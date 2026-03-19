PWHL Seeing Unprecedented Rise in Ticket Sales

The Professional Women's Hockey League is currently seeing an unprecedented rise in interest, with ticket sales and overall interest in the league soaring to new heights.

Since the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which saw the U.S. women's hockey team take home their third Olympic gold medal, the PWHL has seen a rapid increase in demand. Games taking place at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden have sold out, and the upcoming PWHL Walter Cup Finals will be aired on national linear television for the first time in the United States. Fans are also attending games in droves and setting record breaking attendance numbers, with the Seattle Torrent breaking a U.S. arena attendance record with 17,335 fans in Feb., 2026 — selling out the NHL's Seattle Kraken home venue of Climate Pledge Arena.

But, that's not all.

Per numbers provided to Breakaway On SI from StubHub, since the U.S. women's gold medal win, ticket searches jumped near 50%, with U.S. based PWHL purchases going up over 40%. In addition, PWHL demand increased by over 200% during the Olympics.

StubHub Cites 200% Increase in PWHL Demand

The exact number provided by StubHub has shown a 252% increase in PWHL demand.

Jill Gonzalez, Head of Consumer Communications at StubHub, said while everyone watches women's sports, everyone is also now showing up for women's sports.

“The growth in PWHL ticket demand reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across women’s sports, where Olympic moments are driving sustained interest at the professional level. It’s a clear signal that fans want to follow these athletes beyond the Games and across all leagues, and show up in person," Gonzalez said in an exclusive. "Everyone watches women’s sports – and now, they’re showing up in person, too.”

StubHub has recently launched HerSportsHub during the ongoing women's history month on March 3 partially due in part to an increased demand and interest in women's sports as a whole. HerSportsHub is the first dedicated platform for women’s sports tickets, giving women’s sports fans a one-stop shop to search for a variety of women’s sports experiences (including the PWHL).

The StubHub, HerSportsHub Homepage | Courtesy: StubHub

“With HerSportsHub, StubHub is making a commitment to women’s sports fans by investing in the communities, data, and access that women’s sports deserve. It creates a centralized space for fans to easily discover and access games across leagues," Gonzalez also said. "HerSportsHub builds on the momentum we’re seeing, creating a centralized space for fans to discover and secure tickets across leagues [such as the PWHL]."

The interest in the PWHL makes sense; the Team USA and Canada women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics was broadcasted to an average of 5.3 million viewers and peaked at 7.7 million during overtime. This shattered the record in becoming the most-watched women’s hockey game ever.

Sixteen players from the PWHL were named to the U.S. Olympic team, including captain Hilary Knight who became the all-time leading Olympic goal scorer and point leader for the Americans in USA Hockey history. Goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips also only let two goals in throughout the entire tournament in Italy.

In short — not only is the PWHL here to stay, but the league is growing at increased rates that only indicate people are paying attention to women's hockey like never before.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!