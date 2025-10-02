NHL Network to Show College Hockey's Biggest Debut This Season: Puck Drop
The next big thing in hockey will have his first collegiate game broadcasted nationally on Friday night as the NFL Network announced that it will show Penn State's season opener at Arizona State (Mullett Arena,10 p.m ET).
That's the debut of freshman Gavin McKenna, who is leading the wave of hundreds of players from the Major Junior level after the NCAA recently made them eligible to play college hockey while maintaining their eligibility for professional opportunities. Despite being just 17, he's expected to the first-overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft .
He was named player of the year in the Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League after he was second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat.
"McKenna is in a special category that you only come across every few years," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said in a release. "His offensive instincts and playmaking game are truly exceptional and it's his composure, compete and maturity that really sell you on his talent."
Penn State is coming off its first appearance in the Frozen Four and returns its top four scorers from last season. The Nittany Lions are No. 5 in the preseason polls, and voted second in the projected finish for the Big Ten behind Michigan State. Arizona State is ranked No. 14.
"Seeing what these guys did last year, making it to the Frozen Four, I think that was obviously a big influence on me," McKenna said during Penn State's media day earlier this week. "There's a lot of excitement around our team, and obviously I'm pumped for this year."
Puck Drop: Thursday, October 2, 2025
A full schedule and results will be posted each day, men's and women's. Speaking of which ...
Thursday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Opening Weekend in Men's College Hockey
(Rankings from preseason poll)
Games between ranked teams are bolded
Friday’s Games (All Times ET)
Hockey East
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Non-Conference
Mercyhurst at No. 12 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Clarkson at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Quinnipiac at No. 6 Boston College, 7 p.m.
Ferris State at Miami, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at No. 8 Minnesota, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Penn State at No. 14 Arizona State, 9 p.m.
No. 10 UConn at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
Bemidji State at Alaska-Anchorage, 11 p.m.
No. 20 Wisconsin at Lindenwood, 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m.
Exhibitions
Windsor at No. 3 Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Simon Fraser at No. 9 Providence, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Army, 7 p.m.
Augustana at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at US Under-18, 8 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. No. 7 Maine, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Non-Conference
Lake Superior State at Stonehill, 4:30 p.m.
Army at Union, 5 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Ferris State at Miami, 6 p.m.
LIU at No. 2 Boston University, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at No. 12 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Penn State at No. 14 Arizona State, 7 p.m.
No. 19 St. Thomas at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northeastern 7:30 p.m.
Northern Michigan at No. 15 UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan Tech at No. 8 Minnesota, 8 p.m.
No. 10 UConn at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Wisconsin at Lindenwood, 8 p.m.
Bemidji State at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m.
Exhibitions
Guelph at RIT, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at No. 11 North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Bentley, 7 p.m.
Brock at Vermont, 7 p.m.
UNLV at No. 4 Denver, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Non-Conference
Lake Superior State at Stonehill, 3 p.m.
Northern Michigan at No. 15 UMass, 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 5 p.m.
Exhibitions
Union vs. Colgate, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Quinnipiac at No. 9 Providence, 2 p.m.
Waterloo at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
RPI at No. 2 Boston University, 5 p.m.
US Under-18 at No. 1 Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
Women's College Hockey Games This Week
Games between ranked teams are bolded
Friday’s Games (All Times ET)
No. 8 Quinnipiac at Providence, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at RPI, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Stonehill, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 7 Colgate, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m.
No. 10 St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Penn State at Vermont, 6 p.m.
No. 12 UConn at No. 9 Clarkson, 6 p.m.
RIT at No. 14 Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Union, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bemidji State, 7 p.m.
Maine at No. 1 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No. 10 St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Union, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Penn State at Vermont, 2 p.m.
No. 12 UConn at No. 9 Clarkson, 2 p.m.
RIT at No. 14 Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Delaware, 2 p.m.
RPI at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Maine at No. 1 Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 7 Colgate, 3 p.m.
Providence at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 13 Boston University, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota State, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bemidji State 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Holy Cross at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Countdown to 2025-26 Men's Hockey Season Opener:
1 Day
Did You Notice?
• Assistant coach Andy Slagger announced that he's leaving Notre Dame at the end of the month to "pursue an opportunity at the professional hockey level," but didn't specify what it is. Slaggert played at Notre Dame from 1985-89 and has been an assistant coach in South Bend since 1993. “The past 32-plus seasons have been an amazing journey filled with many highs and lows and especially with fantastic peoplem," he said in a statement.
• Former Michigan defender Luke Hughes has agreed to a seven-year deal worth $63 million with the New Jersey Devils. The 22-year-old restricted free agent had 44 points (seven goals and 37 assists) and 16 power-play points last season. The Devils selected Hughes with the fourth-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. During two seasons at Michigan had had 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in 80 games. For more check out Fans React to Devils' Massive Luke Hughes Deal on Breakaway On SI.
• Former North Dakota forward Tyson Jost was claimed off waivers by the Nashville Predators. Over nine seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and most recently the Carolina Hurricanes, Jost has scored 61 goals and 149 points. He was 10th-overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.
• After 17 years in the NHL and being a staple on Team USA in numerous international tournaments, former Minnesota defenseman Erik Johnson announced his retirement. The first-overall pick by the St, Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft, he won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. In 1,023 regular-season games he he 348 points (95 goals and 253 assists)
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 2, 1905: Dartmouth defenseman Myles Lane was born in Melrose, Mass.
October 2, 1916: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Bill Moe was born in Danvers, Mass.
October 2, 1952: Denver center Rob Palmer was born in Detroit.
October 2, 1955: Notre Dame defenseman Jack Brownschidle was born in Buffalo.
October 2, 1957: Gordie Roberts, who played 15 years in the NHL and played for Team USA three times, was born in Detroit.
October 2, 1965: RPI right wing Graeme Townshend was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He’s the first Jamaican-born player in the NHL.
October 2, 1970: North Dakota defenseman Jason Herter was born in Hafford, Saskatchewan.
October 2, 1969: Denver right wing Glenn Anderson, who played 16 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in Vancouver.
October 2, 1986: Minnesota defenseman Stu Brickel was born in Chanhassen, Minn.
October 2, 1987: Minnesota forward Phil Kessel, who played in 1,286 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Madison, Wisc.
October 2, 1992: Wisconsin left wing Michael Mersch was born in Park Ridge, Ill.
October 2, 1993: UMD goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo was born in Vantaa, Finland.
October 2, 1995: Former Minnesota forward Paul Broten was traded by the Dallas Stars to the St. Louis Blues for Hall of Fame center Guy Carbonneau.
October 2, 1999: New Hampshire left wing Angus Crookshank was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
October 2, 1999: The Atlanta Thrashers played their first regular season game in franchise history, a 4-1 loss to the visiting New Jersey Devils. Kelly Buchberger scored the first goal in Thrashers history.
October 2, 2009: Former Maine standout Paul Kariya scored two goals to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over Detroit in Stockholm, Sweden, as the NHL season began with a pair of games in Europe. In the other, the Florida Panthers beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout in Helsinki, Finland.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“When you think of the great offensive defensemen, it starts with Brian Leetch, in my mind.”- Matt Gilroy