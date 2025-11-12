Is Revenge on the Menu when No. 2 Michigan Visits No. 5 Penn State? Puck Drop
They played six times last season, three two-game series including an elimination round in the Big Ten Tournament. They went 3-3, and scored 66 goals against each other as there were plenty of fireworks between the rivals.
Yes, Michigan at Penn State is better known for its football showdowns, but it was this matchup that launched the Nittany Lions' first run to the Frozen Four. It came on march 7, the first night of the conference quarterfinals, with the fourth-seeded Wolverines hosting the fifth-seeding Nittany Lions. In the polls, UM was No. 11, and PSU 15th.
The game went back-and-forth, indicative of how the team had played each other when they split a series at Yost Arena on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, but then-freshman JJ Wiebusch scored the final three goals of the game including the overtime winner for a 6-5 victory. The hat-trick was the first of Wiebusch’s career, the 15th in program history, and the first in Penn State postseason history.
On the next night, Penn State ended the best-of-3 series with The Nittany Lions, 5-2, to become the first, and only, road team to sweep a Big Ten quarterfinal series since the conference adopted the format for the 2017-18 season (it's since gone to single-elimination brackets). it also ended Michigan's season.
When the NCAA Tournament brackets were subsequently revealed, Penn State was the last at-large team in the field. Michigan was top team out.
Think that might come up with the No. 2 Wolverines travel east for a high-profile series against No. 5 Penn State on Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena? Both teams are coming off setbacks, with the NIttany swept by No. 1 Michigan State last weekend and the Wolverines splitting their series with No. 10 Wisconsin. Neither team can afford another if they want to stay within striking range of the Spartans.
Men's College Hockey Schedule
Friday, November 14, 2025
AHA
Army at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
Canisius at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. ET
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7 MT
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET
No. 2 Michigan at No. 5 Penn State, 7 p.m. ET
Ohio State at No. 7 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
CCHA
Ferris State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
No. 16 Minnesota State at Lake Superior, 7 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET
ECAC
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET
Brown at No. 20 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
No. 19 Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET
Yale at Colgate, 7:30 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 11 Northeastern at No. 14 Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 8 Maine, 7 p.m. ET
Merrimack at No. 15 Providence, 7 p.m. ET
No. 12 Massachusetts at No. 18 Boston College, 7 p.m. ET
NCHC
Miami at No. 9 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT
Arizona State at No. 6 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT
No. 17 Colorado College at No. 4 Denver, 7 p.m. MT
Non-Conference
New Hampshire at RPI, 7 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at Union, 7 p.m. ET
Alaska-Anchorage at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET
Long Island at Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT
Exhibition
Grand Canyon at Lindenwood, 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday, November 15, 2025
AHA
Army at Niagara, 5 p.m. ET
Canisius at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m. ET
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 MT
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET
No. 2 Michigan at No. 5 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET
Ohio State at No. 7 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT
CCHA
Ferris State at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET
No. 16 Minnesota State at Lake Superior, 6 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET
St. Thomas at Augustana, 6 p.m. CT
ECAC
No. 19 Dartmouth at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET
Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET
Yale at No. 19 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 15 Providence at Merrimack. 6 p.m. ET
No. 18 Boston College at No. 12 Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 8 Maine, 7:30 p.m. ET
No. 14 Connecticut at No. 11 Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. ET
NCHC
Miami at No. 9 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET
Omaha at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT
Arizona State at No. 6 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT
No. 4 Denver at No. 17 Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT
Non-Conference
No. 13 Boston University at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Union, 5 p.m. ET
Long Island at Minnesota, 5 p.m. CT
Alaska-Anchorage at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET
Exhibition
Grand Canyon at Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m. CT
Women's College Hockey Schedule
Wednesday's Game
Non-Conference
St. Lawrence at No. 12 Clarkson, 11 a.m. ET
Thursday's Game
Hockey East
Boston University at Boston College, 6 p.m. ET
Friday, November 14, 2025
AHA
Syracuse at No. 6 Penn State, 2 p.m. ET
Lindenwood at Delaware, 5 p.m. ET
RIT at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET
ECAC
No. 4 Cornell at No. 14 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET
Dartmouth at No. 13 Brown, 6 p.m. ET
Harvard at No. 11 Yale, 6 p.m. ET
Hockey East
Merrimack at No. 8 Northeastern, 6 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m. ET
Boston College at Boston University (Agganis Arena), 7 p.m. ET
Maine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Long Island at Saint Anselm, 6 p.m. ET
Franklin Pierce at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET
Assumption at Saint Michael's, 7:30 p.m. ET
WCHA
Bemidji State at No. 2 Minnesota, 12 p.m. CT
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No.15 St. Thomas, 5 p.m. CT
Minnesota State at No. 3 Ohio State, 6 p.m. ET
No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT
Non-Conference
Rensselaer at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET
Providence at Princeton, 6 p.m. ET
Saturday's Games
AHA
Syracuse at No. 6 Penn State, 1 p.m. ET
RIT at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET
Lindenwood at Delaware, 1 p.m. ET
ECAC
Harvard at No. 13 Brown, 3 p.m. ET
No. 14 Colgate at No. 4 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET
Dartmouth at No. 11 Yale, 3 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 8 Northeastern at Merrimack, 1 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Vermont, 3 p.m. ET
Maine at Holy Cross, 5 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Long Island at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m. ET
Assumption at Saint Michael's, 3:20 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET
WCHA
Bemidji State at No. 2 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT
No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m. CT
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No. 15 St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT
Minnesota State at No. 3 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Providence at Princeton, 2 p.m. ET
Rensselaer at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET
Puck Drop: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
• Senior captain Lucas Wahlina notched his 100th career point and freshman Attila Lippai scored his first goal as St. Thomas completed a sweep of St. Cloud State, 3-1. Freshman goaltender Will Ingemann made 31 saves for the Tommies (4-5-1 overall, 1-1-0 CCHA) at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. Austin Burnevik scored for St. Cloud State Huskies (6-6-0, 1-3-0 NCHC).
• With the Class of 2025 inducted into the Hall of Fame, speculation can now begin about next year's entries. Among those who figure to be up for consideration include Rod Brind'Amour (Michigan State), Julie Chu (Harvard), Meghan Duggan (Wisconsin), Curtis Joseph (Wisconsin), Phil Kessel (Minnesota/U.S. National Developmental Program), Ryan Miller (Michigan State), Tim Thomas (Vermont), and Keith Tkachuk (Boston University).
• NCAA President Charlie Baker sent a letter to membership on Monday noting that “the association’s settlement of a class action lawsuit (Ray v. NCAA) brought by volunteer coaches will cost $303 million over three years and be financed by ‘distribution reductions, net assets and national office contributions.’”
• Defenseman Rian Marquardt from Hugo, Minn., committed to Arizona State.
• Remembering the NHL’s First Empty-Net Goal 82 Years Later
Tuesday's Score
Non-Conference
St, Thomas 3, St. Cloud State 1
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Wednesday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
November 12, 1910: Why is there no halftime in hockey? Because the National Hockey Association passed a new rule changing the game from two 30-minute halfs to three 20-minute periods.
November 12, 1931: Maple Leaf Gardens, which took just five months to build, hosted its first NHL game. Toronto lost 2-1 to Chicago, but did end up hosting a championship season.
November 12, 1942: Bep Guidolin became the youngest player in NHL history when he suited up for the Boston Bruins against Toronto at the age of 16. He only learned to skate at 13. His quick rise to the NHL was in large part due to a large number of players participating in World War II.
November 12, 1948: Michigan State goaltender Bob Johnson was born in Farmington, Mich.
November 12, 1951: UMD defenseman Greg Hubick was born in Strasbourg, Sakatchewan.
November 12, 1954: Minnesota defenseman Jim Boo was born in Rolla, Mo.
November 12m 1979: Irwin “Yank” Boyd, an American who moved to Canada at age 17 and subsequently played for 20 years in a variety of leagues including 96 games in the NHL, died in Beaumaris, Ontario. He was 70.
November 12, 1983: Niagara center Matt Ryan was born in Sharon, Ontario.
November 12, 1985: Former North Dakota and Miracle on Ice right wing Dave Christian scored two shorthanded goals in the third period as Washington defeated the visiting Edmont Oilers 5-2. Alan Haworth extended his goal-scoring streak to nine games, a Capitals record that still stands (Mike Gartner tied in 1987).
November 12, 1987: Defenseman Shaun Sabol left Wisconsin to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers, but only played two games in the NHL.
November 12, 1988:Hall of Fame goaltender Tom Barrasso was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Doug Bodger and Darrin Shannon.
November 12, 1991: Quinnipiac left wing Bryce Van Brabant was born in Morinville, Alberta.
November 12, 1998: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired former Western Michigan right wing Keith Jones from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for former UMD left wing Shjon Podein.
November 12, 2000: North Dakota center Shane Pinto was born in Franklin Square, N.Y.
November 12, 2022: Former UMass standout and Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar scored his 50th NHL goal during his 191st game, the fourth-fastest by a defenseman in history behind only Phil Housley, Ray Bourque and Denis Potvin.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Whenever I go to a new team, a lot of guys ask me what it's like to play with Adam Oates. He's quiet and people don't know much about him, but they see what a smart- Joe Juneau
player he is and they want to know what he's like. They really want to know what's up with his sticks. Those things are the ugliest in the league."