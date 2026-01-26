College Hockey Top-10 Power Rankings Dominated by Big Ten, NCHC

As teams jostle for position going into the final month of the season, every series and every game matters. But the rankings or even the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index don't always tell the full story, and are often slow to react. Thus, power rankings.

Penn State made a big splash this past weekend with its sweep at Wisconsin, while reigning national champion Western Michigan was able to get the best of Minnesota Duluth. Providence has also been red-hot, winning six straight games against ranked opponents.

All three are probably better than the polls indicate:

1. Michigan (20-4-0)

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defenseman Ethan Edwards (73) looks on during the third period at Yost Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The Wolverines have been solid all season, losing only four games thus far, and all of them were to top-ten opponents. Michigan travels to Columbus for a weekend series, hoping to continue its four-game winning streak against rival Ohio State.

2. Western Michigan (18-6-0)

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos forward Owen Michaels (34) reacts after scoring an empty net goal against the Boston University Terriers during the third period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Broncos continue to win, sweeping then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, winning 4-3 in game one before needing overtime to win 4-3 in game two. They haven’t lost since the beginning of December and have won seven ranked games since then.

3. Michigan State (19-5-0)

Michigan State wears 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans rolled to a series sweep over Minnesota last weekend, 3-1 in game one and 3-2 in game two. The Spartans have two challenging series ahead of them, traveling on the road to both Penn State and Michigan.

4. Penn State (18-6-0)

Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Guy Gadowsky watches the action against the Clarkson Golden Knights in the first period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions had the biggest weekend in college hockey, winning in dominating fashion over then-No. 5 Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions, who had a lot of injury problems during the first half of the season, poured it on in game one, scoring seven goals to win 7-2. In game two, the Badgers got on the board first, and it remained 1-0 until the third period, when Penn State scored three straight goals to close it out 3-1.

5. North Dakota (20-6-0)

Apr 9, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks goalie Cam Johnson (33) makes a save against the Quinnipiac Bobcats during the second period of the championship game of the 2016 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Fighting Hawks scored 12 goals last weekend to sweep Arizona State 7-4 and 5-3. UND is off this weekend, but travels to Duluth, Minn, to face off against Minnesota Duluth. The Fighting Hawks only have four series left this season, three of which are against ranked opponents, including a series at reigning national champions Western Michigan to end the regular season.

6. Minnesota Duluth (17-9-0)

Apr 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, Minn. Duluth Bulldogs goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) makes a save against the Massachusetts Minutemen in overtime of the semifinals of the 2021 Frozen Four NCAA hockey tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs played then-No. 3 Western Michigan close last weekend, but were not able to come away with a win, losing 4-3 both nights, including an overtime thriller on Saturday. UMD can’t let these losses snowball with a series against Denver this weekend, followed by North Dakota next weekend.

7. Wisconsin (15-7-2)

Wisconsin center Tyson Dyck (16) and Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) tangle behind the Wisconsin net in the second period of a game Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Both were issued roughing penalties. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Badgers have struggled recently, losing four in a row all on home ice. The Badgers are only 2-4 since the new year and desperately need to stop this four-game skid. A series at Minnesota might just be the perfect opportunity for Wisconsin to turn things around.

8. Quinnipiac (19-5-2)

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin. | David DelPoio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bobcats started the second half of the season winning seven straight games before dropping a 4-2 contest on Saturday to then-No. 13 Connecticut. The Bobcats have two away games this weekend against St. Lawrence and Clarkson. This should be a great opportunity for the Bobcats to get back on track.

9. Providence (15-7-2)

Apr 9, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Providence College Friars forward Trevor Mingoia (9) celebrates his goal against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks with defenseman Tom Parisi (6) during the third period of a semifinal game in the men's Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Friars have won six straight games, all against ranked opponents, including last weekend when they beat Boston University 4-3 and 4-0. The Friars travel to to face Maine for a one-game showdown this weekend.

10. Denver (14-11-2)

Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; forward Jack Devine (4) and Denver Pioneers goaltender Matt Davis (35) look on after losing to the Western Michigan Broncos in the second overtime during the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images | Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

The pioneers are only 2-5-1 after the new year and have struggled to get momentum going. They were able to split a series with St. Cloud, losing 2-4 in game one, but bounced back to win game two 6-0. Things are not going to get any easier as Denver hosts Minnesota Duluth.

