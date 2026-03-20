How to Watch All Conference Tournament Championship Games: Puck Drop

Back on November 1, St. Thomas and Minnesota State played one of the wildest games of the 2025-26 college hockey season, a 4-3 overtime game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

It went back and forth in the third period, with Minnesota State's Luigi Benincasa wristing in a shot off a deflection 31 seconds in for a 2-1 lead, only to be answered at 4:54 by Ryan O'Neill, and Harvard transfer Alex Gaffney giving St. Thomas the lead at 9:57. However, the Mavericks tied the game two seconds after pulling their goalie, at 18:47, on a Jack Smith one-timer.

In overtime, Lucas Van Vliet won a board battle to create a 2-on-1 break for St. Thomas, with fellow freshman Nathan Pilling getting the win in dramatic fashion. At the time, it was just the Tommies' fifth nationally-ranked victory in program history.

Friday evening, the teams will play again and no one would be surprised to see a similar result in terms of a close contest. Overall, the Tommies won both games at Mayo Clinic HSEC this season, but lost the other meeting, and a year ago — 364 days ago to be exact — came up on the short end of the Mason Cup final, 4-2.

There are a lot of similar storylines among this weekend's six conference championship games, with the winner of each landing an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

AHA Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET

Watch: FloHockey

Of note: The game is sold out. ... Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) is in its second season following the merger between the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America.

Big Ten Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Big Ten Network

Of Note: Michigan swept the 2025-26 season series, 4-0-0, claiming 11 of 12 points. ... Ohio State is the lowest seed to reach the tournament championship game.

CCHA Tournament Championship

Friday, March 20

St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

Watch: Midco Sports Plus

Of note: St. Thomas reached last year's Mason Cup title game., but this will be the Tommies' last chance to win is as they're moving to the NCHC during the offseason. ... Minnesota State has won three of the last four CCHA tournament titles.

ECAC Tournament Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Dartmouth vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

Cornell vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. ET,



Championship

Saturday, March 21

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Semifinal winners, 5 pm ET

Watch: ESPN+

Of note: Cornell men’s hockey team captured its league-best 14th ECAC Tournament title last season, beating Clarkson in a 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game to earn the Whitelaw Trophy. ... The 2026 tournament marks the 22nd championship to be hosted at the Olympic Center.

Hockey East Tournament Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At TD Garden, Boston

Merrimack vs. Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. ET

Watch: NESN (ESPN+)

Of note: Boston College has reached the semifinals for a record-tying 28th time ... This is just Connecticut's third appearance in the semifinals. The Huskies are 2-0 in the semifinals and 0-2 in the championship. ... Massachusetts seeks its first title game appearance since 2022. ... Merrimack goaltender Max Lundgren is he program’s all-time single-season saves leader

NCHC Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Minnesota Duluth at Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Watch: NCHC.tv

Of note: Denver and UMD each enter the game tied for the most NCHC tournament championships (three). ... UMD has the most wins since it posted 29 in the 2018-19 NCAA title-winning season. ... Denver is 14-6-1 at home this season, and has won nine straight games at Magness Arena.

Puck Drop: Friday, March 20, 2026

• The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association announced that Connecticut graduate Tia Chan is the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year. Chan led Hockey East in nearly every overall category in 2025-26, including minutes played (2252:25), wins (27), shutouts (five), goals against average (1.55), and save percentage (.951) and was second with 1,122 saves. Nationally, she was second in wins, save percentage, and minutes played, third in saves, fourth in goals against average, and eighth in shutouts. The other finalists were Quinnipiac sophomore Felicia Frank and Minnesota Duluth sophomore Ève Gascon.

• Ohio State's Hilda Svensson is this year's recipient of the Julie Chu Women’s National Rookie of the Year award. Penn State's Jeff Kampersal was named the 2026 CCM/AHCA University Division Women’s Coach of the Year.

• Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Max Plante was named the 2025-2026 NCHC Player of the Year. Plante finished second in the NCHC in the regular season with 45 points (22 goals and 23 assists) in 34 games, and has scored six game-winning goals including the Frozen Faceoff semifinal win at North Dakota.

• Hayden Stavroff become the first Dartmouth player to be named ECAC Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Reid Cashman was named ECAC's Tim Taylor Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons. The Big Green is poised to make its first NCAA tournament appearance in 46 years. Quinnipiac forward Ethan Wyttenbach was named the 2026 ECAC Rookie of the Year. Colgate's Johnathan Castagna was named Best Defensive Forward, with Quinnipiac's Elliott Groenewold named best defensive defenseman.

• The Hockey East Association announced that Massachusetts junior goaltender Michael Hrabal is the 2025-26 Hockey East Player of the Year. Providence's Nate Leaman has been named Hockey East Coach of the Year. Friars forward Roger McQueen was named the league's Rookie of the Year.

• One day after Minnesota decided to move on from women's head coach Brad Frost, Ohio State signed Nadine Muzerall to a five-year extension. Muzerall, a former Gophers player, has led the Buckeyes to two national championships in (2022 and 2024) and has OSU back in the Frozen Four.

• Per Breakaway On SI, StubHub cites 252 percent increase in the Professional Women's Hockey League demand since the U.S. women's gold medal win the Olympics.

• The ECAC announced the passing of former official Dave Brown. He was part of the league's officiating staff from 2004-2016, during which he worked seven straight championship weekends and five straight NCAA tournaments.

All times are local to where the game is being played.

Women's Frozen Four Friday, March 20

At Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Northeastern, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

No. 2 Wisconsin Regional vs. No. 3 Penn State, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET



Championship Game

Sunday, March 22

At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State

Semifinal winners, ESPNU, 4 p.m. ET

Hockey Quote of the Day

“I am going to be better. I’ve studied goaltending extremely hard. I’ve probably studied it the most out of anyone in this world. So I know what to do, and how to get my best game.” Connor Hellebuyck after a playoff loss

We'll Leave You With This ...

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