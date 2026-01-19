BC Bulletin

The State of Michigan Again Dominates College Hockey Rankings

For the third time this season, voters have Michigan, Michigan State and Western Michigan hold the top three spots, but in a different order.
Christopher Walsh|
Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos forward Owen Michaels (34) leaps in to his bench and celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal against the Boston University Terriers during the third period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center.
Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos forward Owen Michaels (34) leaps in to his bench and celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal against the Boston University Terriers during the third period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This might look familiar" The Great Lakes State is back dominating men's college hockey as the top three teams in this week's polls all hail from what's also known as the "Mitten State."

It's No. 1 Michigan, which is one vote away from being a unanimous choice, Michigan State is back up to No. 2, and reigning national champion Western Michigan has climbed back up to No. 3, although is No. 5 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to select teams and seedings for the NCAA Tournament.

Back in Weeks 3 and 4 of this season, with the Oct. 20th and 27th voting, the same three teams were atop the polls, but not in the same order. It went Michigan State, Western Michigan and Michigan for the first week, and then the bottom two teams switched spots a week later before Penn State subsequently moved into the No. 3 spot.

In case you're wondering, three teams from the same state have never finished 1-2-3 in the final polls. There have been plenty of examples of two teams being in the top three, including two years ago with No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Boston University.

Michigan, which has won five straight despite losing its starting goaltender to an injury, will play three ranked opponents over the next five weekends, and all in the top 10. It has a home-and-home with No. 2 Michigan State on Feb. 6-7, followed by a home series against No. 8 Penn State and a visit to No. 5 Wisconsin.

The Spartans will visit Penn State on Jan. 30-31. All of its other Big Ten series are against unranked teams (Minnesota twice, Notre Dame and Ohio State).

Western Michigan, meanwhile, has won seven straight, include five against ranked opponents. It only faces two ranked teams the rest of the regular season including at No. 7 UMD this weekend. It will close its regular season by hosting a showdown against No. 4 North Dakota.

Made biggest jump: Both Providence, which swept Boston College last weekend, and St. Thomas moved up three spots. The Tommies have moved into first in the CCHA, but Augustana is only one point behind, and Michigan Tech two.

Had biggest fall: Technically it's Princeton, which took a 4-2 loss to Union and 2-1 loss at then-No. 13 Cornell, causing the Tigers to fall out of the Top 20. Dropping three spots were Wisconsin, which got swept by the-No. 4 Michigan State, and Boston College.

Most underrated ranked team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: The polls are beginning to reflect the NPI more, but it's still St. Thomas. That's despite moving up a spot to No. 13.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: This was led by four teams from Hockey East last week. Now it's led by just two Hockey East teams, Maine and Connecticut. The Black Bears are No. 26 in RPI, while the Huskies are No. 19. At least UConn can claim being in first in Hockey East, Maine is in seventh.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 19, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

20-4

998 (49)

1

2

Michigan State

17-5

938

4

3

Western Michigan

16-6

864 (1)

3

4

North Dakota

18-6

812

5

5

Wisconsin

15-5-2

783

2

6

Quinnipiac

18-4-2

724

7

7

Minnesota Duluth

17-7

708

6

8

Penn State

16-6

681

8

9

Denver

13-10-2

575

9

10

Dartmouth

14-4-1

519

10

11

Providence

13-7-2

503

14

12

Cornell

12-5

412

13

13

Connecticut

13-7-3

375

11

14

Augustana

16-6-3

347

15

15

Boston College

11-8-1

296

12

16

St Thomas

14-7-3

321

19

17

Maine

12-9-2

225

16

18

Boston University

12-10-1

223

20

19

Michigan Tech

16-8-2

116

NR

20

Minnesota State

12-8-5

82

17

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, Massachusetts 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan State

639

3

3

Wisconsin

589

4

4

North Dakota

552

5

5

Wisconsin

545

2

6

Minnesota Duluth

506

6

7

Quinnipiac

492

7

8

Penn State

454

8

9

Denver

398

10

10

Dartmouth

360

9

11

Providence

337

14

12

Cornell

299

12

13

Connecticut

261

11

T14

Boston College

219

15

T14

Augustana

219

13

16

St. Thomas

152

T18

17

Maine

134

16

18

Boston University

84

20

19

Michigan Tech

51

NR

20

Minnesota State

49

17

Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern 33; St. Cloud State 30; Harvard 15; Princeton 11; Union 10; Arizona State 8; Massachusetts, 5; Bemidji State 3; Miami 3; RIT 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 19, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

21-1-2

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

21-3

280

2

3

Minnesota

20-4

260

3

4

Penn State

21-4

240

4

5

Connecticut

18-4-2

207

5

6

Quinnipiac

19-5-2

204

6

7

Princeton

17-4

182

9

8

Northeastern

17-6

156

7

9

Minnesota Duluth

12-10-2

133

8

10

Yale

16-7

120

13

11

Clarkson

15-7-3

102

11

12

Cornell

12-7-2

90

10

13

Minnesota State

11-12-1

42

14

14

Holy Cross

16-7-1

26

NR

15

St. Cloud State

8-14-2

24

15

Others receiving votes: Colgate 20, Mercyhurst 13, Brown 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 13, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

266

2

3

Minnesota

247

3

4

Penn State

219

4

5

Connecticut

213

5

6

Quinnipiac

175

7

7

Northeastern

169

6

8

Minnesota Duluth

156

8

9

Princeton

149

9

10

Cornell

105

10

11

Yale

75

13

12

Clarkson

69

11

13

Minnesota State

65

12

14

Colgate

47

15

15

St. Cloud State

1312

14

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 11; Mercyhurst 8; St. Thomas 6; Brown 2.

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association's highest writing honor for story of the year.

