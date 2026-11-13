Boston College vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off their biggest win of the college football season, beating the No. 1-ranked team, the Miami Hurricanes, by a score of 31-24. They're now in the driver's seat for a spot in the College Football Playoff and have a chance to earn themselves a first-round BYE.

Notre Dame should have no issue improving to 9-1 on Saturday when they take on the lowly Boston College Eagles, who are 4-5.

There's little doubt the Fighting Irish will win this game, but will they cover the massive point spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Boston College +29 (-110)

Notre Dame -29 (-110)

Moneyline

Boston College +2200

Notre Dame -5000

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-108)

Boston College vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Boston College record: 4-5

Notre Dame record: 8-1

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Boston College is 5-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-3 in Boston College games this season

Notre Dame is 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Notre Dame games this season

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch

C.J. Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

With Julian Sayin's injury leading to Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy campaign taking a big hit, Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr has now taken over as the betting favorite to win the award as the nation's top player. He has completed 67.6% of passes for 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns, and most impressively, just a single interception. His ability to take care of the football is a big reason why Notre Dame has an 8-1 record this season.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Best Bet

There is no doubt that Notre Dame is the superior team, but I think this point spread has gotten out of hand. Boston College is far from a good team, but the Eagles rank inside the top 80 in most metrics. Their biggest strength is their ability to run the ball, ranking 37th in EPA per rush and ninth in rush success rate. Running for first downs and draining the clock is going to be a great way to keep this game close.

The Eagles also have a strong secondary, ranking 37th in the nation in opponent EPA per pass. If they can keep Carr and the Notre Dame passing offense in check, they'll have no problem covering this spread.

Give me the points with Boston College.

Pick: Boston College +29 (-110) via BetMGM

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