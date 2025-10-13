There's Already a New No. 1 in Men's College Hockey
It only took a couple of weeks, but there's already been a shakeup in the men's hockey rankings.
Despite taking a 2-2 tie against unranked Colgate over the weekend, albeit with a 2-0 finish in the shootout, Boston University moved up into the top spot of both national polls on Monday. The Terriers had previously been at No. 3, but then-No. 1 Western Michigan was upset at home by Ferris State on the night it raised its national championship banner, and then-No. 2 Michigan State lost at home to New Hampshire. Upset Thursday also saw then-No. 4 Penn State lose to Clarkson.
Western Michigan dropped to No. 2, Michigan State went down to No. 3, and Penn State fell to No. 6.
Meanwhile, Michigan continued its rapid assent and entered the top four, which now includes three teams from the Great Lakes State. The Wolverines will face both state schools this season, beginning with Western Michigan on Oct. 23-24. Michigan and Michigan State both play in the Big Ten conference, and will square off with two weekend series in December and February, and potentially in the postseason tournament.
Michigan State will get a chance to make its case to be atop the polls when visits BU this upcoming weekend.
The other team making a big move up the rankings was Massachusetts, which is 3-0, but has yet to face a ranked foe. North Dakota and Boston College moved into the top 10, while Providence, which was swept by Michigan, dropped from No. 7 all the way to No. 14.
On the women's side, there was no movement in the top 10. Reigning national champions Wisconsin remaining undefeated by sweeping No. 4 Minnesota Duluth over the weekend. Next weekend will feature No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota.
Men's USCHO Poll
October 13, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Boston University
2-0-1
923 (27)
3
2
Western Michigan
1-1-0
845 (6)
1
3
Michigan State
1-1-0
828 (5)
2
4
Michigan
4-0-0
802 (4)
9
5
Denver
1-0-1
793
5
6
Penn State
3-1-0
791 (1)
4
7
Maine
2-0-0
776
6
8
North Dakota
2-0-0
678
10
9
Boston College
1-1-1
556
11
10
Quinnipiac
2-1-0
478
8
11
Massachusetts
3-0-0
459
14
12
Connecticut
1-1-0
416
13
13
Minnesota
1-2-1
377
12
14
Providence
0-2-0
365
7
15
Arizona State
2-2-0
357
15
16
Ohio State
2-0-0
316
16
17
Wisconsin
2-0-0
165
18
18
Cornell
0-0-0
159
17
19
Colorado College
3-1-0
143
NR
20
Minnesota State
1-1-0
75
20
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Thomas 35, New Hampshire 25, Sacred Heart 19, Clarkson 16, Minnesota Duluth 14, St. Cloud State 10, UMass Lowell 7, Dartmouth 6, Miami 5, Union 5, Augustana 4, Brown 4, Ferris State 4, Niagara 3, Northeastern 3, Canisius 1, Omaha 1
Men's USA Hockey Poll
October 13, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Boston University
642 (19)
3
2
Western Michigan
686 (4)
1
3
Michigan
581 (9)
7
4
Michigan State
569 (1)
2
5
Denver
551
5
6
Penn State
526
4
7
Maine
516 (1)
8
8
North Dakota
449
11
9
Boston College
387
10
10
Quinnipiac
348
9
11
Massachusetts
296
14
12
Connecticut
280
13
13
Providence
254
6
14
Minnesota
249
12
15
Ohio State
216
T16
16
Arizona State
213
15
17
Wisconsin
136
18
18
Cornell
135
T16
19
Minnesota State
61
20
20
Colorado College
34
NR
Others Receiving Votes: University of New Hampshire, 25; University of Minnesota Duluth, 14; Miami University, 13; Clarkson University, 12; Michigan Tech University, 12; University of St. Thomas, 8; Union College, 7; Sacred Heart University, 4; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; Northeastern University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 2; Niagara University, 1.
Women's USCHO Poll
October 13, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
6-0-0
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
4-0-0
277 (1)
2
3
Minnesota
6-0-0
264
3
4
Minnesota Duluth
4-2-0
225
4
5
Cornell
0-0-0
210
5
6
Penn State
6-0-0
204
6
7
Quinnipiac
6-0-0
176
7
8
Colgate
3-2-0
156
8
9
Clarkson
2-2-0
128
9
10
St. Cloud State
3-4-0
113
10
11
Connecticut
2-2-0
107
11
12
Northeastern
4-0-0
83
13
13
Boston University
0-4-0
46
14
14
St. Lawrence
1-5-0
32
12
15
Mercyhurst
3-3-0
29
15
Others receiving votes: Princeton 24, Boston College 11, Minnesota State 11, St. Thomas 2, Vermont 2, Yale 2
Women's USA Hockey Poll
Oct. 7 Rankings (Will Be Updated Oct. 14)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
259
2
3
Minnesota
253
3
4
Cornell
244
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
207
5
6
Penn State
184
7
7
Quinnipiac
161
8
8
Colgate
160
6
9
Clarkson
118
9
10
St. Cloud State
110
11
11
Connecticut
90
12
12
St. Lawrence
71
10
13
Northeastern
54
14
14
Boston University
52
13
15
Princeton
22
15
Others Receiving Votes: Mercyhurst 21; St. Thomas 4; Minnesota State 3; Yale University, 2.