by the Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 30th overall. Trey Augustine, a junior out of South Lyon, Mich., is expected to turn pro following the season.
• The New York Rangers traded former UMD defenseman Carson Soucy to the crosstown New York Islanders for a third-round pick in 2026 Draft. It was the first deal between the two rivals since 2010.
• Ted Drury, the tournament MVP with Harvard in 1993, will be inducted into the Men's Beanpot Hall of Fame this year. His brother Chris, who played for Boston University, was inducted in 2009.
• Former Omaha right wing Taylor Ward signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Kings.
• Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley is back practicing with the Mammoth in a non-contact jersey. He's been out since Dec. 5. Meanwhile, former Denver defenseman Zeev Buium was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks after taking a puck to the face.
Men’s College Hockey Monday Scores
No Games Scheduled
Women’s College Hockey Monday Scores
No Games Scheduled
Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule
Non-Conference
Long Island at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT
Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I was known as the weird guy who couldn't play basketball because I had to go to hockey practice twice a week."T. J. Oshie (North Dakota)
