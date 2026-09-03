Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
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The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started their 2025 season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A&M. Despite winning the rest of their games on the schedule, the two losses were enough to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.
Not only are the Fighting Irish eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff this season, but they also enter the season as one of the favorites to win the National Championship.
They should have no problem starting the 2026 season off with a win as they're set as significant favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 1.
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame -20.5 (-107)
- Wisconsin +20.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame -2000
- Wisconsin +1000
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-109)
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Notre Dame record: 0-0
- Wisconsin record: 0-0
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Notre Dame covered the spread against Wisconsin in 2021, winning 41-13
- Wisconsin is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 9-1 in Wisconsin's last 10 games
- Notre Dame is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Notre Dame's last 10 games
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch
- CJ Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame will go as far as CJ Carr takes them this season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. Now that the Fighting Irish don't have a Jeremiyah Love at running back, they're going to need Carr to take an additional bulk of the offensive load.
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Best Bet
Wisconsin is in a tough spot this season. Their metrics were amongst the worst in college football last season, including ranking 121st in offensive success rate and 97th in defensive success rate. They have plenty of returning production this season, but I don't know if they made enough moves in the transfer portal to significantly improve from last year.
Colton Joseph is the Badgers' starting quarterback this season, but I'm not impressed by his numbers at Old Dominion. He completed just 59.7% of his passes last season, but rushed for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. Can he carry that level of rushing success into a power conference program?
Notre Dame had one of the best teams in the country last season despite missing out on the playoffs, and with a nation-leading 72% of production returning, there's no reason to think they won't once again be an elite team.
I'll lay the points with the Fighting Irish.
Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-107) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets