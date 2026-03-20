High Point’s Student Radio Team Gave Us an All-Time Great Tournament Moment

1. I can’t tell you how much I love this video. I love every single second of it. I love everything about it. I love it all. This is what it’s all about when it comes to sports.

This is High Point students Jimmy Rosselli on play-by-play and Griffin Wright on color calling the final minute of the 12-seed’s shocking comeback win over fifth-seeded Wisconsin.

In addition to the raw emotion, the fellas had tremendous calls. They weren’t just screaming and yelling.

"THROW ON THE GLASS SLIPPER! IT’S A CINDERELLA STORY IN PORTLAND, OREGON. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY, HIGH POINT BREAKS THROUGH. WE WILL SEE YOU IN THE ROUND OF 32!!!"

My goodness gracious, what pure electricity from Rosselli. That is a PERFECT call.

Get his guy a job on TV ASAP!

HELLO SATURDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/aLqSp4XyC3 — The Jimmy and Griff Show (@JimmyandGriff) March 19, 2026

2. Tuesday’s United States-Venezuela World Baseball Classic final drew 10.7 million viewers for Fox.

The entire WBC tournament averaged 1.3 million viewers for Fox, FS1 and FS2.

Here are the viewership numbers for Team USA’s games.

March 6 vs. Brazil on Fox: 2.64 million

March 7 vs. Great Britain on Fox: 2.98 million

March 9 vs. Mexico on Fox: 5.02 million

March 10 vs. Italy on FS1: 2.07 million

March 13 vs. Canada on Fox: 4.3 million

March 15 vs. Dominican Republic, FS1: 7.3 million

3. Here’s how NBC’s broadcast booths will look next Thursday when the network gets back in the baseball business with two games.

Remember: NBC has passed on hiring a full-time analyst and will use local analysts for each game.

Pirates at Mets, 1 p.m. ET: Matt Vasgersian, Al Leiter, Neil Walker

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET: Jason Benetti, Orel Hersheiser, Luis Gonzalez

I don’t think I love this, but I will reserve judgement.

4. Just a 41-YEAR OLD putting up a triple-double last night.

124th CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR LEBRON!



👑 19 PTS (8-12 FGM)

👑 15 REB

👑 10 AST



THE LAKERS HAVE WON 8 GAMES IN A ROW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ROehOt4HPn — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

This after scoring 30 points the night before while also doing this.

LEBRON JAMES WHAT THE HELL MAN



THIS IS NOT HUMAN 😭#LakeShow



pic.twitter.com/Y1FJCB85gV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 19, 2026

Again, HE’S 41 YEARS OLD!

5. Just look at this reply I got Thursday night when ranting about a problem we’ve all had at sports bars, especially during the NCAA tournament.

Larry David did this is real life, in Boston he came into the bar my wife worked at during a Pats game & asked for the Jets game. She said if no one was watching one of the tv’s she would change it. He went person to person at the bar asking if they were watching the game or not — Zoomtender (@zoomtender) March 20, 2026

6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with NBC college basketball broadcaster John Fanta.

Fanta talks about wanting to be a versatile broadcaster who does it all, why he left Fox for NBC, using social media to help build his career, hearing from big names in sports media about his work, the difference between calling a college basketball game and NBA game and his work on NBC’s college football coverage.

In addition, Fanta talks about this year’s NCAA tournament, breaks down certain aspects of the bracket, reveals what he’d change about the tournament and shares his rules for entering bracket pools.

Fanta, who recently went viral for his preview of the St. John's-UConn Big East final, also reveals that he didn’t script the piece and it was all off the top of his head. He also shares some truly amazing Bill Raftery stories.

Following Fanta, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal talks about his new relationship with none other than Jerry Seinfeld. Sal also shares a horrible travel experience while I rant about the best steakhouse in New York, Peter Luger’s.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: During this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, I told John Fanta this is my all-time favorite college basketball call, via Verne Lundquist, so I figured I’d post it today because it’s always worth watching.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.