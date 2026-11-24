The Miami Hurricanes remain undefeated in ACC play and are one win against Boston College way from completing their conference regular season schedule without a loss. That means they're well on their way to the College Football Playoff, and they have a chance of getting a first-round bye if some things break their way.

First, they need to worry about the Boston College Eagles, who are coming off a 27-15 win against the Syracuse Orange.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Boston College vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Boston College +25.5 (-115)

Miami -25.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Boston College +1300

Miami -2800

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Boston College vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Boston College record: 5-6 (3-4 in ACC)

Miami record: 10-1 (8-0 in ACC)

Boston College vs. Miami Betting Trends

Miami is 4-2 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Boston College is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Boston College's last 10 games

Miami is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in Miami's last 10 games

Boston College vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, QB - Miami Hurricanes

Darian Mensah is likely going to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, and for good reason. The Miami quarterback has completed 75.4% of passes for 3,317 yards, 29 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while adding 168 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Miami doesn't have an elite defense, so for the Hurricanes to go on a National Championship run, they'll need Mensah to bring his past stuff for the rest of the season.

Boston College vs. Miami Prediction and Best Bet

There is a certain type of team that matches up well against the Hurricanes. Any team that can throw the ball effectively can take advantage of the weak Miami secondary. Unfortunately, for Boston College, they're one of the worst passing teams in the country, ranking 130th in EPA per pass and 137th in pass success rate.

The Eagles are a great running team, ranking inside the top 30 in every rushing metric, but unfortunately for them, that feeds right into Miami's strength. The Hurricanes rank third in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate.

If styles make fights, everything points toward the Hurricanes winning and covering in this game.

Pick: Miami -25.5 (-105) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.