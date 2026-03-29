Scenes From Wisconsin Men's Hockey's NCAA Tournament Win Over Michigan State: Photo Gallery
Finding themselves down 3-1 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Badgers' chances of advancing to the Frozen Four seemed all but lost. However, a disastrous 34-second stretch allowed Wisconsin a path back into the game, as Luke Osburn and Gavin Morrissey both beat Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine to force overtime. Then, only 24 seconds into the extra frame, senior captain Ben Dexheimer won the game for the Badgers on a snipe from the blue line, ending the game at 4-3.
1. Joe Palodichuk Prepares to Take the Ice
Wisconsin defenseman Joe Palodichuk fist bumps his teammates in the tunnel before warmups.
2. Daniel Hauser Prepares for the Second Period
Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser waits in the goal before the second period. The freshman made 24 saves for a .889 save percentage.
3. The Badgers Strike First
Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring just 18 seconds into the second period. The junior was the first of four Badgers to find the back of the net.
4. Quinn Finley Celebrates With the Bench
Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley celebrates with the Badgers bench after scoring a goal. The junior also scored in Wisconsin's opening round game against Dartmouth.
5. Trey Augustine Makes a Save
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save in the second period. The junior was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Worcester Regional for his 75 saves in the first two rounds.
6. Gavin O'Connell Equalizes
Michigan State players huddle around forward Gavin O'Connell after his game-tying power play goal.
7. The Spartans Take the Lead!
Michigan State defenseman Patrick Geary high-fives the Spartans bench after giving his team the lead. The junior's tally came just 31 seconds after Gavin O'Connell's strike.
8. 13 Takes On 13
Michigan State forward Tiernan Shoudy takes a faceoff against Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald. The Spartans had a narrow edge on the dot, winning 41 of their 80 draws.
9. Wisconsin Wins!
Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley watches as defenseman Ben Dexheimer snipes the puck past Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine in overtime.
10. The Badgers Celebrate
Wisconsin players huddle and celebrate after taking down Michigan State in overtime.
11. Weston Knox Celebrates With Adam Pietila
Wisconsin defenseman Weston Knox embraces forward Adam Pietila. Knox led the team with three blocked shots.
12. Badgers Hit the Jackpot!
Badgers defenseman Ben Dexheimer slaps Wisconsin's logo onto the Frozen Four ticket. The senior captain scored the game-winning goal just 24 seconds into overtime.
13. See You In Vegas!
Wisconsin players, coaches and staff pose for a photo with the Frozen Four ticket.
14. Grady Deering Celebrates
Wisconsin forward Grady Deering celebrates after the win.
15. Quinn Finley Exits the Ice
Wisconsin fans congratulate forward Quinn Finley as he exits the ice.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.