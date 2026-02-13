Minnesota Duluth's Plante Brothers Headline First Hobey Baker Watch List

The race for college hockey’s most coveted award is in full swing with loads of star power across the nation. Snipers, playmakers, brick-wall goalies, and even a set of brothers round out our initial watch list.

The Plante name is back in the spotlight with Max and Zam from Minnesota Duluth carrying on the family legacy. Their father Derek played hockey for the Bulldogs from 1989-93 and was a Hobey Baker finalist in 1992-93, while their mother Kristi was both a standout basketball (1991-1995) and softball player for the Bulldogs (1993-95). The sophomores are up against proven veterans and breakout stars who are lighting up the stat book and pushing their teams up the national rankings.

With conference titles, NCAA tournament positioning, and sibling rivalries on the line, the margin for error is razor-thin as the end of the regular season approaches. Every multi-point weekend, every clutch save, and every statement series could shift the race. Below is a list of five front-runners and five nominees to watch in no particular order.

Frontrunners

Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So., F

Max has posted 41 points on the season with 20 goals and 21 assists. His 1.37 points per game is fifth in the nation, and his .67 goals per game is fourth. He has recorded multiple points in 12 of the 30 games he has played in this season, including a hat trick at Colorado College on Nov. 21.

Charlie Stramel, Michigan State, Sr., F

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stramel has led the Spartans on an incredible run in recent weeks, earning the top spot in both the USCHO and National Power Index. Stramel posts 38 points on 18 goals and 20 assists, his .64 goals per game and 1.36 points per game rank in the top 10 in the nation.

T.J. Hughes, Michigan, Sr., F

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward T.J. Hughes (13) handles the puck during the third period at Yost Ice Arena. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Hughes and the Wolverines have been dominant, earning 23 wins on the season, the most in college hockey. Hughes’ 40 points, coming on 13 goals and 27 assists, ranks third in the nation. His 1.43 points per game rank second nationally.

Bennet Schimek, Arizona State, Jr., F

Schimek continues to be a high-level distributor for his teammates all season, dishing out 27 assists along with 11 goals for 38 points. Schimek ranks third nationally with .93 assists per game, but his team playing below .500 may hurt his chances.

Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, Fr., F

Ethan Wyttenbach celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring. | gobobcats.com

Wyttenbach leads the nation in a bunch of categories, most notably in points with 47, 1.57 points per game and assists (28). His only knock recently has been a lack of quality opponents, as the Bobcats rank 39th in strength of schedule.

Nominees to Watch

Josh Kotai, Augustana, Jr., G

Kotai has anchored the Vikings' defense all season, posting a .933 save percentage and a 2.092 goals against average. He as the Vikings ranked No. 18 in the USCHO poll and only five points behind first place in the CCHA standings.

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Jr., G

Augustine continues to be lights out for the Spartans this season, earning a 20-6 record and helping the Spartans to first place in the Big Ten. Augustine’s .932 save percentage ranks fourth among netminders, while his 1.957 goals against average also ranks top 10.

Stiven Sardarian, Michigan Tech, Sr., D

Sardarian has been the backbone of a Michigan Tech squad that sits only two points behind first place in the CCHA. Sardarian has 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists, with a +15 plus-minus.

Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr., D

Pohlkamp’s 27 points on 16 goals and 11 assists have helped to keep Denver competitive in a tough NCHC conference race, only trailing first place by two points.

Zam Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So., F

Zam joins his younger brother as a nominee, recording 38 points on 14 goals and 24 assists. His 1.27 points per game and .80 assists per game are both top 15 nationally.

