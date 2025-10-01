Michigan Adds Prominent Star Player as Assistant Coach: Puck Drop
Normally college hockey's loss is the gain of the National Hockey League, as the talent usually only goes one way. This time, though, it's the reverse.
Max Pacioretty a 17-year veteran of the NHL, announced both his retirement on Tuesday and that he's going back to school. The left winger will join his alma mater Michigan as a special assistant to the head coach.
"Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players," Pacioretty said in a release. "Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice. Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad."
During the 2007-08 season at Michigan, Pacioretty had 15 goals and 38 points in 36 games, was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team. He had already been selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of 2007 NHL Draft, 22nd overall with a pick that had been acquired from the San Jose Sharks.
He went on to total 681 points on 335 goals and 346 assists in 939 regular-season games while playing mostly with for the Canadiens and Las Vegas Golden Knights, and a season each wiuth the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2012 he won the league's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, and in 2015 was named Montreal's team captain.
"Bringing in a guy like Max is huge for us," Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato said. "He's been through it all in the NHL and knows what it takes to play and lead at the highest level. Our players are going to learn a ton from the way he sees the game, how he prepares and how he carries himself. It's exciting to have that kind of experience around every day.
"Having an alum like Max back around the program reminds our players that they're part of something bigger, and that's the Michigan Hockey legacy."
Michigan will open the 2025-26 season at home with Friday and Saturday games against Mercyhurst at Yost Ice Arena.
Puck Drop: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
A full schedule and results will be posted each day, men's and women's. Speaking of which ...
Wednesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Countdown to 2025-26 Men's Hockey Season Opener:
2 Days
Did You Notice?
• Keep an eye on the NCAA’s decision permitting former G League Ignite player Thierry Darlan to have two years of college basketball eligibility, as it could have broad implications in other sports including hockey. Darlan, who spent two years in the G League, will play at Santa Clara. “Times have changed," noted Sportico’s Michael McCann. "With the NCAA permitting athletes to sign NIL deals and, with the House settlement allowing direct revenue-sharing opportunities from schools, the line between college and pro sports has blurred. ... We’re also in a time when college athletes are suing to stay in school and to block the NCAA from enforcing rules limiting eligibility to four seasons of intercollegiate competition within a five-year period." He concluded: "Relaxing athlete eligibility rules is also logical given that universities are facing a barrage of financial pressures and, to be blunt, could use the bodies.”
• Penn State Eager to Unveil the Most Exciting Player in College Hockey
• Former North Dakota forward Tyson Jost, former St. Lawrence defenseman Gavin Bayreuthe, and former Colorado College left wing Josiah Slavin were placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes according to puckpedia.com. Former Minnesota State and Union center Sam Morton was waived by the Calgary Flames. Former Michigan center Brendan Brisson was waived by the New York Rangers along with former Minnesota State defenseman Connor Mackey. San Jose waived former Boston University center Shane Bowers. If they go unclaimed after 24 hours they'll start the season in the AHL.
• After adding two expansion teams last year, the Professional Women's Hockey League could be in the brink of adding more soon. The league will have eight teams for the upcoming 2025-26 season: Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres, PWHL Seattle, and PWHL Vancouver.
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 1, 1946: Denver right wing Cliff Koroll was born in Canora, Saskatchewan.
October 1, 1962: North Dakota left wing Dan Brennan was born in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
October 1, 1967: Boston University right wing Scott Young, who played in 1,181 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Clinton, Mass.
October 1, 1969: A preseason game between the Minnesota North Stars and the St. Louis Blues was played at the Eveleth Hippodrome to spark fundraising for the future US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum. The Blues won 2-0.
October 1, 1975: The Bemidji State University Fieldhouse was renamed the John Glas Fieldhouse.
October 1, 1975: Michigan right wing Dale Rominski was born in Farmington Hills, Mich.
October 1, 1981: The Colorado Rockies traded their first-round in the 1983 NHL Draft to the New York Islanders for defenseman Bob Lorimer and forward Dave Cameron. The selection, which ended up being third overall, was used on Hall of Fame center Pat LaFontaine.
October 1, 1985: UMD center MacGregor Sharp was born in Vancouver.
October 1, 1990: Boston University right wing Alex Chiasson was born in Montreal.
October 1, 1991: Scotty Bowman took over as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins after Wisconsin legend Bob Johnson stepped down due to health reasons.
October 1, 1992: Gil Stein, who had studied law at Boston University, was named NHL president. Roughly a year later the league created the commissioner position and hired Gary Bettman.
October 1, 1999: The Edmonton Oilers retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.
October 1, 2002: Former Boston University center Chris Drury was traded by the Colorado Avalanche along with forward Stephane Yelle to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Derek Morris and forwards Jeff Shantz and Dean McAmmond.
Hockey Quote of the Day
Hockey is not a sport — it's a disease.”- Chico Resch (Minnesota Duluth)