Michigan's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Wolverines on Fast Track to Win National Championship)

The Michigan Wolverines have been one of the best teams in the country all season, having lost just three games. They left no doubt in their first two games of the NCAA Tournament, crushing both Howard and Saint Louis.

They have an interesting test ahead of them in the Sweet 16 when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that loves shooting the three-ball. Even with that being the case, Michigan enters the Sweet 16 as the betting favorite to win this year's National Championship.

Michigan's Odds to Win March Madness Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

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Michigan +330 (Betting Favorite)

Early in the week, Arizona was the betting favorite to win the National Championship, but Michigan has since taken over as the betting market proves they have faith in the Wolverines winning it all. Arizona is now a close second at +350 and Duke is in third on the odds list at +380.

The Wolverines are looking for the second National Championship in school history. They cut down the nets for the first time in 1989. They made it back to the final in 2018, but fell to Villanova in the tournament final.

Michigan has few weaknesses to speak of. The Wolverines rank sixth in effective field goal percentage and ninth in defensive efficiency. KenPom has Michigan ranked as the No. 1 team in the country via his Net Rating.

If there's one red flag to point out about this Michigan team, it's that the Wolverines rank 164th in the country in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 16.1% of their possessions. If they run into a team that can capitalize that and win the turnover battle, that's something that could come back to haunt Michigan.

Michigan is set as the biggest favorite in the Sweet 16, set as 9.5-point favorites against Alabama. If they win, they'll take on the winner of Tennessee vs. Iowa State. If they make it to the Final Four, there's a real possibility they'll face the Purdue Boilermakers, the team they lost to in the Big Ten Championship.

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