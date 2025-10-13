BC Bulletin

There's Already a New No. 1 in Men's College Hockey

Michigan's big jump means three of top four teams are from Great Lakes State; UMass also made a strong move up the latest rankings.

Christopher Walsh

NCAA

It only took a couple of weeks, but there's already been a shakeup in the men's hockey rankings.

Despite taking a 2-2 tie against unranked Colgate over the weekend, albeit with a 2-0 finish in the shootout, Boston University moved up into the top spot of both national polls on Monday. The Terriers had previously been at No. 3, but then-No. 1 Western Michigan was upset at home by Ferris State on the night it raised its national championship banner, and then-No. 2 Michigan State lost at home to New Hampshire. Upset Thursday also saw then-No. 4 Penn State lose to Clarkson.

Western Michigan dropped to No. 2, Michigan State went down to No. 3, and Penn State fell to No. 6.

Meanwhile, Michigan continued its rapid assent and entered the top four, which now includes three teams from the Great Lakes State. The Wolverines will face both state schools this season, beginning with Western Michigan on Oct. 23-24. Michigan and Michigan State both play in the Big Ten conference, and will square off with two weekend series in December and February, and potentially in the postseason tournament.

Michigan State will get a chance to make its case to be atop the polls when visits BU this upcoming weekend.

The other team making a big move up the rankings was Massachusetts, which is 3-0, but has yet to face a ranked foe. North Dakota and Boston College moved into the top 10, while Providence, which was swept by Michigan, dropped from No. 7 all the way to No. 14.

On the women's side, there was no movement in the top 10. Reigning national champions Wisconsin remaining undefeated by sweeping No. 4 Minnesota Duluth over the weekend. Next weekend will feature No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota.

Men's USCHO Poll

October 13, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Boston University

2-0-1

923 (27)

3

2

Western Michigan

1-1-0

845 (6)

1

3

Michigan State

1-1-0

828 (5)

2

4

Michigan

4-0-0

802 (4)

9

5

Denver

1-0-1

793

5

6

Penn State

3-1-0

791 (1)

4

7

Maine

2-0-0

776

6

8

North Dakota

2-0-0

678

10

9

Boston College

1-1-1

556

11

10

Quinnipiac

2-1-0

478

8

11

Massachusetts

3-0-0

459

14

12

Connecticut

1-1-0

416

13

13

Minnesota

1-2-1

377

12

14

Providence

0-2-0

365

7

15

Arizona State

2-2-0

357

15

16

Ohio State

2-0-0

316

16

17

Wisconsin

2-0-0

165

18

18

Cornell

0-0-0

159

17

19

Colorado College

3-1-0

143

NR

20

Minnesota State

1-1-0

75

20

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Thomas 35, New Hampshire 25, Sacred Heart 19, Clarkson 16, Minnesota Duluth 14, St. Cloud State 10, UMass Lowell 7, Dartmouth 6, Miami 5, Union 5, Augustana 4, Brown 4, Ferris State 4, Niagara 3, Northeastern 3, Canisius 1, Omaha 1

Men's USA Hockey Poll

October 13, 2025

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Boston University

642 (19)

3

2

Western Michigan

686 (4)

1

3

Michigan

581 (9)

7

4

Michigan State

569 (1)

2

5

Denver

551

5

6

Penn State

526

4

7

Maine

516 (1)

8

8

North Dakota

449

11

9

Boston College

387

10

10

Quinnipiac

348

9

11

Massachusetts

296

14

12

Connecticut

280

13

13

Providence

254

6

14

Minnesota

249

12

15

Ohio State

216

T16

16

Arizona State

213

15

17

Wisconsin

136

18

18

Cornell

135

T16

19

Minnesota State

61

20

20

Colorado College

34

NR

Others Receiving Votes: University of New Hampshire, 25; University of Minnesota Duluth, 14; Miami University, 13; Clarkson University, 12; Michigan Tech University, 12; University of St. Thomas, 8; Union College, 7; Sacred Heart University, 4; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; Northeastern University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 2; Niagara University, 1.

Women's USCHO Poll

October 13, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

6-0-0

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

4-0-0

277 (1)

2

3

Minnesota

6-0-0

264

3

4

Minnesota Duluth

4-2-0

225

4

5

Cornell

0-0-0

210

5

6

Penn State

6-0-0

204

6

7

Quinnipiac

6-0-0

176

7

8

Colgate

3-2-0

156

8

9

Clarkson

2-2-0

128

9

10

St. Cloud State

3-4-0

113

10

11

Connecticut

2-2-0

107

11

12

Northeastern

4-0-0

83

13

13

Boston University

0-4-0

46

14

14

St. Lawrence

1-5-0

32

12

15

Mercyhurst

3-3-0

29

15

Others receiving votes: Princeton 24, Boston College 11, Minnesota State 11, St. Thomas 2, Vermont 2, Yale 2

Women's USA Hockey Poll

Oct. 7 Rankings (Will Be Updated Oct. 14)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

259

2

3

Minnesota

253

3

4

Cornell

244

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

207

5

6

Penn State

184

7

7

Quinnipiac

161

8

8

Colgate

160

6

9

Clarkson

118

9

10

St. Cloud State

110

11

11

Connecticut

90

12

12

St. Lawrence

71

10

13

Northeastern

54

14

14

Boston University

52

13

15

Princeton

22

15


Others Receiving Votes: Mercyhurst 21; St. Thomas 4; Minnesota State 3; Yale University, 2.

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

