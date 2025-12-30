No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey Takes Third Place at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers (6-13-1, 3-9-0 CCHA) 4-3 to take third place in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Monday night.

After a slow offensive start in Boston College’s first round game against Western Michigan on Sunday, the team came out more aggressive in the consolation game.

The Eagles struck first 1-0 with a goal by center Dean Letourneau, his 11th of the season, at the 14:06 mark of the opening frame. Right winger Gavin Cornforth and defenseman Drew Fortescue recorded the assist.

Boston College extended its lead 2-0 later in the period at 15:44 with a power-play goal from center Will Moore, his third of the season. Forward Oscar Hemming, who was added to the Eagles’ roster on Friday and made his BC debut on Sunday, picked up the assist alongside Fortescue, his first point as an Eagle.

In total, the Eagles had 14 shot attempts in the opening frame compared to the Lakers’ six and went into the first intermission with a 2-0 advantage.

Lake Superior State did not go down without a fight, however.

The Lakers cut their deficit in half 2-1 at 5:37 in the second period with an unassisted goal by left winger Ryan Beck.

Beck nearly tied things up at 2 late in the period after scoring on a power-play, but Boston College challenged for a hand pass. After a review, the challenge was successful and wiped the goal off the board to keep the Eagles’ lead 2-1.

After Boston College went into the second intermission with a one-score lead, Beck knotted up the contest at 2 with a goal early in the third period at 2:38.

The Lakers gained their first lead of the night 3-2 at 4:50 with a power-play goal by center William Ahlrik after Boston College was called for too many players on the ice. The score marked Lake Superior State's third unanswered score.

Eagles right winger Will Vote tied things up again 33 seconds later with a goal at 5:23 and put Boston College back in front 4-3 at 8:30 with his second goal of the night.

Lake Superior State had one final chance to extend the game after center Brady Berard and Fortescue were both called for late-game minor penalties, but it could not execute a goal and the Eagles escaped with the 4-3 victory.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum for an exhibition game against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

