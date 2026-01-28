UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28

If you're looking for a late-night bet tonight, look no further than the Big Ten matchup between two former Pac 12 members between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon has struggled in conference play this season, losing six straight games ahead of tonight's matchup. Meanwhile, UCLA is 6-3 against Big Ten opponents and is once again a favorite in tonight's game. Let's take a look.

UCLA vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA -4.5 (-115)

Oregon +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

UCLA -205

Oregon +170

Total

OVER 135.5 (-110)

UNDER 135.5 (-110)

UCLA vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 28

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

UCLA Record: 14-6 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Oregon Record: 8-12 (1-8 in Big Ten)

UCLA vs. Oregon Betting Trends

UCLA is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 6-1 in UCLA's last seven games

UCLA is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games vs. Oregon

Oregon is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Oregon's last five games

UCLA vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Tyler Bilodeau, F - UCLA Bruins

Tyler Bilodeau is the most important player on the court for the UCLA Bruins. He's leading the team in points per game with 18.2, while also averaging 5.3 rebounds per game. Bilodeau is also the Bruins' top three-point shooter, and he's hitting his threes at an eye-popping rate of 44.6%. When he gets hot from three, UCLA is a tough team to beat.

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm laying the points with UCLA:

There's no avoiding the fact that this is a down year for Oregon basketball. The Ducks rank 232nd in the country in effective field goal percentage and 208th in defensive efficiency. UCLA is far better in those two metrics, ranking 61st and 82nd in them.

The Bruins can also shut down the Ducks' perimeter offense. UCLA ranks 19th in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. If they can shut down the Ducks' three-ball, the Bruins can win this game and cover the spread.

Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-115) via DraftKings

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!