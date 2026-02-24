The polls and the rankings almost mirror each other, which is indicative of being near the end of a college hockey season, and nobody seems to have a handle on which team should be at the end of the men's poll at No. 20 — not that the team there going to be in stroing contention for and at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

One poll has it being Maine, which snapped a four-game winless streak (albeit one of the games was a tie against then-No. 11 Connecticut) and by sweeping Merrimack. So despite being 16-12-3 the reigning Hockey East champions got the nod in the USCHO poll.

Meanwhile, USA Hockey's poll has Union at No. 20, the same as the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index. The problem there isn't so much the 19-10-3 record, but being 56th in the nation in strength of schedule, out of 63 teams.

Union is 9-9 in ECAC play, sitting in sixth place, and has just two regular-season games remaining this weekend, at Yale and at Brown, which combined are 13-40-3 this season. The Garnet Chargers are 4-2-1 over the last seven games, including a win over Cornell and a tie against Dartmouth, and are 12-4-2 at home this season, so the team appears to be on an upswing.

As a host school for this year's NCAA Tournament, all Union has to do to play against at home again is win the ECAC Tournament that should include three ranked teams, with the semifinals and championship being played in nearly Lake Placid. It would then play a regional and be just two wins away from going to the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

It's not the most likely of scenarios, but it's doable, so we're going to give Union some love for being No. 20, especially when the Garnet Chargers may have a better chance to make the NCAA Tournament than No. 13 Wisconsin, and all of the ranked CCHA teams that don't win their conference tournament.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan State

2. Michigan

3. North Dakota

4. Western Michigan

5. Penn State

6. Providence

7. Quinnipiac

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Denver

10. Cornell

11. Dartmouth

12. Boston College

13. Wisconsin

14. Connecticut

15. St. Thomas

16. Minnesota State

17. Augustana

18. Michigan Tech

19. Massachusetts

20. Union

Now we turn our attention to the polls.

Made biggest jump: Augustana moved up three spots , from No. 18 to 15, after securing a win and a tie at No. 15 St. Thomas. Boston College was nearly the team for the second straight week, moving up two spots again after sweeping No. 10 Connecticut.

Had biggest fall: Connecticut dropped from No. 10 to No. 13 and is consequently firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth, but it's pretty much been this way since December. NPI still has it at No. 11, but the voters only at No. 14.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: The voters have Boston College, Augustana and Michigan Tech all two slots above, which maybe be because all three teams are hot and on the rise.

SEE ALSO: Last week's college hockey rankings

USCHO Men's Poll

February 23, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan State 24-6 999 (49) 1 2 Michigan 25-6-1 933 (1) 2 3 North Dakota 24-7-1 899 3 4 Western Michigan 23-8-1 852 4 5 Penn State 20-9-1 777 6 6 Providence 21-8-2 720 7 7 Quinnipiac 25-6-3 711 5 8 Denver 19-11-3 628 8 9 Minnesota Duluth 20-12 626 9 10 Boston College 19-10-1 512 12 11 Cornell 18-8-1 493 11 12 Wisconsin 19-11-2 433 13 13 Connecticut 17-9-4 413 10 14 Dartmouth 18-7-3 376 14 15 Augustana 20-10-4 229 18 16 Michigan Tech 21-10-3 211 16 17 St. Thomas 18-10-4 205 15 18 Minnesota State 17-9-6 197 17 19 Massachusetts 18-12 122 19 20 Maine 16-12-3 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Union 31, Bentley 27, Miami 17, Bowling Green 10, St. Cloud State 8, Boston University 5, Northeastern 5, Princeton 4, Sacred Heart 2

USA Hockey Men's Poll

February 23, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan State 676 (30) 1 2 Michigan 630 (4) 2 3 North Dakota 623 3 4 Western Michigan 577 4 5 Penn State 541 6 6 Providence 497 7 7 Quinnipiac 472 5 8 Denver 439 8 9 Minnesota Duluth 421 9 10 Cornell 356 10 11 Boston College 336 13 12 Dartmouth 292 12 13 Wisconsin 274 14 14 Connecticut 270 11 15 Augustana 152 18 16 St. Thomas 147 15 17 Michigan Tech 146 16 18 Minnesota State 141 17 19 Massachusetts 62 19 20 Union 30 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Maine, 26; Bentley 10; Princeton 9; Miami 6; St. Cloud State 4; Bowling Green 2.

USCHO Women's Poll

February 23, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 29-3-2 299 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 30-4 281 (1) 2 3 Penn State 29-5-0 256 4 4 Minnesota 24-9-1 240 3 5 Northeastern 26-7-1 220 5 6 Connecticut 24-8-2 192 6 7 Quinnipiac 24-7-3 177 7 8 Yale 22-8 161 8 9 Minnesota Duluth 19-12-3 144 10 10 Princeton 21-8-0 129 9 11 Cornell 18-10-2 100 11 12 Mercyhurst 21-10-3 73 13 13 Colgate 19-14-1 57 14 14 Minnesota State 15-17-2 32 15 15 Clarkson 20-12-3 28 12

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 13, St. Thomas 6, St. Cloud State 5, Brown 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

February 17, 2026 (Will be updated with release of new rankings Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 284 (18) 1 2 Ohio State 267 (1) 2 3 Minnesota 247 3 4 Penn State 221 4 5 Northeastern 196 5 6 Connecticut 181 6 7 Quinnipiac 169 7 8 Yale 149 9 9 Princeton 147 8 10 Minnesota Duluth 124 10 11 Cornell 93 11 12 Clarkson 82 12 13 Mercyhurst 44 13 14 Colgate 31 14 15 Minnesota State 19 NR

Also receiving votes: Holy Cross 11; St. Thomas 5; Brown 4; Harvard 3; St. Cloud State 3.

SEE ALSO: Last Week's College Hockey Rankings

This is easily one of the most bada** photos of all time 🔥🇺🇸🥇



📸: Cole/IG pic.twitter.com/qxgBUtxSjr — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 23, 2026

Puck Drop: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

• Team USA returned back from Italy, but due to a winter storm hitting the Northeast, it diverted to Miami to celebrate one more night at a local nightclub. NHL games are set to resume on Wednesday with an eight-game slate. For more, check out Break Away On SI.

A golden arrival. 🥇🇺🇸 Earlier today, we were proud to welcome @USAHockey after yesterday's historic @Olympics win. Congratulations from the entire MIA community! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Q28EM74ueZ — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) February 24, 2026

• An important couple of dates to note, the NHL roster freeze was lifted on Monday with the conclusion of the Olympics. The trade deadline is coming up fast on March 6.

• Brown named Massachusetts assistant coach Tom Upton as its new head coach. "Tom's track record as a skillful and proven leader, a respected builder of programs and culture, and a strong connector made him the ideal choice to lead the next chapter of our men's hockey program," Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun said in a release. "We are thrilled to welcome him to College Hill and excited to see his continued success here." Upton is the 16th head coach in program history. Upton will continue at UMass until the 2025-26 season concludes for the No. 19 Minutemen.

• Check out this quick note about how some of the greastest hockey photos from the Olympics were taken:

Jared C. Tilton (@tiltoncreative) captured both of these iconic photos, but the backstory of how he did it might be even cooler than the photos themselves.



Rather than having a photographer up in the catwalk during all Olympic events — at all the different venues — Jared and his… pic.twitter.com/9UhTevDkGK — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 23, 2026

Monday's College Hockey Scores No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Tuesday's College Hockey Schedule No Games Scheduled

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Lester Patrick, who played for the Montreal Wanderers in 1905 and '06, when they won the Stanley Cup, and managed the New York Rangers two decades later, said Hobey was the only amateur he ever saw who could have played professional hockey and been a star in his first game." SI’s Ron Fimrite on Hobey Baker

The moment peewee players in North Carolina found out that Jack Hughes scored to win gold… they even got a timeout to celebrate 🙌



(via IG/@raleighraptorspwaa) pic.twitter.com/pBm7GhZ63q — BarDown (@BarDown) February 23, 2026

