Three Former Boston College Players Headline Timely Big NHL Deals: Puck Drop

It was a very good day to be a former Boston College player in the National Hockey League.

With the outgoing collective bargaining agreement set to expire at midnight on the eve of training camps opening for the 2026-27 season, and new rules set to be implemented including changing the maximum length of contracts to seven years, there was a flurry of last-minute deals made Tuesday.

Among them were three that paid off in a big way for some young, talented ex-Eagles.

• The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Ryan Leonard to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. The 21-year-old’s extension will carry an average annual value of $10.5 million. It mirrors the deal signed by teammate Alex Tuch (also from Boston College) as part of his sign-and-trade from the Buffalo Sabres to Washington in June.

• Cutter Gauthier, 22, signed a six-year contract with Anaheim, reportedly $81 million total, most of which will be paid in bonuses — taking advantage of a new wrinkle in the new CBA). Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that the deal includes an $18.6 million signing bonus, plus $850,000 in initial salary, so he’ll make nearly $19.5 million during his first year. However, Gauthier will count $13.5 million each year against the salary cap. The restricted free agent led the Ducks in scoring last season with 41 and had 69 points in 76 games.

• Forward Alex Newhook signed a four-year, $22.2 million extension with the Montreal Canadiens, making him a core part of one of the franchise through the 2030-31 season. He’s just 25.

The deals signed by Leonard and Gauthier are both in the top 10 of biggest contracts ever signed by former college players, knocking Logan Cooley (Minnesota) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston University) off the list. Cooley recently signed with the Mammoth for $80 million, eight years; and McAvoy's deal with the Boston Bruins is for $76 million, eight years.

10 Biggest NHL Contracts Signed by Former College Players 1. Cale Maker, D, Massachusetts; Colorado Avalanche, $163.2 million, 8 years

2. Jack Eichel, C, Boston University; Vegas Golden Knights, $108 million, 8 years

3. Ryan Suter, D, Wisconsin; Minnesota Wild (2012), $98 million, 13 years

4. Zach Parise, LW, North Dakota; Minnesota Wild (2012), $98 million, 13 years

5. Kyle Conner, LW, Michigan; Winnipeg Jets, $96 million, 8 years

6. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University; San Jose Sharks, $94 million, 5 years

7. Alex Tuch, RW, Boston College, Washington Capitals, $84 million, 8 years

8. (tie) Ryan Leonard, F, Boston College, Washington Capitals, $84 million, 8 years

9. (tie) Jonathan Toews, C, North Dakota, Chicago Blackhawks (2015), $84 million, 8 years

10. Cutter Gauthier, F, Boston College, Anaheim Ducks, $81 million, 6 years

Maker’s contract recently signed is the biggest in league history, and by a wide margin. Eichel’s deal is sixth. Jeremy Swayman (Maine) has the largest contract of a former collegiate goaltender at $66 million over 8 years, through the 2031-32 season, with the Bruins.

Ryan Leonard’s agent Matt Keator discussing Leno pushing for 8 years instead of 4-5. What a tremendous piece of work from GMCP, holy pic.twitter.com/cWRwlmaW2p — Top-Line Beagle🐶🏒 (@toplinebeagle) September 15, 2026

Wisconsin Consensus No. 1 in Women's Hockey

One day after the preseason national rankings in women's hockey by USCHO.com had reigning national champion Wisconsin at No. 1, the USA Hockey College Hockey Poll, in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, followed suit. It also had the same 15 teams listed in the rankings, albeit in different spots.

The WCHA preseason coaches poll had Ohio State at No. 1 in the league preseason poll, over the Badgers, after losing five top players in the PWHL draft.

Rank Team Points Prev. 1 Wisconsin (11) 275 1 2 Ohio State (8) 273 2 3 Minnesota 220 5 4 Northeastern 219 4 5 Penn State 213 3 6 Quinnipiac 191 T6 7 Connecticut 166 T6 8 Princeton 152 9 9 Minnesota Duluth 137 10 10 Cornell 112 11 11 Yale 105 8 12 Clarkson 74 14 13 Minnesota State 55 13 14 Mercyhurst 44 12 15 Colgate 28 15

Others Receiving Votes: Boston College 4; Harvard 4; St. Cloud State 4; St. Lawrence 2; Boston University 1; Brown 1.

UMD, UND Head Preseason All-NCHC Team Three Minnesota Duluth juniors including the reigning Hobey Baker winner, and three North Dakota sophomores were named to the 2026-27 Preseason All-NCHC Team by media. Forward Max Plante was the lone a unanimous selection after collecting all 33 possible votes, with Bulldogs defenseman Ty Hanson second in the balloting.



Plante’s brother Zam also made the team after finishing second in league scoring last season. Max Plante edged him 52 points to 51.



F Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, Jr.: 33 votes (unanimous)

F Zam Plante, Minnesota Duluth, Jr.: 18

F Cole Reschny, North Dakota, So.: 17

D Ty Hanson, Minnesota Duluth, Jr.: 26

D Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota, So.: 23

G Jan Špunar, North Dakota, So.: 17

Hockey East Media Likes Both UMass, Providence Although Providence finished with more first-place votes, Massachusetts was first in the preseason rankings by the Hockey East Writers and Broadcasters Association. Connecticut also received a first-place vote, but finished sixth. The three teams finished atop the league standings last season, 1-2-3, with the Friars first, the Minutemen second but missing out on the NCAA Tournament, and UConn the last team in after reaching the title game of the Hockey East Tournament.



1. Massachusetts (5) 124

2. Providence (6) 122

3. Boston College 99

4. Merrimack 88

5. Boston University 87

6. Connecticut (1) 75

7. Maine 66

8. Northeastern 50

9. New Hampshire 35

10. Lowell 25

11. Vermont



As for the preseason All-Hockey East team, the association voted for the following:

F Parker Lalonde, So., Merrimack

D Dean Letourneau, Jr., Boston College

F Joey Muldowney, Sr., Connecticut

F Jack Musa, Sr., Massachusetts

F John Mustard, Jr., Providence

D Francesco Dell’Elce, Jr., Massachusetts

D Larry Keenan, Jr., Massachusetts

D Luka Radivojevic, So., Boston College

G Jack Parsons, So., Providence

Puck Drop: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The Arizona Republic reported that Tim Ziesel, the former Green Berret who led the workout in which transfer Matthew Mayich collapsed on Aug. 20, did not sign a contract or go through the required vetting process, both of which would be a violation of Arizona State policies. Meanwhile, Mayich is still in a coma in an area hospital. College Hockey News reported that the Sun Devils are planning to proceed with their season, which set to start on Oct. 2.

The Detroit Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff (Michigan State) interim General Manager. … The Minnesota Wild signed head coach John Hynes (Boston University) to a multiyear contract. Terms of the new deal, which begins next season, were not released.

The Grand Forks Herald reported that North Dakota has negotiated new scheduling agreements with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Boston College to beef up its schedule.

Connecticut has added former Boston College player Ryan Shannon to its staff as director of player development.

Cornell landed a commitment from defenseman Cameron Allard from the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) in 2027-28.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 16 days. Women … 2 days.

This Date in Hockey History September 16, 1972: The first selection committee for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame met and chose the inaugural induction class of 25: Taffy Abel, Hobey Baker, Frank Brimsek, George Brown, Walter Brown, John Chase, Cully Dahlstrom, John B. Garrison, Doc Gibson, Moose Goheen, Malcolm Gordon, Edward Jeremiah, Mike Karakas, Myles Lane, Thomas Lockhart, Sam LoPresti, John Mariucci, George Owen Jr., Ding Palmer, Doc Romnes, Clifford Thompson, William Tutt, Ralph Winsor, Coddy Winters, Lyle Wright.



September 16, 1978: At 17, Wayne Gretzky reported to his first training camp as a professional, with the Indianapolis Races of the World Hockey Association. He played in just eight games for the Racers before his contract was purchased by the Edmonton Oilers. After the Oilers were absorbed into the NHL the following season, they opened camp on the same date in 1979 at the University of Alberta. He went on to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP.



September 16, 1979: Cornell goaltender Matt Underhill was born in Merritt, British Columbia.



September 16, 1995: The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Henry Boucha, James Claypool and Ken Morrow.



September 16, 1986: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Bobby Bauer, Borje Salming and Al Arbour,



September 16, 1988: The Hockey Hall of Fame added Roy Conacher, Michel Goulet, Peter Stastny and Athol Murray.



September 16, 1999: Boston University left wing Brady Tkachuk was born in Scottsdale, Ariz.



September 16, 2009: Former St. Cloud State defenseman Bret Hedican announced his retirement after 17 NHL seasons.



September 16, 2014: Bill Daly and Paul Holmgren were named recipients of the 2014 Lester Patrick trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.



September 16, 2020: Jack Kelly, who coached Boston University to two national titles (and also the U.S. National Team and Colby College), died in Oakland, Maine. He was 93.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"The top three worst things I've seen in hockey? The invention of the trap. The invention of the morning skate. And the invention of the extremely ugly uniform." Brett Hull (UMD)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Caps go all out to celebrate Ryan Leonard’s eight-year extension. Green jersey, and then a bunch of dollar signs and his new salary on his helmet and visor.



pic.twitter.com/mXSagoXUrO — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) September 15, 2026

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