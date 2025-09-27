‘College GameDay’ Crew Joins Penn State White Out Ahead of Matchup vs. Oregon
When No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon tonight in Happy Valley, a dress code will be enforced.
Nittany Lions fans will be putting on a White Out at Beaver Stadium, with over 100,000 fans wearing white and screaming at the tops of their lungs to cheer their team on.
ESPN’s College GameDay crew decided to get in on the fun, with Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit all wearing white suits during Saturday’s show (although McAfee’s jacket did veer closer to a cream than white).
Fans seemed delighted by the wardrobe decision. Or at least, they had plenty of jokes.
Saban even took his clothed embrace of Penn State a degree further, donning a mascot costume later in the show. Maybe he wanted to make up for chiding the White Out on McAfee’s show the day before.
For anyone that just realized they need to run a load of laundry before kickoff, Penn State and Oregon is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.