Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Matthew Tkachuk, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier)

Matthew Schaefer got on the board last night, but with a goal, not an assist. That was as close as we came to winning any of the three player props on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Matthew Tkachuk, Troy Terry, and Cutter Gauthier for my picks tonight.

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Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 20.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Matthew Tkachuk OVER 0.5 Assists (-110) at Flames

Troy Terry OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Mammoth

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Mammoth

Matthew Tkachuk returns to Calgary on Friday night for the first time since 2024. He started his career with the Flames, scoring 152 goals and adding 230 assists for 382 points in 431 games.

He’s only played in 21 games this season due to injury, but he’s over a point-per-game pace with 9 goals and 14 assists. The winger recorded an assist for the second straight game last night, and now has nine assists in as many games this month.

Troy Terry is flying high for the Ducks. He has 49 points through 48 games this season after recording 55 points in 77 games last year.

After missing nearly a month, Terry returned earlier this week with a goal and two assists against the Wild and then picked up an apple against the Flyers.

Terry now has 11 points in 8 games this calendar year and was only held off the scoresheet once.

After scoring a modest 20 goals in his rookie season, Cutter Gauthier has broken out in a big way this year. He has 35 goals through 67 games, and he’s trending upward in the second half.

Gauthier has scored in 2 straight games and has 9 goals in 10 games this month. Going back to the beginning of February, the winger has 12 goals in 14 games, lighting the lamp in 10 of those 14 contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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