Is Pre-Halloween College Hockey Bracketology Scary or Frightfully On Target? Puck Drop

Let’s get this out there up front, we weren’t taking this especially seriously — at least initially. One would think that doing a bracketology less than a month into the season and before Halloween would be anything but accurate, and not too telling, although we wanted to put it to the test. Might it demonstrate the importance of every game and which teams are already on pace to make the NCAA Tournament in March?

That’s five months away of course, but it wasn’t going to stop us from having a little fun trick-or-treat style. Here goes:

For the men, we used the teams that finished atop their preseason conference polls as the automatic qualifiers, and then filled out the field using the top National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index through Saturday’s games.

There was only one exception to all that, the Ivy League, which hasn’t begun play yet. Consequently, the Ivy team that was predicted highest in ECAC voting got in as well.

AHA: Sacred Heart

Big Ten: Michigan

CCHA: Michigan Tech

ECAC: Quinnipiac

Hockey East: Providence

NCHC: Denver

Ivy League: Dartmouth

That left the other top nine NPI teams: Wisconsin, Union, Michigan State, Augustana, Western Michigan, Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth, Army and Northeastern.

The first team out? Maine, followed by New Hampshire, Merrimack and Minnesota. That was the first real sign that maybe this wasn’t so hocus pocus after all.

For the seedings and pairings, we went against the NPI index that the NCAA will use, but opted for the most recent polls. Normally we’d go with USCHO.com rankings, but to mix it up the Week 4 USA Hockey College Hockey Poll was used (which obviously didn’t take include any weekend results). For any team not ranked it’s then by NPI.

The top 11 teams in the rankings would all be in. The top team not to make it is No. 12 Cornell.

The seedings: Michigan, Michigan State, North Dakota, Denver, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth, Providence, Dartmouth, Colorado College, Augustana, Michigan Tech, Union, Army and Sacred Heart

Now for the regional locations, from East to West, are Springfield, Mass., Hartford, Conn., Fargo, N.D., and Loveland, Colo. The 2027 Men's Frozen Four will be held at Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. Sacred Heart is the host at Hartford, so it must be placed there. Similarly, Denver is hosting at Loveland and UND is doing likewise at Fargo.

Michigan is actually closest to Springfield (look it up, 674 miles, compared to 718 to Hartford), so it heads there as the top seed. Michigan State goes to Harford.

We’ll skip to the end for the rest of it, with first-round pairings, with three important notations.

1) The Springfield and Loveland Regions are listed together for a potential 1 vs. 4 semifinal; 2) There were two conference matchups in the first round, so we moved those teams; 3) Sacred Heart would have been the 16th team but got bumped up two spots to tray and preserve bracket integrity as possible.

Springfield: 1 Michigan vs. Army; 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. 3 Providence

Loveland: 1 Denver vs. Michigan Tech; 2 Wisconsin vs. 3 Augustan

Hartford: 1 Michigan State vs. Sacred Heart; 2 Western Michigan vs. 3 Dartmouth

Fargo: 1 North Dakota vs. Union; 2 Quinnipiac vs. 3 Colorado College

That looks like a very plausible bracket. The AHA having two teams seems like a reach, but that’s about it.

Now for the women, where we have to cheat.

The automatic bids per the preseason conference polls:

AHA: Penn State

ECAC: Quinnipiac

Hockey East: Northeastern

NEWPA: Assumption

WCHA: Ohio State

The rest of the field per NPI, minus one: Cornell, Colgate, Minnesota, St. Cloud State and Brown.

Here’s the cheat: Wisconsin, which is No. 8 in NPI, and sorry we aren’t doing this without the two-time reigning champions.

The seedings per rankings, with the Frozen Four set for Duluth, Minn., March 21-23. Top-ranked team not in the field, No. 6 Princeton.

8 vs. 9: Cornell vs. St. Cloud State

No. 1 Bye: Ohio State

4 vs. 5: Northeastern vs. Quinnipiac

7 vs. 10: Colgate vs. Brown

No. 2 Bye: Minnesota

6 vs. 11: Penn State vs. Assumption

No. 3 Bye: Wisconsin

Minus the early NPI favoritism to the Ivy League after its teams just started their seasons last weekend, that might end up close to the final thing.

No. 18 Boston College Manages Tie at No. 4 Denver

For the second straight night, Boston College was able to come back from a two-goal deficit, but this time was able to hold on for a 2-2 tie against No. 4 Denver at Magness Arena.

Junior forward Teddy Stiga scored the game-tying goal with 46 seconds remaining, and junior forward Dean Letourneau had the only goal of the shootout, but the game still goes down as a tie. Matias Vanhanen added a goal and an assist for the No. 18 Eagles (1-3-1), and Louka Cloutier was credited with 21 saves.

“You could tell their desperation as a group and as a team was really high, and they made life hard for us,” Denver coach David Carle said.

Forward Kristian Epperson and freshman defenseman Blake Fiddler scored for the reigning champions, the latter of which deflected off the goalie's glove. The No. 4 Pioneers (3-2-1) were outshot for the first time this season, 25-23.

Puck Drop: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Normally shootouts aren’t used to officially break ties, but Yake and Minnesota State deadlocked after overtime, it was used to determine the champion of the women’s Icebreaker Tournament in Boston. Mercury Bischoff scored for the Mavericks in the shootout, but freshman Emeline Grennan made the save on the other four attempts, while Cami Bell scored twice for the 2-1 tiebreaker.

Merrimack center Parker Lalonde, who took a hard hit and left the game against UNH two weeks ago on a stretcher, was back in action this weekend against Notre Dame. He won 8 of 16 faceoffs and blocked a shot during Friday night’s 2-1 victory. Seamus Powell scored as the Warriors overcame a two-goal deficit to get the sweep in South Bend, 6-3. … No. 7 Providence improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2003 with a 5-2 win over UMass Lowell … Freshman defenseman Xavier Villeneuve had three assists to help No. 15 Boston University to a 6-3 win against No. 16 UConn for a series split.

Joshua Ravensbergen had a season-high 38 saves as No. 2 Michigan State salvaged a series split at New Hampshire, 2-1. However, the Wildcats outshot the Spartans in both games, by a combined 73-37. "I give (UNH) a ton of credit," Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale said. “They checked, it was a rock fight, and you had to play real hockey.”

The Washington Capitals claimed defenseman Jack St. Ivany (Boston College/Yale) off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck (UMass Lowell) was introduced in New Jersey and then hit the ice for practice. "I'm here to win, and the only thing I've got left (to fill) on my resume is a Stanley Cup," he said. "Seeing that these guys have their vision tight on that as well, it's just going to fit perfectly." The Devils have yet to say when he might make his Devils debut.

Just making it official. pic.twitter.com/ZeZA9AmleT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 24, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Sacred Heart 4, Holy Cross 3

Bentley 5, Robert Morris 1



CCHA

Ferris State 2, No. 11 Michigan Tech 1

Bowling Green 4, Lake Superior 2



Hockey East

No. 7 Providence 5, UMass Lowell 2

No. 15 Boston University 6, No. 16 Connecticut 3



Non-Conference

No. 20 Merrimack 6, Notre Dame 3

No. 13 Augustana 4, Ohio State 3

Penn State 3, Canisius 2 (OT)

No. 18 Boston College 2, No. 4 Denver 2 (BC wins SO 1-0)

Niagara 5, Union 4 (OT)

Miami 3, Alaska-Anchorage 2 (OT)

Minnesota State 2, St. Thomas 0

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 3, Bemidji State 0

Maine 3, Colgate 0

No. 19 Massachusetts 5, Stonehill 3

No. 2 Michigan State 2, New Hampshire 1

Omaha 4, Lindenwood 3 (OT)

No. 12 Colorado College 4, Air Force 0

Rit 5, RPI 4



Exhibition

No. 6 Wisconsin 4, No. 5 Western Michigan 0

US Under-18 3, Army 1

Women's College Hockey Scores Ice Breaker (at Boston, Mass.)

Boston University 2, Robert Morris 1

No. 14 Yale 3, Minnesota State 3 (Yale wins SO 2-1)



ECAC

No. 5 Quinnipiac 3, Rensselaer 1

No. 7 Princeton 2, Union 1 (OT)



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce 3, Saint Anselm 0



WCHA

No. 9 St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 1



Non-Conference

Mercyhurst 1, No. 11 Connecticut 1 (OT)

Delaware 3, Long Island 2

No. 10 Clarkson 6, Providence 1

No. 1 Ohio State 8, No. 8 Colgate 0

No. 4 Northeastern 8, RIT 1

No. 6 Penn State 2, St. Lawrence 1 (OT)

No. 12 Cornell 5, Boston College 3

Holy Cross 2, Dartmouth 1 (OT)

Merrimack 8, Saint Michael's 0

New Hampshire 3, Harvard 0

Today's College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

Vermont at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 25, 1927: Hall of Fame announcer Al Shaver was born in London, Ontario.



October 25, 1935: Denver right wing John MacMillan was born in Lethbridge, Alberta.



October 25, 1969: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito faced his first team the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since being claimed on waivers. He made 30 saves to notch the first of 15 shutouts that season.



October 25, 1972: Bowling Green left wing Keith Redmond was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario.



October 25, 1975: The US Hockey Hall of Fame enshrined Stewart Iglehart, Anthony Conroy, Francis Harding Jr., Joseph Linder and Frederick Moseley Jr.



October 25, 1978: The Minnesota North Stars introduced the hockey world to on-ice advertising during a 2-2 tie with the Boston Bruins. Because Met Center kept all revenue from all arena advertising, new general manager Lou Nanne worked with 3M to create ads on the boards, ice and even the Zamboni.



October 25, 1990: Former Wisconsin left wing Brian Mullen had four assists to lead the New York Rangers to a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Flyers.



October 25, 1990: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull became the first player in St. Louis Blues’ history to score a hat trick in consecutive games, and he did it against the same team. The first game had been at Toronto, and the second at St. Louis, an 8-5 victory in which former RPI center Adam Oates was credited with four assists.



October 25, 1991: The New York Islanders made a pair on monster trades. They sent future Hall of Fame center Pat Lafontaine, Randy Hillier, former Yale left wing Randy Wood and a fourth-round draft pick, across state to Buffalo for future Hall of Fame center Pierre Turgeon, Uwe Krupp, Benoit Hogue and Dave McElwain. Additionally, Brent Sutter and Brad Lauer went to the Chicago Blackhawks for Adam Creighton and Steve Thomas.



October 25, 1998: Former North Dakota defenseman Brad Berry announced his retirement after nine seasons in the NHL. He got into coaching and led his alma mater from 2015-25.



October 25, 2018: John Ziegler Jr., the fourth NHL president who attended Michigan undergraduate and law school, died in Sewall’s Point, Fla. He was 84.



October 25, 2022: Former Minnesota right wing Phil Kessel set the NHL ironman record with his 990th consecutive game and scored his 400th goal as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-2.



Dawson Mercer, welcome to Winnipeg ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cEyKNOWYU5 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 24, 2026

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Joe's been getting that since he was nine years old. Other teams always said, 'Stop Nieuwendyk and we can win.' " Father of Joe Nieuwendyk (Cornell)

Bonus

These aren’t necessarily specific to former college players, but check out these saves from the Kings at Devils. Is Hellebuyck rubbing off on everyone in the building?

FORSY ROBBED JACK HUGHES NOT ONCE BUT TWICE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tRagPfUKvL — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2026

Forward Joel Armia now ranks 27th out of 68 goalies in Goals Saved Above Expected (1.00) #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/50XE5h300G — Jack Jablonski (@Jabs_13) October 24, 2026

We'll Leave You With This ...

RIP Hawley T. Chester III-@NYIslanders original PR director and a foundational member of the Islander family. God bless and Godspeed HTC 3! pic.twitter.com/nmdQSFVfpI — RICHARD TORREY (@richtorrey) October 24, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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