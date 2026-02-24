Latest Hockey Rankings Reflect how few At-Large NCAA Tournament Spots are up for Grabs: Puck Drop
The polls and the rankings almost mirror each other, which is indicative of being near the end of a college hockey season, and nobody seems to have a handle on which team should be at the end of the men's poll at No. 20 — not that the team there going to be in stroing contention for and at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
One poll has it being Maine, which snapped a four-game winless streak (albeit one of the games was a tie against then-No. 11 Connecticut) and by sweeping Merrimack. So despite being 16-12-3 the reigning Hockey East champions got the nod in the USCHO poll.
Meanwhile, USA Hockey's poll has Union at No. 20, the same as the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index. The problem there isn't so much the 19-10-3 record, but being 56th in the nation in strength of schedule, out of 63 teams.
Union is 9-9 in ECAC play, sitting in sixth place, and has just two regular-season games remaining this weekend, at Yale and at Brown, which combined are 13-40-3 this season. The Garnet Chargers are 4-2-1 over the last seven games, including a win over Cornell and a tie against Dartmouth, and are 12-4-2 at home this season, so the team appears to be on an upswing.
As a host school for this year's NCAA Tournament, all Union has to do to play against at home again is win the ECAC Tournament that should include three ranked teams, with the semifinals and championship being played in nearly Lake Placid. It would then play a regional and be just two wins away from going to the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.
It's not the most likely of scenarios, but it's doable, so we're going to give Union some love for being No. 20, especially when the Garnet Chargers may have a better chance to make the NCAA Tournament than No. 13 Wisconsin, and all of the ranked CCHA teams that don't win their conference tournament.
National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
3. North Dakota
4. Western Michigan
5. Penn State
6. Providence
7. Quinnipiac
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Denver
10. Cornell
11. Dartmouth
12. Boston College
13. Wisconsin
14. Connecticut
15. St. Thomas
16. Minnesota State
17. Augustana
18. Michigan Tech
19. Massachusetts
20. Union
Now we turn our attention to the polls.
Made biggest jump: Augustana moved up three spots , from No. 18 to 15, after securing a win and a tie at No. 15 St. Thomas. Boston College was nearly the team for the second straight week, moving up two spots again after sweeping No. 10 Connecticut.
Had biggest fall: Connecticut dropped from No. 10 to No. 13 and is consequently firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth, but it's pretty much been this way since December. NPI still has it at No. 11, but the voters only at No. 14.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: The voters have Boston College, Augustana and Michigan Tech all two slots above, which maybe be because all three teams are hot and on the rise.
USCHO Men's Poll
February 23, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
24-6
999 (49)
1
2
Michigan
25-6-1
933 (1)
2
3
North Dakota
24-7-1
899
3
4
Western Michigan
23-8-1
852
4
5
Penn State
20-9-1
777
6
6
Providence
21-8-2
720
7
7
Quinnipiac
25-6-3
711
5
8
Denver
19-11-3
628
8
9
Minnesota Duluth
20-12
626
9
10
Boston College
19-10-1
512
12
11
Cornell
18-8-1
493
11
12
Wisconsin
19-11-2
433
13
13
Connecticut
17-9-4
413
10
14
Dartmouth
18-7-3
376
14
15
Augustana
20-10-4
229
18
16
Michigan Tech
21-10-3
211
16
17
St. Thomas
18-10-4
205
15
18
Minnesota State
17-9-6
197
17
19
Massachusetts
18-12
122
19
20
Maine
16-12-3
55
NR
Others receiving votes: Union 31, Bentley 27, Miami 17, Bowling Green 10, St. Cloud State 8, Boston University 5, Northeastern 5, Princeton 4, Sacred Heart 2
USA Hockey Men's Poll
February 23, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
676 (30)
1
2
Michigan
630 (4)
2
3
North Dakota
623
3
4
Western Michigan
577
4
5
Penn State
541
6
6
Providence
497
7
7
Quinnipiac
472
5
8
Denver
439
8
9
Minnesota Duluth
421
9
10
Cornell
356
10
11
Boston College
336
13
12
Dartmouth
292
12
13
Wisconsin
274
14
14
Connecticut
270
11
15
Augustana
152
18
16
St. Thomas
147
15
17
Michigan Tech
146
16
18
Minnesota State
141
17
19
Massachusetts
62
19
20
Union
30
NR
Others Receiving Votes: Maine, 26; Bentley 10; Princeton 9; Miami 6; St. Cloud State 4; Bowling Green 2.
USCHO Women's Poll
February 23, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
29-3-2
299 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
30-4
281 (1)
2
3
Penn State
29-5-0
256
4
4
Minnesota
24-9-1
240
3
5
Northeastern
26-7-1
220
5
6
Connecticut
24-8-2
192
6
7
Quinnipiac
24-7-3
177
7
8
Yale
22-8
161
8
9
Minnesota Duluth
19-12-3
144
10
10
Princeton
21-8-0
129
9
11
Cornell
18-10-2
100
11
12
Mercyhurst
21-10-3
73
13
13
Colgate
19-14-1
57
14
14
Minnesota State
15-17-2
32
15
15
Clarkson
20-12-3
28
12
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 13, St. Thomas 6, St. Cloud State 5, Brown 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
February 17, 2026 (Will be updated with release of new rankings Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
284 (18)
1
2
Ohio State
267 (1)
2
3
Minnesota
247
3
4
Penn State
221
4
5
Northeastern
196
5
6
Connecticut
181
6
7
Quinnipiac
169
7
8
Yale
149
9
9
Princeton
147
8
10
Minnesota Duluth
124
10
11
Cornell
93
11
12
Clarkson
82
12
13
Mercyhurst
44
13
14
Colgate
31
14
15
Minnesota State
19
NR
Also receiving votes: Holy Cross 11; St. Thomas 5; Brown 4; Harvard 3; St. Cloud State 3.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
• Team USA returned back from Italy, but due to a winter storm hitting the Northeast, it diverted to Miami to celebrate one more night at a local nightclub. NHL games are set to resume on Wednesday with an eight-game slate. For more, check out Break Away On SI.
• An important couple of dates to note, the NHL roster freeze was lifted on Monday with the conclusion of the Olympics. The trade deadline is coming up fast on March 6.
• Brown named Massachusetts assistant coach Tom Upton as its new head coach. "Tom's track record as a skillful and proven leader, a respected builder of programs and culture, and a strong connector made him the ideal choice to lead the next chapter of our men's hockey program," Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun said in a release. "We are thrilled to welcome him to College Hill and excited to see his continued success here." Upton is the 16th head coach in program history. Upton will continue at UMass until the 2025-26 season concludes for the No. 19 Minutemen.
• Check out this quick note about how some of the greastest hockey photos from the Olympics were taken:
Monday's College Hockey Scores
No Games Scheduled
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Tuesday's College Hockey Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Lester Patrick, who played for the Montreal Wanderers in 1905 and '06, when they won the Stanley Cup, and managed the New York Rangers two decades later, said Hobey was the only amateur he ever saw who could have played professional hockey and been a star in his first game."SI’s Ron Fimrite on Hobey Baker
