Muddled Weekend in College Hockey Puts Power Rankings in Flux: Puck Drop

The numerous split series over the weekend compounded the lack of clarity atop college hockey and throughout this week’s power rankings. It was noted here seven days ago that Michigan was a hair behind Wisconsin for the No. 1 spot, and while the Wolverines were off the Badgers had a tie (with a shootout win) followed by a dominating victory at No. 18 Minnesota.

While that blemish by itself isn’t enough to make a change, when weighed against Michigan’s plus side and strength of schedule of the entire season it’s enough to put it back at No. 1 — albeit barely. Remember, the Wolverines swept the reigning national champions on their home ice, and even though both teams defeated then-No. 5 Western Michigan, it was an exhibition game for the Wisconsin (plus the day after the .1 second loss for the Broncos).

See? Splitting hairs, indeed.

That wasn't the only tough decision. At No. 5, Augustana over Michigan State and Western Michigan? Yes, the Spartans split against Boston University and the other loss was to UNH, but they notched wins against UND and Boston College when ranked. The Broncos also have two losses, at No. 10 North Dakota (one of the toughest venues to visit) and at Michigan, while the Vikings have had six games go to overtime, including all four against ranked opponents, and are 3-0-3 in them.

In the bottom half of the top five, the 8-9-10 spots were incredibly tight between four teams, and we’re not knocking out Providence out after drilling UConn 8-1. BU has played six straight ranked teams and that loss at Vermont doesn’t stand out as a setback any mopre as the Catamounts have been better than expected and are atop the Hockey East standings.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Denver

4. Quinnipiac

5. Augustana

6. Michigan State

7. Western Michigan

8. Boston University

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. North Dakota, Providence (tie)



On Deck: Dartmouth, Colorado College, Ohio State, Michigan Tech, Vermont



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Northeastern

5. Princeton

6. Quinnipiac

7. Penn State

8. Connecticut

9. Colgate

10. Clarkson

NCAA Percentage Index Top 10 The NPI is used to determine the field and seedings for the NCAA Tournament. The more games played, the more strength of schedule becomes a factor. Note that the Ivy League began play later than the rest of college hockey.



Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Dartmouth

4. Augustana

5. Quinnipiac

6. Michigan State

7. Colorado College

8. Boston University

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Army



The Next 5: Union, Vermont, Western Michigan, Northeastern, Providence



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Princeton

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

5. Quinnipiac

6. Northeastern

7. Colgate

8. Penn State

9. Connecticut

10. St. Cloud State



The Next 5: Clarkson, Minnesota Duluth, Cornell, Yale, Mercyhurst

College Hockey One-Timer

A day after scoring two goals during a major power play in the third period, Denver freshman defenseman Daxon Rudolph was again the difference, scoring in overtime to lead a 1-0 victory at Arizona State for the sweep. The Pioneers had a 93-53 advantage in shots for the weekend as sophomore Johnny Hicks notched his fourth career shutout. He earned both weekend wins to up his career record to 21-0-1.

Puck Drop: Monday, November 9, 2026

The U.S. National Team improved to 2-0 at the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark with a 5-0 victory against Germany. Casey O’Brien, who had a goal and an assist, was named U.S. Player of the Game. Emma Peschel, Alex Carpenter, Joy Dunne and Abbey Murphy also scored. Gwynth Philips had the shutout as the U.S. outshot Germany 38-13 and has yet to give up a goal. Next up: Austria at 1 p.m. ET.

That's a puck you're going to want to keep! 🥹#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/s2HFgeLexN — USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 8, 2026

Former Wisconsin player Caroline Harvey, who had two assists against Germany, became the all-time leading scorer among defenders on the U.S. Women’s National Team, surpassing Angela Ruggiero.

The Boston Globe’s Emma Healy reported that the UMass Lowell athletic director Lynn Coutts is conducting a feasibility study on potentially adding women’s hockey, but notes that both it and UMass Amherst face substantial financial and infrastructure hurdles to launching a Division I program. To help, Hockey East Assoc. Commissioner Brian Smith confirmed that both schools would have their conference entry fees waived due to their existing men's memberships. “We would want to fund it in a way where we could be nationally competitive, and at that level, it would require a pretty significant investment," he said.

Rand Pecknold’s 700th career win on Saturday night was a little more memorable than most realized. Down 3-0, Colgate pulled its goalie when on the power play at 13:22 and scored on its fifth shot. The Raiders scored twice more with an extra skater to send the game to overtime, only to see Elliott Groenewold score the game-winning goal 18 seconds into overtime on a feed from Chris Pelosi.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Montreal Canadiens prospects Michael Hage (Michigan) and Alexander Zharovsky are expected to be available to join them at the end of the season. … Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) will not start Tuesday when the Devils play in Winnipeg. He posted his first shutout of the season Sunday against the Maple Leafs. … Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) notched his third hat trick in five games. He’s the first to do it since Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93.

College Hockey Scores NCHC

No. 4 Denver 1, Arizona State 0 (OT)

Daxon says it’s time to go home. He scores his first career OT goal. pic.twitter.com/j0ctEoUSES — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 8, 2026

Today’s College Hockey Schedule No games scheduled

This Date in Hockey History November 9, 1962: Northeastern center Randy Bucyk was born in Edmonton.



November 9, 1970: Boston College right wing Bill Guerin was born in Worcester, Mass.



November 9, 1975: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched career shutout No. 55 during a 3-0 victory for the Chicago Blackhawks over the Minnesota North Stars.



November 9, 1982: Cornell right wing Mike Iggulden was born in St. Catharines, Ontario.



November 9, 1994: Boston College left wing Zach Sanford was born in Salem, Mass.



November 9, 1996: Craig MacTavish scored the final goal in NHL history by a player not wearing a helmet as the St. Louis Blues won at Calgary, 3-2.



November 9, 2005: Former Clarkson left wing Eril Cole became the second player in NHL history to be awarded two penalty shots in the same game. He scored on the first but missed the second as Carolina defeated Buffalo 5-3. The Hurricanes set a franchise record with their eighth straight win.



November 9, 2009: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Luc Robitaille, Brett Hull, Steve Yzerman, Brian Leetch and Lou Lamoriello were enshrined.



November 9, 2015: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Angela Ruggiero, Sergei Federov, Nicklas Lidstrom, Phil Housley, Peter Karmanos, Bill Hay, Bob Mckenzie and Nick Nickson.



November 9, 2023: Former Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield became just the second player in NHL history with three overtime goals within his first five scored during a season. The first was another American, John Moore (2015-16 New Jersey Devils).

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Hockey is part of what and who I am. And this has been an incredible journey.” Glenn Anderson (Denver)

We'll Leave You With This ...

It never gets old:

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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