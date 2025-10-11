Ivy League Quarterback Shocks Fans With Rare Third Down Punt
Harvard entered their fourth game of the season undefeated and ranked No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Their reward was a featured spot on ESPNU against Ivy League rival Cornell.
The Big Red entered their matchup against the Crimson with an 0-3 record. If you want to know how their season is going, the team's quarterbacks, Devin Page and Garrett Bass-Sulpizio, are second and third on the team in both rushing and punting.
College football fans took note of Cornell's punting quaterbacks during the game against Harvard when Bass-Sulpizio booted the ball downfield on third-and-25. Yes, he punted on third down.
Bass-Sulpizio previously punted in the first game of the season against UAlbany. Page also punted against the Great Danes and then again the next week against Yale.
All three of the previous Cornell quarterbacks punts came on fourth down in short yardage situations, which is probably why no one had taken notice previously.
As for Bass-Sulpizio's punt against Harvard, it only went 34 yards. His previous punt this season went 45. Page's long is 42 this year.
Both trail the actual punter, Will Buck, who has a long of 46 and is averaging 40 yards a punt this season which makes you wonder why they just don't let him do it all the time.