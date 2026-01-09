Frustration Around Olympic Ice Facility Grows as Olympics Near

On Olympics.com, the page describing the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena reads, "the beating heart of ice hockey and Para ice hockey competitions at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

However, it appears even as the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games draws nearer and nearer, problems still remain with the Olympic ice hockey arena in Milan. In addition to the previously reported issues surrounding the rink dimensions, it now appears more problems are coming to light. Locker rooms at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena are reported to still be a work in progress, and will be mobile trailers. In addition, players must also walk across a mat to get to the ice.

Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, NHL players participating in the games have also been told to expect less efficiency in their Milan travel.

The upcoming games look to welcome various NHL players back to the Olympics for the first time in over a decade. All teams and those participating have also already committed to staying in the athletes village. The point has been made that the lodging and nutrition accommodations provided could be significantly less than those that the NHL provides as well.

Tkachuk Brothers Shed Light on NHL Players Standpoint on Olympic Participation

Team USA and Florida Panthers player Matthew Tkachuk said that status of the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena does not matter, and that NHL players want to be there no matter what.

"I don't give a s---, I'm going over there," Tkachuk said on his "Wingmen" podcast. "Even if it's not safe, I still want to play."

The women's hockey tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, while the men's hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11.

Bill Guerin, who is also the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Minnesota Wild, is serving as the general manager for U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. New York Rangers' head coach Mike Sullivan is set to lead the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team.

The 25-man Team USA men's ice hockey roster is headlined by stars such as Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller and power forward Tage Thompson — in addition to forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy who were the six players named to the initial roster.

16 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) players were named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, including Hilary Knight who will be suiting up in the Olympics for the U.S. squad for the fifth time — the most ever by an American in hockey for men or women.

Matthew's brother, Brady, said that with rosters already announced — any concerns at this point are irrelevant in regards to how it could impact participating from league players.

"We are going no matter what," Brady said.

