Next up, Postseason Hockey with Women's Conference Tournaments: Puck Drop

The Olympics are over minus the Paralympic Winter Games that will be held March 6–15 in Italy, and the National Hockey League is about to restart and make its final push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs that will start in April.

Meanwhile, the colleges ranks will start determining their champions, beginning with the conference tournaments. The great thing about each league having an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is that it gives every team a chance to qualify. Consequently, "win and in" and "survive and advance" become the mottos everywhere, of the first-place teams trying to navigate what they hope are the paths of least resistance, to those in last just trying to salvage something out of the season.

Technically, the women's postseason began last Thursday, when most teams had yet to fully close the regular season. The AHA and ECAC saw their first eliminations over the weekend, with Hockey East now set to join them, and every conference tournament set to be in full swing by the weekend.

Here's a full look at the pairings, scores and schedules of the women's hockey conference tournaments, with listed rankings from the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to determine the at-large bids and seeding for the upcoming 11-team NCAA Tournament.

AHA Tournament Opening Round

February 19 (at Centene Center, Maryland Heights, Mo.)

Robert Morris 3, Delaware 2, OT



Quarterfinals

February 21

Lindenwood 3, Robert Morris 1

Syracuse 4, RIT 3, 2OT



Semifinals (Best of 3)

Friday’s Games

Lindenwood at No. 12 Mercyhurst, 3 p.m. ET

Syracuse at No. 3 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET



Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood at No. 12 Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET

Syracuse at Penn State, 3 p.m. ET



Sunday’s Games (if necessary)

Lindenwood at No. 12 Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET

Syracuse at No. 3 Penn State, 3 p.m. ET



Championship

March 7

ECAC Tournament Opening Round

February 20

Union 2, No. 14 Clarkson 1

Colgate 4, RPI 2



February 21

Brown 7, Dartmouth 2

Harvard 3, St. Lawrence, OT



Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

Friday’s Games

No. 13 Colgate at No. 11 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 10 Princeton, 3 p.m. ET

Union at No. 8 Yale, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m. ET



Saturday’s Games

No. 13 Colgate at No. 11 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 10 Princeton, 3 p.m. ET

Union at No. 8 Yale, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET



Sunday’s Games (if necessary)

Brown at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 2 p.m. ET

No. 13 Colgate at No. 11 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 10 Princeton, 3 p.m. ET

Union at No. 8 Yale, 3 p.m. ET



Semifinals

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

March 5

4 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET



Championship

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

March 7

5 p.m. ET

Hockey East Tournament Opening Round

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m. ET

Providence at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET



Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

TBD at No. 5 Northeastern, TBD

Vermont at Boston College, NESN+, 1 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m. ET

TBD at No. 7 Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET



Semifinals

March 3



Championship

March 7

Who's claiming the Bertagna Trophy this year???



NEWHA Tournament Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

Friday’s Games

Post at Assumption, 3 p.m. ET

Long Island at Stonehill, 5 p.m. ET

Saint Michael’s at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, 7 p.m. ET



Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, TBD

Long Island at Stonehill, 1 p.m. ET

Post at Assumption, 4:10 p.m. ET

Saint Michael’s at Fraklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET



Sunday’s Games (if necessary)

Long Island at Stonehill, 1:30 p.m. p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.

Saint Michael’s at Fraklin Pierce, 4 p.m. ET

Post at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET



Semifinals

March 4



Championship

March 7

WCHA Tournament Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

Friday’s Games

No. 15 Minnesota State at No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth, 2 p.m. CT

St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT

St. Thomas at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 1 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT



Saturday’s Games

No. 15 Minnesota State at No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m. CT

St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

St. Thomas at No. 2 Ohio State, 3 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 1 Wisconsin, 3 p.m. CT



Sunday’s Games (if necessary)

No. 15 Minnesota State at No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 2 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota, 3 p.m. CT

St. Thomas at No. 2 Ohio State, 3 p.m. CT



Semifinals

At St. Paul, Minn.

March 5

BTN, 4 p.m. CT

BTN, 7:30 p.m. p.m. CT



Championship

At St. Paul, Minn.

March 7

BTN, 2 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

• The five finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen were announced. The winner will be named April 10 at the Frozen Four.

Kara Goulding, Boston College (Sr., F, Belmont, Mass.)



Throughout her time at Boston College, Kara Goulding has been a dedicated leader and advocate, committed to service, inclusion, and community impact. Goulding has used her platform to promote mental health awareness, strongly advocating for Morgan’s Message. In addition, Goulding has been actively involved with Newton Special Athletes and Team IMPACT. She has also volunteered her time at Franciscan Hospital, further demonstrating her commitment to supporting vulnerable populations through hands-on service. The 2025-26 SAAC president has played a pivotal role in amplifying student-athlete voices and fostering meaningful community engagement across Boston College Athletics. One of Goulding’s most impressive initiatives came through her leadership in organizing the Women’s Hockey HEADstrong Game, where the team raised over $4,000 in support of the HEADstrong Foundation. Proceeds benefited Nick’s House, a home away from home for families traveling for cancer treatment, with locations in Philadelphia and Boston. Her compassion-driven leadership, commitment to advocacy, and passion for service continue to leave a lasting imprint on the Boston College community and beyond.



Grace Sadura, University of Minnesota Duluth (Jr. F, Chanhassen, Minn.)



Sadura has continued UMD women’s hockey’s well-known community service initiatives as its volunteer coordinator, tasked with organizing and leading community service initiatives for the team, coordinating events that connect student-athletes with the local community, and building partnerships with local organizations to expand outreach opportunities. This season alone, the Bulldog squad is averaging 29 hours of community service per player. The alternate captain’s biggest volunteer commitment is the 7 Stars Horse Ranch, which provides growth, healing, and community through hands-on horsemanship and ranch experiences. It serves youth, veterans, first responders, and their families, and the ranch helps participants build confidence, skills, and meaningful connections. Sadura has also spent countless hours helping run practices with the Duluth Special Wild, an organization for hockey players with special needs, and has helped coach local youth teams in the Duluth community. The UMD DEI Council’s Clothing Drive, an annual event that collects clothing that the council then donates to schools in need in the community, is another project Sadura leads. The drive has been hugely successful, with the Council also handling publicity and outreach, social media, and the sorting and delivering of the items around Duluth.



Meg Simon, Middlebury College (Sr., F, East Grand Rapids, Mich.)



For all that the Middlebury College and Middlebury, Vermont communities have given Meg Simon, the impact she has left on her programs, campus and community is far greater. Throughout her four years, Simon has contributed to a conference title and two national semifinal appearances with the women’s ice hockey program while being a member of the first NESCAC champion women’s golf team in school history. For Simon, though, hockey and golf are the vehicles by which she uplifts others and expands access to sport in her community. She serves as the Co-Chair of Volunteering for the Middlebury women’s ice hockey program and has worked with multiple local organizations, including the Middlebury Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) and Special Olympics Vermont. She is also a member of the Yellow House Community, an organization that provides safe, residential housing and meaningful vocation to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On campus, Simon has held roles as the President of Middlebury College Access Mentors (MiddCAM) and a RADical Health Mentor. The Panther has served on Middlebury’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is a social media/content creator for both the Middlebury women’s golf and women’s ice hockey programs. She is the first Panther to be nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.



Jayden Sison, Princeton University (Sr., D, Paoli, Pa.)



During his four years at Princeton, Jayden Sison has redefined what the term selfless means when it comes to the Princeton men’s ice hockey program. Whether being ready as called on to play either forward or defense in his more than 100 games as a Tiger or offering many hours of his free time to multiple service initiatives, Sison has left a remarkable legacy on the ice, in the locker room, and in the community. Sison is a member of the Princeton Student-Athlete Service Council (SASC), a group of 30 student-athletes who meet once a month to help introduce new service opportunities among their teams and support Princeton Athletics in planning and executing volunteer opportunities for all 1,000 student-athletes across 38 varsity sports. Sison has led his teammates’ involvement in the PVC Youth Sports Clinic and Reading with the Tigers. He has also served on the leadership team for the Tiger Pals mentorship program for young men in underprivileged school environments and led the team’s Team IMPACT initiative. Sison is also active in his hometown, serving as a Program Delivery Intern with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation where he coordinated on-ice and off-ice programming, events, and engagement for one of hockey’s largest philanthropic organizations.



Ryan Tattle, University of Connecticut (Sr., F, Port, Moody, B.C.)



Captain Ryan Tattle has demonstrated strong leadership and community spirit both on and off the ice. Tattle founded the Score for Cancer initiative, showing support for those affected by cancer. Tattle has sadly been personally affected by cancer. In 2021, Tattle’s mother, Joanne, and a former teammate were diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, Tattle lost his mother, but he has continued to show a selfless commitment to Score for Cancer, helping raise more than $178,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society. His leadership and community spirit began at a young age after his father co-founded a different charity, Lina’s Dream, in 2011.Through leadership and community spirit, Tattle has been involved with the organization since its inception, helping to raise more than $775,000 for breast cancer research. This season, Tattle continues the Score for Cancer initiative with renewed purpose as it serves as a tribute to those who have lost their battles with cancer and celebrating those who are still fighting.



Bios courtesy of the Hockey Humanitarian Foundation

• Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Is Grateful for Team USA Honoring Her Late Husband

• The Athletic reported that Nike did “not produce enough stock” of Team USA hockey jerseys because Canada was expected to win the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Games.

• Connor Hellebuyck Will Be Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

College Hockey Tuesday Scores No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Wednesday Schedule No Games Scheduled

Women's College Hockey Wednesday Schedule Hockey East Tournament

Opening Round

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m. ET

Providence at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Hockey Quote of the Day

"That was the first time I saw something disappointing in hockey really get to him. We came to see him after he got knocked out, and he was heartbroken that he

couldn't help the team." Gil Nieuwendyk on his brother Joe

