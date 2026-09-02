WNBA Power Rankings: Race for Top Seed Continues As Lynx Stumble Into FIBA Break

We’ve entered the home stretch of the WNBA season, but first the league is on a 17-day break until Sept. 16, with a band of players heading to Germany to compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Those not participating will get some much-needed rest ahead of the final four games of the regular season, with the postseason looming after that. While the eight playoff teams are set, seeding is still up for grabs. However, WNBA fans may not want to see much movement after the break, with the current standings setting up some intriguing matchups.

If current seeding holds, the No. 1 Lynx would face the No. 8 Wings, and who doesn’t want to see Olivia Miles and Paige Bueckers go head-to-head? The No. 2 Valkyries would take on the No. 7 Mystics, with Golden State holding a 2–1 advantage in the teams’ meetings this season. Grab the popcorn, because in this scenario the No. 3 Aces would go up against the No. 6 Liberty, setting up a matchup of the league’s foremost rivalry. Speaking of rivalries, the No. 4 Dream would face the No. 5 Fever. Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark, anyone?

There are still four games for the playoff teams to jockey for positioning, with some teams heading into the FIBA break with more momentum than others.

1. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 2

The Valkyries have dethroned the Lynx atop the power rankings, winning four consecutive games as they head into the FIBA break. Golden State had a prosperous road trip, defeating the Lynx, Sun, Liberty and Fire last week, holding its opponents to an average of 64.7 points per game. Defense remains the Valkyries’ calling card, boasting an impressive defensive rating of 88.3 during their winning streak.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 1

This break is coming at the right time for the Lynx, who had back-to-back losses last week to the Dream and Valkyries. Napheesa Collier is still working back from the injury that sidelined her at the start of the season, and perhaps time with the national team will help her get back into peak form. She scored nine points in Minnesota’s loss to Golden State and shot 33.3% from the field for 17 points against Atlanta.

3. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 3

The Dream rebounded from an 18-point loss to the Fire with an impressive win over the Lynx on Sunday. Angel Reese recorded her 29th double-double of the season against Minnesota, breaking a league record, logging 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sunday’s win also saw the debut of DeWanna Bonner, who tallied seven points, four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of play against Minnesota. The veteran forward signed with Atlanta after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Mercury, giving the Dream an extra boost as it prepares for playoff basketball.

4. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 4

The Aces took care of business against the Tempo on Friday, but there is still work to be done in Las Vegas. NaLyssa Smith will miss the remainder of the season with a left leg injury, while A’ja Wilson will miss the FIBA Women’s World Cup due to back issues. Becky Hammon will have her hands full trying to address the beleaguered frontcourt.

5. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 6

The Fever scored more than 110 points in both of their wins over the Sky and Sun. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been prolific for Indiana, each scoring 34 points against Connecticut, while Clark pulled down 12 rebounds for a second consecutive double-double. Mitchell averaged a whopping 28.9 points across 11 games in August, and will now get some much-needed rest as she prepares to fire back up for the postseason.

6. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 7

The Wings head into the break on a four-game winning streak after a tough stretch to start August. Paige Bueckers and Australian Alanna Smith are the only Dallas players heading to Berlin, with the rest of Jose Fernandez’s roster able to rest heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

7. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 5

A handful of the Liberty’s key players will be in Germany for the World Cup, as New York still looks to find its form heading into the playoffs. Sabrina Ionescu, who has dealt with injuries this season, won’t be competing with Team USA, and the break might be beneficial for the star guard. She scored just two points in the Liberty’s win over the Sky, shooting 0-for-3 from three and 0-for-10 from the field. Against the Valkyries, Ionescu scored seven points, shooting 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

8. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 8

With Kelsey Plum and Wilson missing the World Cup due to injury, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are now headed to Berlin as their replacements for the U.S. Shakira Austin, meanwhile, will get some rest. Averaging 18.8 points over the past five games, Austin hasn’t let her foot off the gas in her breakout campaign.

9. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 10

The Fire may be out of playoff contention, but they are still giving contenders trouble, taking down the Dream on Friday. A considerable chunk of Portland’s roster will be competing at the FIBA World Cup, and Portland has two matchups with Golden State awaiting it on the other side of the break.

10. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 12

The Sparks picked up back-to-back wins over the Mystics and Storm last week. Despite Los Angeles being out of playoff contention, Nneka Ogwumike, who announced that she will retire at the end of the season, is writing a strong finish her storied career, averaging 24.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past three games.

11. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 9

The Sky have lost three consecutive games, and their season is all but over. Undrafted rookie Sydney Taylor is the bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season in Chicago. She’s made a name for herself in her debut campaign, averaging 13.8 points per game on 43.5% shooting.

13. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 11

The Mercury blunted their four-game slide with a win over the Tempo on Saturday. With Bonner sent to the Dream and Plum out for the rest of the season due to injury, there is not much left to play for in Phoenix this season. The hope is that getting Plum in the building will give the Mercury a leg up during the inevitable free-agency sweepstakes for the star. If Phoenix doesn’t secure Plum ahead of next season, the midseason trade will be viewed as a complete flop.

13. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 13

The Sun have lost three games in a row and face a tough schedule, with matchups against the Mystics, Dream and Lynx to close out the regular season. What better way to usher in a new era in Texas than with a No. 1 pick? Connecticut is in prime position for the best 2027 WNBA draft lottery odds, and a daunting slate to close out the year may only bolster those odds.

14. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 15

Flau’jae Johnson is heating up, averaging 20.6 points and four rebounds over the past three games. The rookie has shown improvement throughout her inaugural season, with Seattle working to get its young roster up to speed. Wins may be hard to come by the rest of the campaign, with matchups against the Wings, Aces and Valkyries remaining on the slate.

15. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 14

It’s been a tough end to the season for the Tempo , who have been plagued by injury. The good news? The expansion side has the second-best 2027 draft lottery odds and, with many of its stars out, there is plenty of incentive to tank the rest of the way.