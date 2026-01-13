Scenes from Boston University Men's Hockey's Road Win at Harvard: Photo Gallery

Boston University's 4-1 triumph was highlighted by a pair of second-period goals and a strong goaltending performance by Mikhail Yegorov. The Terriers will look to carry their momentum into their series against UMass Lowell this weekend while the Crimson will try to rebound against St. Lawrence on Friday.

1. Cole Eiserman Holds Off Philip Tresca

Cole Eiserman wrestles with Philip Tresca during a faceoff at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Cole Eiserman holds off Harvard forward Philip Tresca during a faceoff. The sophomore was selected 20th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft.

2. Joe Miller Skates to the Bench

Joe Miller skates to high-five the bench after scoring a goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Harvard men's hockey forward Joe Miller skates to high-five the bench after opening the scoring in the first period. The goal marked the senior's fifth of the season, matching his total from 2024-25.

3. Kamil Bednarik Faces Off Against Ben MacDonald

Kamil Bednarik faces off against Ben MacDonald at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Kamil Bednarik takes a faceoff against Harvard forward Ben MacDonald. Both forwards won half of their battles on the dot, with Bednarik going 9-9 and MacDonald finishing 8-8.

4. Cole Eiserman Plays Defense

Cole Eiserman plays defense against Donato Bracco at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Cole Eiserman attempts to steal the puck from Harvard defenseman Donato Bracco.

5. Tynan Lawrence Takes a Shot

Tynan Lawrence takes a shot at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Tynan Lawrence rips a shot at Harvard's goal. The contest was the freshman’s third appearance for the Terriers since joining the team in early January.

6. Conrad Fondrk Celebrates

Conrad Fondrk celebrates after scoring a goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Conrad Fondrk celebrates after scoring the Terriers' first goal of the game.

7. The Third Period Begins

Boston University and Harvard players face off in the third period at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University and Harvard men's hockey players face off at the start of the third period. The Terriers bested the Crimson on the dot, winning 33 of 62 faceoffs.

8. Richard Gallant Forces a Turnover

Richard Gallant steals the puck from Cole Eiserman at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Harvard men's hockey forward Richard Gallant takes the puck from Boston University forward Cole Eiserman.

9. Jonathan Morello Shoots the Puck

Jonathan Morello takes a shot in front of the goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Jonathan Morello attempts to score a goal in the third period. The freshman scored the game-winning tally in the second period, just 1:06 after Conrad Fondrk's initial goal.

10. Jack Harvey Skates to the Goal

Jack Harvey carries the puck to the goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Jack Harvey skates past Harvard forward Justin Solovey.

11. Sascha Boumedienne Carries the Puck

Sascha Boumedienne skates with the puck at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey defenseman Sascha Boumedienne skates with the puck in the third period. The sophomore was selected 28th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2025 NHL Draft.

12. Ben Merrill Ices The Game

Ben Merrill celebrates after scoring an empty-net goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forward Ben Merrill smiles after scoring an empty-net goal.

13. High-Five!

Sacha Boisvert high-fives Cole Eiserman after scoring an empty-net goal at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey forwards Sacha Boisvert and Cole Eiserman high-five after an empty-net goal.

14. Mikhail Yegorov Celebrates

Mikhail Yegorov celebrates after a win at Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Jan. 12, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston University men's hockey goaltender Mikhail Yegorov celebrates after the win. The sophomore's 28 saves were good for a .966 save percentage.

