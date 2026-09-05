Report Indicates Arizona State May Have Disregard Heat Policy in Player's Collapse: Puck Drop

The Arizona Republic reported that Arizona State sophomore Matthew Mayich, a transfer from Clarkson who grew up in Stoney Creek, Ontario (near Hamilton), may have been in metro Phoenix for less than a week before being allowed to participate in a military-style outdoor workout.

If so, it would almost certainly violate the athletic department’s heat policy, which requires an acclimatization period of at least a week before athletes are allowed to participate in workouts. Even then their participation is increased gradually over a second week.

Arizona State policy also requires certain safety measures to be in place, including access to a cold tub.

According to Mayich-family attorney Robert Carey, those procedures were not followed, and the 21-year-old forward had been in the Phoenix area "five days max" before participating in an off-ice workout led by a former Green Beret, Tim Ziesel, on August 20, the first day of classes. He suffered exertional heatstroke, collapsed, and remains in a coma.

"Mayich was not immediately rushed to a cooling station or dunked in an ice bath when he fell down at the ASU track; he was instead left on the ground for several minutes,” Carey said.

The school says it is still reviewing the incident, but Carey has called for an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the hockey team has reportedly been practicing and coaches are on the road this weekend to recruit. The Sun Devils are scheduled to open the season Oct. 2-3 at Lindenwood.

Puck Drop: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Former Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, who was part of the Quinn Hughes trade to the Wild, signed eight-year contract extension with the Canucks for $75.04 million, averaging $9.38 million. Buium, the 12th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, is still only 20 years old.

Boston University landed one of the top forwards in the nation, Deverin Warner, for 2029-30. The forward out of New Jersey is set to play for in the U.S. National Team Development Program this season.

Other commitments include D Mason Peapenburg (Sioux City, USHL) to Wisconsin; D Bode Laylin (Everett, WHL) to Minnesota; D Luca De Pastena (Phillips Andover) to Yale; RW Brogan McNeil (Vancouver, WHL) and D Cole Slobodian (Portland WHL) to Alaska Fairbanks; and C Chase Warsofsky (Crushing Academy, NEPS), to Holy Cross.

Holy Cross announced that its game against Maine on Oct. 3 will be played in the Cross City Classic at the DCU in Worcester, Mass. The first game in the non-conference series will be the night before at Hart Center Rink.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 27 days. Women … 13 days.

This Date in Hockey History

September 5, 1959: The Hockey Hall of Fame, which was established in 1943, held its first induction ceremony, with 31 of the living 34 pervious honorees able to attend. Jack Adams, the only person to win a Stanley Cup as a player, coach, and general manager, led the Class of 1959, which also included Cy Denneny and Tiny Thompson.

September 5, 1970: Lake Superior State goaltender Blaine Lacher was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

September 5, 1976: The U.S. lost to Canada 4-2 at the Montreal Forum in the first-ever Canada Cup. Fred Ahern and Steve Jensen scored for the Americans.

September 5, 1984: Nebraska Omaha center Scott Parse was born in Portage, Mich.

September 5, 1984: Minnesota center Ryan Potulny was born in Grand Forks, N.D.

September 5, 1989: Wisconsin center Craig Smith was born in Madison, Wisc.

September 5, 1999: Former Michigan State goaltender Bob Essensa signed with the Phoenix Coyotes. It was his second stint with the franchise after being selected by the then-Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round of the 1983 NHL Draft.

September 5, 2000: Western Michigan forward Max Sasson was born in Birmingham, Mich.

September 5, 2001: After trading defenseman Zdeno Chára, forward Bill Muckalt, and the second-overall draft pick (Jason Spezza) to the Ottawa Senators for Alexi Yashin, New York Islanders general manager and former Colgate player Mike Milbury signed Yashin to a 10-year, $87.5 contract. The Islanders subsequently made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, but the franchise eventually bought out the final years of the contract.

September 5, 2020: Former Denver player Scott Mayfield scored the first goal as the Islanders beat the Flyers 4-0 in Toronto to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in the covid-delayed hub-based Stanley Cup Playoffs. Miami’s Andy Greene and North Dakota’s Brock Nelson also scored for New York.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Risk something or forever sit with your dreams.” Herb Brooks

We'll Leave You With This ...

The season starts four weeks from today at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/JliUoHbA2a — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) September 4, 2026

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