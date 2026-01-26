College Hockey Top-10 Power Rankings Dominated by Big Ten, NCHC
As teams jostle for position going into the final month of the season, every series and every game matters. But the rankings or even the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index don't always tell the full story, and are often slow to react. Thus, power rankings.
Penn State made a big splash this past weekend with its sweep at Wisconsin, while reigning national champion Western Michigan was able to get the best of Minnesota Duluth. Providence has also been red-hot, winning six straight games against ranked opponents.
All three are probably better than the polls indicate:
1. Michigan (20-4-0)
The Wolverines have been solid all season, losing only four games thus far, and all of them were to top-ten opponents. Michigan travels to Columbus for a weekend series, hoping to continue its four-game winning streak against rival Ohio State.
2. Western Michigan (18-6-0)
The Broncos continue to win, sweeping then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, winning 4-3 in game one before needing overtime to win 4-3 in game two. They haven’t lost since the beginning of December and have won seven ranked games since then.
3. Michigan State (19-5-0)
The Spartans rolled to a series sweep over Minnesota last weekend, 3-1 in game one and 3-2 in game two. The Spartans have two challenging series ahead of them, traveling on the road to both Penn State and Michigan.
4. Penn State (18-6-0)
The Nittany Lions had the biggest weekend in college hockey, winning in dominating fashion over then-No. 5 Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions, who had a lot of injury problems during the first half of the season, poured it on in game one, scoring seven goals to win 7-2. In game two, the Badgers got on the board first, and it remained 1-0 until the third period, when Penn State scored three straight goals to close it out 3-1.
5. North Dakota (20-6-0)
The Fighting Hawks scored 12 goals last weekend to sweep Arizona State 7-4 and 5-3. UND is off this weekend, but travels to Duluth, Minn, to face off against Minnesota Duluth. The Fighting Hawks only have four series left this season, three of which are against ranked opponents, including a series at reigning national champions Western Michigan to end the regular season.
6. Minnesota Duluth (17-9-0)
The Bulldogs played then-No. 3 Western Michigan close last weekend, but were not able to come away with a win, losing 4-3 both nights, including an overtime thriller on Saturday. UMD can’t let these losses snowball with a series against Denver this weekend, followed by North Dakota next weekend.
7. Wisconsin (15-7-2)
The Badgers have struggled recently, losing four in a row all on home ice. The Badgers are only 2-4 since the new year and desperately need to stop this four-game skid. A series at Minnesota might just be the perfect opportunity for Wisconsin to turn things around.
8. Quinnipiac (19-5-2)
The Bobcats started the second half of the season winning seven straight games before dropping a 4-2 contest on Saturday to then-No. 13 Connecticut. The Bobcats have two away games this weekend against St. Lawrence and Clarkson. This should be a great opportunity for the Bobcats to get back on track.
9. Providence (15-7-2)
The Friars have won six straight games, all against ranked opponents, including last weekend when they beat Boston University 4-3 and 4-0. The Friars travel to to face Maine for a one-game showdown this weekend.
10. Denver (14-11-2)
The pioneers are only 2-5-1 after the new year and have struggled to get momentum going. They were able to split a series with St. Cloud, losing 2-4 in game one, but bounced back to win game two 6-0. Things are not going to get any easier as Denver hosts Minnesota Duluth.
Zach Richardson is a graduate of Augustana University, where he double-majored in journalism and media studies. He's a five-year member of the football team and an active contributor to the university’s student newspapers. He's covered a wide range of sports, including hockey, basketball, softball, and baseball. "I know how to break down the game, ask the right questions, and tell compelling stories on and off the field. ... I’ve spent just as much time in locker rooms as I have in newsrooms, and I understand both the athlete and the fan."Follow zachric67658727