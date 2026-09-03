Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started their 2025 season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A&M. Despite winning the rest of their games on the schedule, the two losses were enough to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

Not only are the Fighting Irish eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff this season, but they also enter the season as one of the favorites to win the National Championship.

They should have no problem starting the 2026 season off with a win as they're set as significant favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 1.

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame -20.5 (-107)

Wisconsin +20.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Notre Dame -2000

Wisconsin +1000

Total

OVER 46.5 (-112)

UNDER 46.5 (-109)

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Notre Dame record: 0-0

Wisconsin record: 0-0

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame covered the spread against Wisconsin in 2021, winning 41-13

Wisconsin is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 9-1 in Wisconsin's last 10 games

Notre Dame is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Notre Dame's last 10 games

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch

CJ Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame will go as far as CJ Carr takes them this season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. Now that the Fighting Irish don't have a Jeremiyah Love at running back, they're going to need Carr to take an additional bulk of the offensive load.

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Best Bet

Wisconsin is in a tough spot this season. Their metrics were amongst the worst in college football last season, including ranking 121st in offensive success rate and 97th in defensive success rate. They have plenty of returning production this season, but I don't know if they made enough moves in the transfer portal to significantly improve from last year.

Colton Joseph is the Badgers' starting quarterback this season, but I'm not impressed by his numbers at Old Dominion. He completed just 59.7% of his passes last season, but rushed for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. Can he carry that level of rushing success into a power conference program?

Notre Dame had one of the best teams in the country last season despite missing out on the playoffs, and with a nation-leading 72% of production returning, there's no reason to think they won't once again be an elite team.

I'll lay the points with the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-107) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!