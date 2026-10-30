All eyes are on Michigan senior Jayden Perron, and not just for Week 5 on the college hockey season as he leads the nation in scoring heading into the final days of October. The 5-foot-9 forward out of Winnipeg, Manitoba may not be the largest player in the land, but he sure plays like it. His 10 goals top everyone by a wide margin as Ty Hanson (UMD) and William Whitelaw (Western Michigan) are tied for second with seven.

Perron aslo has the most points with 16, two more than teammate Michael Hage (on three goals and 11 assists).

Perron started hot against Bowling Green in the first weekend of the season, scoring three goals and adding seven points. He carried that over to the subsequent week against Alaska Anchorange where he joined in on the domination of the Seawolves with a season-high three goals and four points.

Since then, he’s totaled two points in every game, which have come twice at then-No. 1 Denver and once home versus then-No. 5 Western Michigan. Perron hasn’t gone a game without tallying a point and is one of the many major reasons why the Wolverines are flying high at 7-0 as they approach conference play this weekend and prepare for a rivalry bout against Ohio State in Columbus.

Perron dominated against the Buckeyes last season, notching seven points over five games, including one t in the Big Ten Championship game.

What's Happening to UMass?

After another loss, this time to an unranked Harvard on the road, UMass hockey’s hype has become something of a mystery. The dud against Colorado College to open the season widened eyes, and then the struggle to break down AHA RIT bored those same pupils. A highly-touted team with special young talent and a goalie decision so hard to make because of the supposed great options is quite the opposite now.

One month later, the freshmen aren’t performing well enough and the goalie situation is one of the worst in the conference. Besides Egor Barabanov and Maxim Massé’s three combined goals, the rookies are emulating ghosts two nights before Halloween. On Thursday night, the lack of production continued during the Minutemen’s 2-1 loss to Harvard, which was playing its first game of the season.

The goalie situation isn’t much better. Many expected Tobias Trejbal, the highly-touted Czech goaltender, to take the reins from Michael Hrabal and run with them, but he’s been anything but that. He’s allowed six goals in two games and head coach Greg Carvel pulled him after around 36 minutes of action because of his weak performance the first time out.

Jackson Irving, the senior who sat behind Hrabal for three years, waited for his chance, and finally got it against Colorado College mid-way through the game, but he looked as inexperienced as Trejbal and allowed three additional goals. The silver lining to all of this is the play of Ethan Eskit. Many expected him to serve as third string, but he’s been the best so far with a 1.67 goals allowed average.

The Rise of Rainers Rullers

Last year, Rainers Rullers played in 35 games and led a weak RPI group with just 16 points and nine goals, while his team finsihed 11-23-1. This season, after six games, he’s more than halfway to those same marks with 10 points and six goals, coupled with four assists. His Engineers are grabbing the nation's attention, going 4-2 this far.

Rullers began the season on a heater, powering RPI to a 3-0 victory over Ohio State with two goals. He followed that performance up with another point, making it three points in two games to start the year. The next weekend against LIU, the Latvia native added two more points over the weekend.

Last weekend, though, was when he put it all out on display. The Engineers offense was spectacular in both contests and Rullers accounted for 63 percent of the goals they scored. In the first game, he added a goal and two assists, and followed it up with two goals the next night. RPI split the series against RIT, but Rullers was spectacular.

This weekend, the Engineers face Union who are 3-2, creating one of the unexpected matchups to look forward to in Week Five.

Puck Drop: Friday, October 30, 2026

Whatever good feelings that remained between Dylan Larkin (Michigan) and the Detroit Red Wings blew up on Thursday. Larkin had previously requested a trade, lost being the team captain, but reported for training camp and had continued to play for the team he’s under contract for another five years (he signed an eight-year, $69.9 million contract in 2023). That ended after playing 10 games, Larkin notified the team he won’t play anymore and was immediately suspended without pay. For more check out Detroit Red Wings On SI.

Logan Cooley completed a hat trick with one second remaining in the third period to help lead Utah to a 4-3 overtime victory at Pittsburgh. Cooley grew up in the area, in West Mifflin. Also in the game, Ben Kindel had a goal and an assist in his return from scary vasovagal syncope episode on a flight leaving Salt Lake City on Oct. 20.

No. 6 Western Michigan dismantled Long Island University on 10-2. Willliam Whitelaw had his way with the puck, tallying four goals and an assist for five total points. Two of those goals came in the first period. Quentin Miller also had 20 saves on 22 shots between the pipes for the Broncos.

College Hockey Scores MEN

Non-Conference

Harvard 2, No. 20 Massachusetts 1

No. 6 Western Michigan 10, Long Island 2



WOMEN

AHA

Delaware 1, Syracuse 0

Robert Morris 4, Lindenwood 0



Hockey East

No. 11 Connecticut 0, Holy Cross 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Bentley at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Air Force at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET

RIT at Army, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

Penn State at No. 18 Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT

Notre Dame at No. 2 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT



CCHA

Lake Superior at Minnesota State, 7 p.m. CT

Northern Michigan at No. 11 Augustana, 7 p.m. CT

Ferris State at Bemidji State, 7 p.m. CT



ECAC

Union at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 19 Maine at No. 14 Boston University, 7 p.m. ET

No. 17 Connecticut at No. 16 Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 9 Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

Omaha at No. 3 Denver, 7 p.m. MT

Arizona State at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. CT

St. Thomas at Miami, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Harvard at Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at No. 6 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at No. 15 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Robert Morris at Lindenwood, 12 p.m. CT

Delaware at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Penn State at RIT, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 11 a.m. ET

Rensselaer at No. 8 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

Union at No. 12 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

No. 10 Clarkson at Harvard, 4 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 6 Princeton, 6 p.m. ET

No. 14 Yale at No. 5 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

Vermont at No. 15 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at No. 11 Connecticut, 6 p.m. ET

Providence at Maine, 6 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 3 Wisconsin at No. 9 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m. CT

No. 2 Minnesota at No. 13 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 1 Ohio State, 6 p.m. ET

Minnesota State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT



NEWHA

Saint Michael's at Long Island, 3 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Saint Anselm, 6 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Assumption at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 30, 1954: Michigan Tech right wing Jim Mayer was born in Capreol, Ontario.



October 30, 1970: Maine center Patrice Tardif was born in Thetford Mines, Quebec.



October 30, 1971: Just 12 days after he was fired by the Oakland Seals, Fred Glover was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, making him the first person in NHL history to coach two different NHL teams in one season.



October 30, 1977: Alaska Anchorage and St. Cloud State defenseman Duvie Westcott was born in Winnipeg.



October 30, 1982: Miami defenseman Andy Greene, who went on to play 1,57 NHL games over 16 seasons, was born in Trenton, Mich.



October 30, 1983: Ohio State defenseman Sean Collins was born in Troy, Mich.



October 30, 1984: Ohio State defenseman Tyson Strachan was born in Melfort, Saskatchewan.



October 30, 1985: North Dakota right wing Drew Stafford was born in Milwaukee.



October 30, 1986: Former Minnesota center Aaron Broten scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and had two assists as the New Jersey Devils outscored the Islanders 7-6. Former Wisconsin center mark Johnson also had two goals and assists.



October 30, 1988: Former Wisconsin left wing Tony Granato scored four goals as a rookie, including his first NHL hat trick to lead the New York Rangers to a 9-2 win over Pittsburgh.



October 30, 1996: Notre Dame defenseman Dennis Gilbert was born in Buffalo, N.Y.



October 30, 1997: UConn center Tage Thompson, a first-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, was born in Phoenix.



October 30, 1998: UMass defenseman Cale Maker was born in Calgary, Alberta. It’s obviously the source for one of his nicknames “Baby Face.”



October 30, 1998: As a rookie, former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish scored four goals to set a Florida Panthers record, including his first hat trick, during a 7-3 win at Chicago.



October 30, 2015: Minnesota Duluth retired Glenn "Chico" Resch’s No. 1 jersey before facing No. 7 Lowell. Led by defenseman Andy Welinski, the No. 6 Bulldogs handed the River Hawks their first loss of the season, 2-1.



October 30, 2023, Former Northern Michigan defenseman Don Waddell took part in his 1,200th game as a general manager as Carolina played at Philadelphia, His then-coach Rod Brind’Amour notched his 500th point in game oi. 380 as a head coach. Only three coaches in NHL history reached the milestone faster: Dan Bylsma (370), Don Cherry (377), and Toe Blake (379).

Hockey Quote of the Day

“It offends me when people talk about Belfour having a meltdown or something. His single-mindedness, the way he competes, has raised the level of our team.” Ken Hitchcock on Ed Belfour (UND)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Are YOU kidding us, James?!



A between-the-legs goal from Hagens ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ry8u01eQ9M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 30, 2026

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