Multiple Big Ten Programs Show Support for MSU Hockey
In this story:
Michigan State hockey is going through a tough time right now, but the Spartans have had the support of many people around the hockey community.
MSU's director of hockey operations, Dan Sturges, passed away unexpectedly last Monday. While playing through grief, the second-ranked Spartans were able to put together a sweep of Minnesota this past weekend, winning 3-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday, picking up six points and getting within one point of first place in the Big Ten.
Several other teams around the conference have shown support in different ways, too. Michigan State is going to wear "DS" patches on its uniforms for the remainder of the season, in honor of Sturges, but Minnesota also wore "DS" stickers on its helmets this past weekend, too.
That was just one classy gesture from another program in recent days.
Signs of Support
Notre Dame
One public gesture was made by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish posted on Twitter a handful of pictures that showed multiple different players and coaches wearing pins on their suits. Players did so while arriving at their game against Ohio State on Friday, and coaches did so while standing on the team's bench.
Ohio State
The Buckeyes were also sure to make a similar gesture. Ohio State posted on its Twitter/X account that it would also be wearing pins to honor Sturges and to show that it was "keeping the Spartans in our thoughts."
Penn State
The Nittany Lions were one of the teams that posted a statement of support for Michigan State shortly after Sturges' death. Posting that, "Penn State Hockey extends our deepest condolences to the Sturges family, Dan’s friends and the entire Michigan State community during this difficult time."
Wisconsin
The Badgers also were sure to offer some public support after Sturges' death online, posting "Our thoughts go out to the Sturges family in Michigan and here in the Madison area."
Adam Nightingale Reacts to Support
The support did not go unnoticed by Michigan State. Head coach Adam Nightingale was asked about all the support the team has gotten in the past week, and he expressed some sincere gratitude.
"They're doing that on their own, too, so that comes from a genuine spot," Nightingale said on Saturday. "They didn't reach out and say, 'Hey, we're doing this.' I just saw it. I think that speaks to --- you look at the programs in our conference, they're first-class programs, every one of them. That's why we're fortunate to be in it."
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.