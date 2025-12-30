How the College Hockey Polls and NPI Rankings Agree and Differ: Puck Drop
There was little movement in either major college hockey poll released Monday, which made sense as there were very few games played since the last rankings a couple of weeks ago. Michigan tightened its hold atop the polls by adding a couple of first-place votes in both the USCHO and the USA Hockey rankings, and the top seven are now in sync.
But that's where things start to diverge, and on the bottom end of the rankings there's essentially no agreement among the bottom six. For example, Maine is No. 15 in one poll and No. 18 in another as, understandingly, a lot of people are trying to get a get a good handle on the Black Bears — the reigning Hockey East champions.
It goes to another level when factoring in the National Percentage Index that will be used to determine the teams and seedings for the national tournament. Maine is No. 36, nowhere near where it needs to be to qualify. Granted, the NPI is still somewhat askew due to the Ivy League's late start (and helps explain why voters believe Dartmouth is overrated in NPI at No. 4), but the Black Bears are going to need to make a major push over the next two months while playing the toughest part of their schedule.
Hockey East doesn't have a top-10 team in either poll, or the rankings, but leads the nation with seven teams in the polls (five in the NPI, which is still more teams than any other conference). The other league team that's listed in the polls, but down in NPI is Boston University at No. 26.
Here's a look at at the NPI top 10 as of Monday:
Top 10 Men's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan
2. Wisconsin
3. North Dakota
4. Dartmouth
5. Michigan State
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Denver
8. Penn State
9. Western Michigan
10. Minnesota State
It's obviously dominated by four Big Ten teams, and four NCHC teams. However, the next 10 look almost nothing like the polls:
11-20 NPI Index
11. Harvard
12. Quinnipiac
13. Providence
14. Augustana
15. Cornell
16. Northeastern
17. Connecticut
18. Boston College
19. St. Thomas
20. New Hampshire
These are the programs that have the inside track on trying to nail down the final at-large NCAA tournament spots in couple of months, although they have to get through conference play first — which will expose a lot of teams as pretenders. Even so, that all have to be considered bubble teams for the 16-team field, especially when all the automatic bids go to the conference tournament champions. If there's a surprise winner, which is plausible every season but especially so during this one of parity, only the top 10 NPI spots are locks.
It was a wild first half to the season. The second half figures to be even crazier.
USCHO Men's Poll
December 29, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
16-4
983 (38)
1
2
Wisconsin
13-2-2
949 (12)
2
3
Michigan State
13-4
882
3
4
North Dakota
14-4
836
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
14-6
758
5
6
Denver
12-6-1
745
6
7
Western Michigan
11-6
703
7
8
Penn State
11-5
612
9
9
Dartmouth
12-2
596
8
10
Quinnipiac
12-4-2
546
10
11
Connecticut
9-5-3
467
11
12
Northeastern
10-6
410
13
13
Boston College
10-6-1
371
12
14
Minensota State
11-4-5
349
15
15
Maine
11-7-1
308
14
16
Providence
8-6-2
245
16
17
Cornell
7-4-0
222
17
18
Harvard
7-3-1
145
18
19
Boston University
9-8-1
99
19
20
Union
12-5-2
76
20
Others receiving votes: Augustana 57, New Hampshire 57, Colorado College 26, Holy Cross 20, Arizona State 8, Michigan Tech 8, Massachusetts 6, Bemidji State 4, Princeton 4, St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 3, Miami 2
USA Hockey Men's Poll
December 29, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
676 (30)
1
2
Wisconsin
645 (4)
2
3
Michigan State
637
3
4
North Dakota
589
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
556
5
6
Denver
537
6
7
Western Michigan
505
8
8
Dartmouth
439
7
9
Penn State
425
9
10
Quinnipiac
402
10
11
Connecticut
313
11
12
Northeastern
270
13
13
Boston College
254
12
14
Minnesota State
229
14
15
Providence
193
T16
16
Harvard
177
18
17
Cornell
155
T16
18
Maine
129
15
19
Boston University
66
19
20
New Hampshire
39
T20
Others Receiving Votes: Augustana, 32; Union, 32; Arizona State, 10; Massachusetts, 10; Colorado College, 7; Holy Cross, 6; Princeton, 5; Michigan Tech, 3; Miami, 1
USCHO Women's Poll
December 8, 2025 (no poll this week)
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
18-1-1
230 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
15-3
279 (5)
2
3
Minnesota
14-4
258
3
4
Penn State
17-1
237
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
12-6
217
6
6
Connecticut
13-3-2
186
7
7
Northeastern
15-4
185
8
8
Quinnipiac
14-5-1
151
5
9
Princeton
11-4
139
9
10
Cornell
10-5-1
119
10
11
Clarkson
11-6-2
101
13
12
Minnesota State
11-8-1
76
15
13
St. Cloud State
7-12-1
66
14
14
Colgate
9-10-1
36
12
15
Yale
9-7
20
NR
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 12, Brown 9, Boston College 4, Mercyhurst 4, New Hampshire 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
December 16, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
266
2
3
Minnesota
243
3
4
Penn State
225
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
210
5
6
Northeastern
175
6
7
Connecticut
174
7
8
Quinnipiac
152
8
9
Princeton
131
9
10
Cornell
115
11
11
Clarkson
95
10
12
Minnesota State
68
12
13
St. Cloud State
54
13
14
Yale
36
14
15
Brown
21
15
Others receiving votes: Colgate, 13; Mercyhurst, 7; St. Thomas, 7; Holy Cross, 3.
U.S. Comes Back to Top Slovakia at World Juniors
After sporting Slovakia a two-goal lead, the U.S. National Junior Team stormed back with four in the second period and went to win 6-5 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday night. Boston College center James Haggens led the comeback with two goals, while North Dakota forward Will Zellers notched his third straight game-winning goal.
AJ Spellacy poked a centering pass from Denver's Brendan McMorrow for the team's first goal, and McMorrow got the second one after Spellacy forced a turnover in the Slovakia zone. Ryker Lee's short-side wrist shot brought the Americans back even at 3-3, and after falling behind again Hagens' goals, with 45 seconds to play in the second period and 18 seconds into the third turned the momentum for good.
"We knew we had to have each other's backs," Hagens said.
The Minnesota connection of Brodie Ziemer (Gophers) and Zellers (who grew up in a St. Paul suburb), made it 6-4 before Slovakia got a final goal after pulling its goalie.
“We found a way and I give our guys credit,” U.S. National Junior Team head coach Bob Motzko (Minnesota) said. "We’ll look to continue to grow and get better, and now turn our attention to Sweden on New Year’s Eve.”
Both the U.S. and Sweden are undefeated in Group A at 3-0. The U.S. outshot Slovakia 41-31, as goaltender Caleb Heil got the win. ... Tomas Chrenko had two goals and an assist for Slovakia, while Andreas Straka and Luka Radivojevic (Boston College) both had two assists. ... Team USA changed things up on the power play and went 2-for-5. ... Hagens was named U.S. Player of the Game.
2026 World Junior Championship Schedule
At Minneapolis, St. Paul., Minn.
Monday's Scores
Sweden 8, Germany 1
Czechia 2, Finland 1 (OT)
United States 6, Slovakia 5
Canada 9, Denmark 1
Dec. 30
Switzerland vs. Germany; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Latvia vs. Denmark; 4:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Puck Drop: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
• The semifinals are set at the 9th Spengler Cup in Switzerland, where the U.S. Collegiate Selects advanced on a bye after being the surprise of the tournament and winning their group. It'll face Sparta Prague, one of the oldest clubs in the world, which eliminated Team Canada on Monday, 5-1. The Czech-pro team and college all-stars will play at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Meanwhile, host HC Davos advanced with a 3-0 victory over IFK Helsinki. It'll play reigning champion Fribourg-Gottéron in a major all-Swiss showdown. later Tuesday.
• No. 3 Michigan State won the Great Lakes Invitational for the second straight year, and it was the first back-to-back titles since 1999-2000, defeating Michigan Tech 4–1 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Although the Spartans were missing some key players, goaltenders Trey Augustine made 32 saves. Senior Charlie Stramel had two goals for the second straight night and was named tournament MVP.
• No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey Takes Third Place at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
• No. 7 Western Michigan demonstrated that it's still good at winning tournaments as the reigning national champions defeated No. 2 Wisconsin 4-1. in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee. Junior Zaccharya Wisdom, freshman Zach Nehring, junior William Whitelaw and sophomore Grant Slukynsky provided the offense, while freshman Hampton Slukynsky made 22 saves
Monday's College Hockey Scores
MEN
Hockey East
Merrimack 5, Vermont 4
Great Lakes Invitational (at Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Third-Place Game: Miami 4, Ferris State 2
Championship: No. 3 Michigan State 4, Michigan Tech 1
Holiday Face-Off (at Milwaukee, Wis.)
Third-Place Game: No. 12 Boston College 4, Lake Superior 3
Championship: No. 2 Wisconsin 4, No. 7 Western Michigan 1
Non-Conference
Clarkson 3, RIT 2
Exhibition
Bowling Green 6, US Under-18 1
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
College Hockey Schedule
Tuesday's Games
MEN
AHA
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m. ET
Wednesday's Games
Non-Conference
Long Island at No. 11 UConn, 2 p.m. ET
Exhibition
Guelph at Niagara, 2 p.m. ET
WOMEN
Tuesday's Games
Non-Conference
Brown vs. Maine. 5 p.m. ET (Portland, Maine)
No. 10 Cornell at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET
This Date in Hockey History:
December 30, 1883: Hall of Fame defenseman and coach Lester Patrick was born in Drummondville, Quebec.
December 30, 1963: Northern Michigan center Gary Emmons was born in Winnipeg.
December 30, 1967: The Los Angeles Kings played their first game in the Forum, but lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers.
December 30, 1968: Bowling Green defense Kevin Dahl was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.
December 30, 1972: Kent State and Michigan State right wing Dean Sylvester was born in Hanson, Mass.
December 30, 1974: The St. Louis Blues re-acquired former Michigan center Red Berenson from the Detroit Red Wings for Phil Roberto and a third-round pick in the 1975 NHL Amateur Draft.
December 30, 1976: Maine defenseman David Cullen was born in St. Catharines, Ontario.
December 30, 1978: Boston College defenseman Rob Scuderi was born in Syosset, N.Y.
December 30, 1981: Former Wisconsin right wing Dean Talafous decided to retire after the New York Rangers traded him along with Jere Gillis to Quebec for Robbie Ftorek. The Rangers subsequently sent Pat Hickey to the Nordiques as compensation.
December 30, 1981: Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record that may never be broken, by scoring five goals against the Flyers during a 7-5 victory for Edmonton, he reached 50 goals in just 39 games. The previous record had been 50 goals in 50 games (Maurice Richard and Mike Bossy). Gretzky finished the season with an NHL record 92 goals.
December 30, 1989: Former UMD left wing Brett Hull began his Blues-record 20-game point streak with the game-winning goal and an assist during a 3-2 victory against the North Stars.
December 30, 2010: Minnesota Duluth’s new home, Amsoil Arena, opened, but North Dakota won 5-0. UMD was ranked No. 2, and UND was No. 2 at the time.
December 30, 2014: Former Minnesota center Nick Bjugstad signed a 6-year $24.6-million contract extension with the Florida Panthers.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“For a guy like Eddie [Belfour], goaltending isn't work anyway. It's fun."Mike Keenan
We'll Leave You With This ...
So what did the U.S Collegiate Selects due with their day off after securing a bye into the semifinals of the Spengler Cup in Switzerland?
