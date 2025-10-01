Fans React to Devils' Massive Luke Hughes Deal
New Jersey Devils fans can finally give a long-awaited sigh of relief.
Oct. 1 saw the Devils' President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announce that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Luke Hughes. The budding young NHL star (22 years old) now has a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV). Contract negotiations were clearly tough; Hughes's entry-level contract expired at the end of last season.
The news of his latest signing comes after Hughes completed his second full season in New Jersey and tallied 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) after playing 71 games in 2024-25; this led all Devils blueliners.
Luke is the youngest member of one of the most popular hockey families of the modern era — the middle brother, Jack, is a center also on the Devils' roster and the eldest, Quinn, is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks. All three were taught by their mother — Ellen Hughes — who is a former ice hockey silver medalist and is involved with Team USA Hockey.
The trio of brothers recently made headlines over Jack's comments on the potential of uniting all three brothers on the Devils' roster.
The New Jersey Devils will open the regular-season on the road by facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9 at PNC Arena.
Here's how fans reacted to the long-awaited news:
"I literally think I have PTSD from this experience," said one fan on the time it took for Luke to be signed.
"Massive W for the Devils, that's a hefty bag," another fan said.
"I think the hard negotiating was worth it for this price tag, going to be an outstanding deal in a year and a half the latest, our franchise defenseman will only be taking up about 10% of the cap in 2 years, leaving a lot of space for another #43," said an additional Devils fan.
"Now we need the 3rd Hughes brother," another said.
"Just fell to my knees in an aldi out of joy," said one last fan.
Jack currently has an eight-year, $64 million deal that was signed in Dec., 2021. Quinn's $47.1 million contract does not expire until 2027.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!