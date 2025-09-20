'College GameDay' Announces Destination for Week 5
ESPN’s College GameDay was live from Miami on Saturday, putting on a show for the student body before the No. 4 Hurricanes hosted the Florida Gators for an in-state showdown.
Later on Saturday, GameDay announced its destination for Week 5 of the college football season, kicking off the anticipation for the biggest traveling circus in college sports to arrive in yet another town. There was no shortage of contenders with five games between AP Top 25 ranked opponents taking place, but GameDay has officially named their location for next week.
ESPN College GameDay Week 5 Destination
GameDay is officially heading to Happy Valley next week as No. 2 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon. While there are other ranked games between LSU and Ole Miss, USC and Illinois, Auburn and Texas A&M and Alabama and Georgia, Penn State-Oregon is the lone matchup between two teams currently both ranked top-10.
The Ducks and Nittany Lions most recently faced off last December, when Oregon defeated Penn State to win the Big Ten championship in their inaugural season in the conference.
Both Oregon and Penn State head into next week's matchup undefeated. Oregon defeated Oregon State on Saturday, while Penn State had a bye after taking down Villanova next week. This game will mark the first true test for both Big Ten and College Football Playoff contenders this season, as neither team has faced a ranked opponent yet.