The State of Michigan Again Dominates College Hockey Rankings

This might look familiar" The Great Lakes State is back dominating men's college hockey as the top three teams in this week's polls all hail from what's also known as the "Mitten State."

It's No. 1 Michigan, which is one vote away from being a unanimous choice, Michigan State is back up to No. 2, and reigning national champion Western Michigan has climbed back up to No. 3, although is No. 5 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to select teams and seedings for the NCAA Tournament.

Back in Weeks 3 and 4 of this season, with the Oct. 20th and 27th voting, the same three teams were atop the polls, but not in the same order. It went Michigan State, Western Michigan and Michigan for the first week, and then the bottom two teams switched spots a week later before Penn State subsequently moved into the No. 3 spot.

In case you're wondering, three teams from the same state have never finished 1-2-3 in the final polls. There have been plenty of examples of two teams being in the top three, including two years ago with No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Boston University.

Michigan, which has won five straight despite losing its starting goaltender to an injury, will play three ranked opponents over the next five weekends, and all in the top 10. It has a home-and-home with No. 2 Michigan State on Feb. 6-7, followed by a home series against No. 8 Penn State and a visit to No. 5 Wisconsin.

The Spartans will visit Penn State on Jan. 30-31. All of its other Big Ten series are against unranked teams (Minnesota twice, Notre Dame and Ohio State).

Western Michigan, meanwhile, has won seven straight, include five against ranked opponents. It only faces two ranked teams the rest of the regular season including at No. 7 UMD this weekend. It will close its regular season by hosting a showdown against No. 4 North Dakota.

Made biggest jump: Both Providence, which swept Boston College last weekend, and St. Thomas moved up three spots. The Tommies have moved into first in the CCHA, but Augustana is only one point behind, and Michigan Tech two.

Had biggest fall: Technically it's Princeton, which took a 4-2 loss to Union and 2-1 loss at then-No. 13 Cornell, causing the Tigers to fall out of the Top 20. Dropping three spots were Wisconsin, which got swept by the-No. 4 Michigan State, and Boston College.

Most underrated ranked team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: The polls are beginning to reflect the NPI more, but it's still St. Thomas. That's despite moving up a spot to No. 13.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: This was led by four teams from Hockey East last week. Now it's led by just two Hockey East teams, Maine and Connecticut. The Black Bears are No. 26 in RPI, while the Huskies are No. 19. At least UConn can claim being in first in Hockey East, Maine is in seventh.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 19, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 20-4 998 (49) 1 2 Michigan State 17-5 938 4 3 Western Michigan 16-6 864 (1) 3 4 North Dakota 18-6 812 5 5 Wisconsin 15-5-2 783 2 6 Quinnipiac 18-4-2 724 7 7 Minnesota Duluth 17-7 708 6 8 Penn State 16-6 681 8 9 Denver 13-10-2 575 9 10 Dartmouth 14-4-1 519 10 11 Providence 13-7-2 503 14 12 Cornell 12-5 412 13 13 Connecticut

13-7-3 375 11 14 Augustana 16-6-3 347 15 15 Boston College 11-8-1 296 12 16 St Thomas 14-7-3 321 19 17 Maine 12-9-2 225 16 18 Boston University 12-10-1 223 20 19 Michigan Tech 16-8-2 116 NR 20 Minnesota State 12-8-5 82 17

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, Massachusetts 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 1 2 Michigan State 639 3 3 Wisconsin 589 4 4 North Dakota 552 5 5 Wisconsin 545 2 6 Minnesota Duluth 506 6 7 Quinnipiac 492 7 8 Penn State 454 8 9 Denver 398 10 10 Dartmouth 360 9 11 Providence 337 14 12 Cornell 299 12 13 Connecticut 261 11 T14 Boston College 219 15 T14 Augustana 219 13 16 St. Thomas 152 T18 17 Maine 134 16 18 Boston University 84 20 19 Michigan Tech 51 NR 20 Minnesota State 49 17

Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern 33; St. Cloud State 30; Harvard 15; Princeton 11; Union 10; Arizona State 8; Massachusetts, 5; Bemidji State 3; Miami 3; RIT 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 19, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 21-1-2 300 (20) 1 2 Ohio State 21-3 280 2 3 Minnesota 20-4 260 3 4 Penn State 21-4 240 4 5 Connecticut 18-4-2 207 5 6 Quinnipiac 19-5-2 204 6 7 Princeton 17-4 182 9 8 Northeastern 17-6 156 7 9 Minnesota Duluth 12-10-2 133 8 10 Yale 16-7 120 13 11 Clarkson 15-7-3 102 11 12 Cornell 12-7-2 90 10 13 Minnesota State 11-12-1 42 14 14 Holy Cross 16-7-1 26 NR 15 St. Cloud State 8-14-2 24 15

Others receiving votes: Colgate 20, Mercyhurst 13, Brown 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 13, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 266 2 3 Minnesota 247 3 4 Penn State 219 4 5 Connecticut 213 5 6 Quinnipiac 175 7 7 Northeastern



169 6 8 Minnesota Duluth 156 8 9 Princeton 149 9 10 Cornell 105 10 11 Yale 75 13 12 Clarkson 69 11 13 Minnesota State 65 12 14 Colgate 47 15 15 St. Cloud State 1312 14

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 11; Mercyhurst 8; St. Thomas 6; Brown 2.

SEE ALSO: Last Week's College Hockey Rankings