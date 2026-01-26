Multiple Big Ten Programs Show Support for MSU Hockey

Michigan State hockey is going through a tough time right now, but the Spartans have had the support of many people around the hockey community.

MSU's director of hockey operations, Dan Sturges , passed away unexpectedly last Monday. While playing through grief, the second-ranked Spartans were able to put together a sweep of Minnesota this past weekend, winning 3-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday , picking up six points and getting within one point of first place in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Sean Barnhill chases the puck during a game against Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Several other teams around the conference have shown support in different ways, too. Michigan State is going to wear "DS" patches on its uniforms for the remainder of the season, in honor of Sturges, but Minnesota also wore "DS" stickers on its helmets this past weekend, too.

That was just one classy gesture from another program in recent days.

Signs of Support

Michigan State Director of Hockey Operations, Dan Sturges, photographed during a practice. Sturges passed away on Monday. | Michigan State Athletics

Notre Dame

One public gesture was made by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish posted on Twitter a handful of pictures that showed multiple different players and coaches wearing pins on their suits. Players did so while arriving at their game against Ohio State on Friday, and coaches did so while standing on the team's bench.

Some things are bigger than sport 💚🤍



Thinking of the Sturges family and our friends at @MSU_Hockey this weekend.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Z15xQamdIk — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 24, 2026

Ohio State

The Buckeyes were also sure to make a similar gesture. Ohio State posted on its Twitter/X account that it would also be wearing pins to honor Sturges and to show that it was "keeping the Spartans in our thoughts."

Keeping the Spartans in our thoughts. https://t.co/ydVosa8dLP pic.twitter.com/NCQXJYTsm4 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 24, 2026

Penn State

The Nittany Lions were one of the teams that posted a statement of support for Michigan State shortly after Sturges' death. Posting that, "Penn State Hockey extends our deepest condolences to the Sturges family, Dan’s friends and the entire Michigan State community during this difficult time."

Penn State Hockey extends our deepest condolences to the Sturges family, Dan’s friends and the entire Michigan State community during this difficult time. https://t.co/CyxBWZcfYU — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 20, 2026

Wisconsin

The Badgers also were sure to offer some public support after Sturges' death online, posting "Our thoughts go out to the Sturges family in Michigan and here in the Madison area."

Our thoughts go out to the Sturges family in Michigan and here in the Madison area 🙏 https://t.co/ZxiVRMsjta — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 19, 2026

Adam Nightingale Reacts to Support

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The support did not go unnoticed by Michigan State. Head coach Adam Nightingale was asked about all the support the team has gotten in the past week, and he expressed some sincere gratitude.

"They're doing that on their own, too, so that comes from a genuine spot," Nightingale said on Saturday. "They didn't reach out and say, 'Hey, we're doing this.' I just saw it. I think that speaks to --- you look at the programs in our conference, they're first-class programs, every one of them. That's why we're fortunate to be in it."

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

