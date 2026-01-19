The State of Michigan Again Dominates College Hockey Rankings
This might look familiar" The Great Lakes State is back dominating men's college hockey as the top three teams in this week's polls all hail from what's also known as the "Mitten State."
It's No. 1 Michigan, which is one vote away from being a unanimous choice, Michigan State is back up to No. 2, and reigning national champion Western Michigan has climbed back up to No. 3, although is No. 5 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to select teams and seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
Back in Weeks 3 and 4 of this season, with the Oct. 20th and 27th voting, the same three teams were atop the polls, but not in the same order. It went Michigan State, Western Michigan and Michigan for the first week, and then the bottom two teams switched spots a week later before Penn State subsequently moved into the No. 3 spot.
In case you're wondering, three teams from the same state have never finished 1-2-3 in the final polls. There have been plenty of examples of two teams being in the top three, including two years ago with No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Boston University.
Michigan, which has won five straight despite losing its starting goaltender to an injury, will play three ranked opponents over the next five weekends, and all in the top 10. It has a home-and-home with No. 2 Michigan State on Feb. 6-7, followed by a home series against No. 8 Penn State and a visit to No. 5 Wisconsin.
The Spartans will visit Penn State on Jan. 30-31. All of its other Big Ten series are against unranked teams (Minnesota twice, Notre Dame and Ohio State).
Western Michigan, meanwhile, has won seven straight, include five against ranked opponents. It only faces two ranked teams the rest of the regular season including at No. 7 UMD this weekend. It will close its regular season by hosting a showdown against No. 4 North Dakota.
Made biggest jump: Both Providence, which swept Boston College last weekend, and St. Thomas moved up three spots. The Tommies have moved into first in the CCHA, but Augustana is only one point behind, and Michigan Tech two.
Had biggest fall: Technically it's Princeton, which took a 4-2 loss to Union and 2-1 loss at then-No. 13 Cornell, causing the Tigers to fall out of the Top 20. Dropping three spots were Wisconsin, which got swept by the-No. 4 Michigan State, and Boston College.
Most underrated ranked team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: The polls are beginning to reflect the NPI more, but it's still St. Thomas. That's despite moving up a spot to No. 13.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: This was led by four teams from Hockey East last week. Now it's led by just two Hockey East teams, Maine and Connecticut. The Black Bears are No. 26 in RPI, while the Huskies are No. 19. At least UConn can claim being in first in Hockey East, Maine is in seventh.
USCHO Men's Poll
January 19, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
20-4
998 (49)
1
2
Michigan State
17-5
938
4
3
Western Michigan
16-6
864 (1)
3
4
North Dakota
18-6
812
5
5
Wisconsin
15-5-2
783
2
6
Quinnipiac
18-4-2
724
7
7
Minnesota Duluth
17-7
708
6
8
Penn State
16-6
681
8
9
Denver
13-10-2
575
9
10
Dartmouth
14-4-1
519
10
11
Providence
13-7-2
503
14
12
Cornell
12-5
412
13
13
Connecticut
13-7-3
375
11
14
Augustana
16-6-3
347
15
15
Boston College
11-8-1
296
12
16
St Thomas
14-7-3
321
19
17
Maine
12-9-2
225
16
18
Boston University
12-10-1
223
20
19
Michigan Tech
16-8-2
116
NR
20
Minnesota State
12-8-5
82
17
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, Massachusetts 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
January 12, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
1
2
Michigan State
639
3
3
Wisconsin
589
4
4
North Dakota
552
5
5
Wisconsin
545
2
6
Minnesota Duluth
506
6
7
Quinnipiac
492
7
8
Penn State
454
8
9
Denver
398
10
10
Dartmouth
360
9
11
Providence
337
14
12
Cornell
299
12
13
Connecticut
261
11
T14
Boston College
219
15
T14
Augustana
219
13
16
St. Thomas
152
T18
17
Maine
134
16
18
Boston University
84
20
19
Michigan Tech
51
NR
20
Minnesota State
49
17
Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern 33; St. Cloud State 30; Harvard 15; Princeton 11; Union 10; Arizona State 8; Massachusetts, 5; Bemidji State 3; Miami 3; RIT 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
January 19, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
21-1-2
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
21-3
280
2
3
Minnesota
20-4
260
3
4
Penn State
21-4
240
4
5
Connecticut
18-4-2
207
5
6
Quinnipiac
19-5-2
204
6
7
Princeton
17-4
182
9
8
Northeastern
17-6
156
7
9
Minnesota Duluth
12-10-2
133
8
10
Yale
16-7
120
13
11
Clarkson
15-7-3
102
11
12
Cornell
12-7-2
90
10
13
Minnesota State
11-12-1
42
14
14
Holy Cross
16-7-1
26
NR
15
St. Cloud State
8-14-2
24
15
Others receiving votes: Colgate 20, Mercyhurst 13, Brown 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
January 13, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
266
2
3
Minnesota
247
3
4
Penn State
219
4
5
Connecticut
213
5
6
Quinnipiac
175
7
7
Northeastern
169
6
8
Minnesota Duluth
156
8
9
Princeton
149
9
10
Cornell
105
10
11
Yale
75
13
12
Clarkson
69
11
13
Minnesota State
65
12
14
Colgate
47
15
15
St. Cloud State
1312
14
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 11; Mercyhurst 8; St. Thomas 6; Brown 2.
Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral