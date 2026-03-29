Scenes From Wisconsin Men's Hockey's NCAA Tournament Win Over Michigan State: Photo Gallery

Finding themselves down 3-1 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Badgers' chances of advancing to the Frozen Four seemed all but lost. However, a disastrous 34-second stretch allowed Wisconsin a path back into the game, as Luke Osburn and Gavin Morrissey both beat Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine to force overtime. Then, only 24 seconds into the extra frame, senior captain Ben Dexheimer won the game for the Badgers on a snipe from the blue line, ending the game at 4-3.

1. Joe Palodichuk Prepares to Take the Ice

Joe Palodichuk walks out of the locker room before warmups at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin defenseman Joe Palodichuk fist bumps his teammates in the tunnel before warmups.

2. Daniel Hauser Prepares for the Second Period

Daniel Hauser stands in the crease before the second period at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser waits in the goal before the second period. The freshman made 24 saves for a .889 save percentage.

3. The Badgers Strike First

Quinn Finley celebrates a goal at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring just 18 seconds into the second period. The junior was the first of four Badgers to find the back of the net.

4. Quinn Finley Celebrates With the Bench

Quinn Finley skates by the Wisconsin bench after scoring a goal at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley celebrates with the Badgers bench after scoring a goal. The junior also scored in Wisconsin's opening round game against Dartmouth.

5. Trey Augustine Makes a Save

Trey Augustine makes a save at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save in the second period. The junior was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Worcester Regional for his 75 saves in the first two rounds.

6. Gavin O'Connell Equalizes

Michigan State players huddle after Gavin O'Connell's goal at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State players huddle around forward Gavin O'Connell after his game-tying power play goal.

7. The Spartans Take the Lead!

Patrick Geary skates by the Michigan State bench after scoring a goal at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State defenseman Patrick Geary high-fives the Spartans bench after giving his team the lead. The junior's tally came just 31 seconds after Gavin O'Connell's strike.

8. 13 Takes On 13

Tiernan Shoudy faces off against Christian Fitzgerald at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State forward Tiernan Shoudy takes a faceoff against Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald. The Spartans had a narrow edge on the dot, winning 41 of their 80 draws.

9. Wisconsin Wins!

Quinn Finley watches the game-winning goal enter the net at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley watches as defenseman Ben Dexheimer snipes the puck past Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine in overtime.

10. The Badgers Celebrate

Wisconsin players huddle after beating MSU in overtime at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin players huddle and celebrate after taking down Michigan State in overtime.

11. Weston Knox Celebrates With Adam Pietila

Weston Knox embraces Adam Pietila after the win at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin defenseman Weston Knox embraces forward Adam Pietila. Knox led the team with three blocked shots.

12. Badgers Hit the Jackpot!

Ben Dexheimer places the Wisconsin sticker on the Frozen Four ticket at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Badgers defenseman Ben Dexheimer slaps Wisconsin's logo onto the Frozen Four ticket. The senior captain scored the game-winning goal just 24 seconds into overtime.

13. See You In Vegas!

Wisconsin players and staff pose for a celebratory photo on the ice at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin players, coaches and staff pose for a photo with the Frozen Four ticket.

14. Grady Deering Celebrates

Grady Deering celebrates after the win at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Grady Deering celebrates after the win.

15. Quinn Finley Exits the Ice

Quinn Finley leaves the ice at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin fans congratulate forward Quinn Finley as he exits the ice.

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