Unforgettable Hockey Weekend Already Off to Golden Start: Puck Drop

We know that there are going to times when one should step aside and let the hockey do the talking for itself, and this is one of them.

Thursday, Aerin Frankel was again clutch in goal, Hilary Knight delivered a late game-tying goal in her sendoff game, and Megan Keller buried the shot in overtime, what will forever be known as the golden goal, ito lift the U.S. past Canada in the final game of the women's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Can the men's team top it? We'll have to wait and see. But it isn't the only team playing this weekend. Here's a full look at the schedule, both at the Olympics and at the collegiate level:

Men's College Hockey Schedule Friday, February 20, 2026

AHA

Robert Morris at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m. ET

Bentley at RIT, 7 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. ET

Army at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT



Big Ten

Notre Dame at No. 1 Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

Ohio State at No. 6 Penn State, BTN, 8:30 p.m. p.m. ET



CCHA

Lake Superior at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

No. 18 Augustana at No. 15 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

No. 17 Minnesota State at Bowling Green, 8 p.m. ET



ECAC

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

No. 11 Cornell at No. 5 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m. ET

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at No. 19 Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

No. 7 Providence at Vermont, NESN, 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 Connecticut at No. 12 Boston College, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at No. 20 Miami, 5:30 p.m. p.m. ET

No. 4 Western Michigan at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

Omaha at Arizona State, 7 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at No. 3 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Alaska at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT

Long Island at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET



Saturday, February 21, 2026

AHA

Robert Morris at Canisius, 4 p.m. ET

Army at Air Force, 5 p.m. MT

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT

Ohio State at No. 6 Penn State, BTN, 8 p.m. ET



CCHA

Lake Superior at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

No. 17 Minnesota State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET

No. 18 Augustana at No. 15 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT



ECAC

Brown at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

No. 14 Dartmouth at Union, 5 p.m. ET

No. 11 Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at No. 5 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Harvard at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 12 Boston College at No. 10 Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m. ET

No. 19 Massachusetts at New Hampshire, NESN, 7 p.m. ET

No. 7 Providence at Vermont, 7:30 p.m. p.m. p.m. ET



NCHC

Omaha at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT

Western Michigan at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at No. 20 Miami, 6 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at No. 3 North Dakota, TSN2, 6 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Alaska at Alaska-Anchorage, 5 p.m. AT

Long Island at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

US Under-18 at Lindenwood, 7:10 p.m. CT



Sunday, February 22, 2026

Exhibition

US Under-18 at Lindenwood



Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, scores an open-net goal as Notre Dame's Paul Fischer, left, defends during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Women's College Hockey Schedule Friday, February 20, 2026

ECAC Tournament

Opening Round

Union at Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

Rensselaer at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

New Hampshire at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 Northeastern at No. 6 Connecticut, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m. p.m. ET

Providence at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Vermont at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Saint Anselm at Franklin Pierce, 3 p.m. ET

Post at Long Island, 3 p.m. ET

Saint Michael's at Stonehill, 5 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 15 Minnesota State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at No. 3 Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT



Saturday, February 21, 2026

Non-Conference

AHA Tournament

Quarterfinals

Robert Morris at Lindenwood

Syracuse at RIT



ECAC Tournament

Opening Round

Dartmouth at Brown, 3 p.m. ET

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Vermont at New Hampshire, 2 p.m. ET

Merrimack at No. 6 Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET

No. 5 Northeastern at Providence, 4 p.m. ET

Boston University at Boston College, NESN, 4 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Assumption at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce at Saint Anselm, 1 p.m. ET

Saint Michael's at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Long Island at Post, 2:45 p.m. ET



WCHA

St. Cloud State at No. 1 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. CT

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at No. 3 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

No. 15 Minnesota State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3 p.m. CT



Sunday, February 22, 2026

WCHA

St. Cloud State at No. 1 Wisconsin, 11 p.m. CT



Puck Drop: Monday, October 6, 2026

• The NCAA approved the $303 million settlement in the case regarding compensation for DI volunteer coaches. Over the next three years, DI revenue distributions will cover $60.6 million per year and the national office will cover the remaining $40.4 million per year, with $10 million coming from Division II and Dvision III. “The $60.6 million in annual Division I contributions will be funded by reducing the division's overall revenue distribution budget, resulting in the impact on conferences being proportionate to their annual revenue distributions.”

• UMass received a $1 million gift from Chuck and MaryAnn Sherwood to support the UMass Hockey Excellence Endowment, established to assist with scholarships, coaching resources, equipment, training facility enhancements and overall program development.



• MSU Hockey Pieces Together Big Win over Notre Dame

Men's College Hockey Thursday Scores Big Ten

No. 1 Michigan State 4, Notre Dame 2

Women's College Hockey Thursday Scores AHA Tournament

Robert Morris 3, Delaware 2



Hockey East

Maine 2, Merrimack 0

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Olympics Hockey Update

• Megan Keller’s Masterful Goal Makes the U.S. Queens of Hockey Once Again

This goal in OT, captured by a drone? Cinema. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/wcVqsOEV2f — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 20, 2026

• How U.S. Women's Hockey Captured Gold Medal in Win Over Canada

• Megan Keller’s Heroics Highlight Boston College Women’s Hockey Contributions to Team USA’s Olympic Gold Medal

Olympics Hockey Scores, Schedule Thursday's Scores

WOMEN

Bronze Medal Game

Switzerland 2, Sweden 1 (OT)



Gold Medal Game

United States 2, Canada 1 (OT)



Friday's Schedule

MEN

Semifinals

Canada vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m. ET

Team USA vs. Slovakia, 3:10 p.m.

GOLD IN MILAN 🥇🇺🇸



Megan Keller is the overtime hero as Team USA defeat Canada 2–1 to claim the 2026 Olympic title in women’s ice hockey!#Olympics #IceHockey #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/wYW1IhRTTa — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 19, 2026

Hockey Quote of the Day

“So, zoom, zoom, zoom, went to the hospital and had a ruptured spleen and had to be rushed to emergency surgery to get it removed. I lost two pints of blood and almost died. Yeah, it wasn’t the best time.” Connor Hellebuyck on a roller hockey

