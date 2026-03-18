Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins-Hurricanes, Blues-Flames, Stars-Avalanche)

We’re coming off another 2-1 night after the Islanders took care of business in Toronto to cash our moneyline play, and the Sharks and Oilers combined for eight goals in Edmonton last night to hit the OVER. However, the Predators and Jets UNDER did not hit, although it was tied 2-2 until late in the third period.

I’m targeting a pair of OVERs and a road favorite for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 18.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-102)

St. Louis Blues (-130) at Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (+105)

The Penguins are 2-1-1 heading into the fifth and final game of their road trip, which started with a 5-4 shootout loss in Carolina last week. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are right back in action at home after a 5-1 loss in Columbus last night.

High-scoring games have been a theme for the Penguins recently. They’ve gone OVER the total in six straight games now, and both teams sit at 36-29-2 to the OVER this season.

It’s likely to be backup netminder Frederik Andersen (3.14 goals-against average, .872 save percentage) between the pipes for Carolina, which should mean another high-scoring game tonight.

The Flames return home from a long road trip to host the Blues on Wednesday night. They won just one of five games on their trip, and are coming off a 5-2 loss in Detroit just two nights ago.

The Blues are coming off a tough loss in Winnipeg, in which they outshot the Jets 31-16. It's been a strong stretch of play for St. Louis, which is 7-1-1 in its last eight games.

These teams both sold at the trade deadline, but the Blues kept a few of their top players in Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, and Jordan Kyrou. On the flip side, the Flames dealt away Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, and Rasmus Andersson (ahead of the deadline).

The Blues have won all eight meetings against the Flames since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, including 4-2 and 3-2 earlier this season.

I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting plus odds on this OVER after the first two meetings, both of which went to a shootout tied 4-4. Dallas won in Colorado back in October, and the Avs returned the favor earlier this month.

Going back to last year’s playoffs, four of the last five meetings have gone OVER 6.5, with at least eight goals in all four of those games.

The Stars and Avalanche are both capable of putting pucks in the back of the net, so I’ll grab this OVER at plus odds tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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