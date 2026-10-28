Michigan vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Michigan Wolverines this season. They have now lost three of their last four games, including a 13-6 overtime decision against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Despite that being the case, Michigan remains a significant road favorite against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 9. Rutgers has just two wins this season, and the only team it managed to beat in the Big Ten is Maryland in Week 7.

Can the Scarlet Knights pull off the upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -14 (-110)

Rutgers +14 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan -600

Rutgers +440

Total

OVER 46.5 (-112)

UNDER 46.5 (-108)

Michigan vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Michigan record: 4-3

Rutgers record: 2-5

Michigan vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Michigan is 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-1 in Michigan games this season

Rutgers is 3-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-1 in Rutgers games this season

Michigan vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch

Tommy Carr, QB - Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Carr is expected to get his second straight start for the Wolverines this week. He didn't exactly shine last week, completing 20-of-32 passes for 167 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, but that can be forgiven based on the fact that he had to make his first start as a true freshman against the defending national champions. Let's see if he can do any better against a much easier defense this week.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Prediction and Best Bet

I can't trust the Michigan offense to score enough to cover this spread. Even with Tommy Carr at quarterback, I haven't seen enough to believe in the Wolverines in any capacity. Michigan's biggest issue is its inability to run the ball, ranking 104th in EPA per rush.

Rutgers' offense has been better than people think this season, ranking 53rd in adjusted EPA per play and 56th in offensive success rate.

I'll take the points with the Scarlet Knights.

Pick: Rutgers +14 (-110) via DraftKings

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