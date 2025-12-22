U.S. Routs Germany 8-0 in Tuneup for Upcoming World Juniors: Puck Drop

Will Horcoff (Michigan) and Will Zellers (North Dakota) both scored two goals to lead the U.S. National Junior Team to an 8-0 victory over Germany on Saturday in its first of two tournament tuneup games in Duluth, Minn., for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Ryker Lee (Michigan State), Teddy Stiga (Boston College), Brodie Ziemer (Minnesota) and Cole McKinney (Michigan) all found the net as well after a scoreless first period. Brady Knowling (USA Hockey National Team Development Program) and Nick Kempf (Notre Dame) split duties in goal and both had 12 saves.

“It was good to get a game under our belts and I thought we did some good things,” Team USA coach Bob Motzko (Minnesota) said. "We really like our group and we’ll look forward to getting on the ice tomorrow before we play Finland on Tuesday.”

The U.S. outshot Germany 49-24, and went 3-for-6 on the power play. Germany was 0-for-4.

The Amercians will play their second and final pre-tournament game Tuesday against Finland in Duluth, Minn. The tournament begins Dec. 26 in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn., and run through Jan. 5.

For your viewing pleasure 🎥



Every goal from tonight's 8⃣ goal victory #WorldJuniors

Puck Drop: Monday, December 22, 2025

• We obviously focus on college hockey and American players, but would be remiss if we didn't mention that Sidney Crosby made NHL history Saturday night. With a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh's 4-3 shootout win over visiting Montreal, he passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins history. In his 21st season, Crosby has 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games, putting him eighth in all-time league scoring. Lemieux finished with 1,723 points (690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) over 17 seasons. For more on Crosby's night, check out Break Away On SI.

SIDNEY CROSBY HAS DONE IT! 🤯



HE NOW HAS THE MOST POINTS IN PENGUINS HISTORY!

• On the recruiting front, the New Hampshire Wildcats received a commitment from Cash Koch, F, Tri-City Americans (WHL). Ferris State landed commitment from Ryan Franks, D, Minnetonka (Minn.) High School. Ryan Franks announced his commitment to Canisius. The forward is playing this season with the Maryland Black Bears (NAHL).

• Jack Hughes, out of the U.S. National Development Team, returned to the ice for New Jersey after missing 18 games and scored a goal as the Devils lost 3-1 at home to the Sabres. The center suffered a freak hand injury sustained at a team dinner. ... Rangers forward J.T. Miller is week to week for after sustaining an upper-body injury during a 5-4 shootout win against the Flyers.

GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK, JACK HUGHES!! 🤩

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

End of 2025 College Hockey Schedule Saturday, December 27

MEN

Non-Conference

Arizona State at No. 8 Dartmouth, 5 p.m. ET



Sunday, December 28

ECAC

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Arizona State at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Army at Long Island, 5 p.m. ET



Great Lakes Invitational (at Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Miami vs. Michigan Tech, 3:37 p.m. ET

Ferris State vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET



Holiday Face-Off (at Milwaukee, Wis.)

Lake Superior vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 7 Western Michigan, 7:30 CT



Exhibition

Concordia at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 2:00 ET

Bentley at UMass Lowell, 3:30 ET



Monday, December 29

Hockey East

Merrimack at Vermont, 6 p.m ET



Holiday Face-Off (at Milwaukee, Wis.)

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m. CT

Championship, 7:30 p.m. CT



Great Lakes Invitational (at Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m. ET

Championship, 7:30 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

RIT at Clarkson. 6 p.m. ET



Exhibition

US Under-18 at Bowling Green. 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday, December 30

AHA

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m. ET



Wednesday, December 31

Non-Conference

Long Island at No. 11 UConn, 2 p.m. ET

Exhibition

Guelph at Niagara, 2 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Tuesday, December 30

Non-Conference

Brown vs. Maine. 5 p.m. ET (Portland, Maine)

No. 10 Cornell at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: December 22, 1959: Boston University left wing Paul Fenton was born in Springfield, Mass.



December 22, 1974: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 51st career shutout, tying the franchise record set by Glenn Hall, in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-0 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. On the same night, Tony’s brother Phil scored two goals during Boston’s 5-4 victory over Detroit to become the sixth player in NHL history to score 500 goals.



December 22, 1977: Maine left wing Steve Kariya was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia.



December 22, 1979: Philadelphia defeated Boston 5-2 to extend its unbeaten streak to 29 games (29-0-10), topping the previous NHL record of 28 set by Montreal in 1978-79.



December 22, 1980: The U.S. Olympic Hockey Team appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and named “Sportsmen of the Year.”



December 22, 1981: The 1982 World Junior Championship began with Canada and the United States serving as hosts, and the majority of games played at numerous sites throughout Minnesota. Venues included Brainerd, Bloomington, Burnsville, Duluth, Grand Rapids, International Falls, Mankato, Minneapolis New Ulm, Rochester St. Cloud and Virginia. Canada won the sixth edition of the tournament, its first title, and the U,S. placed sixth.



December 22, 1982: Just after being awarded Sports Illustrated’s "Sportsman of the Year," Wayne Gretzky got into one of just two career NHL fights. It was against former Minnesota center Nel Broten. The Edmonton Oilers took it out on the Minnesota North Stars, 8-2.



December 22, 1985: Former Minnesota right wing Scott Bjugstad recorded his second career hat trick during the Minnesota North Stars' 8-3 win at New Jersey.



December 22, 1987: Former Harvard defenseman Neil Sheehy tallied a goal and two assists as Calgary Flames notched the 550th victory in franchise history, a 6-5 overtime win over the visiting Hartford Whalers.



December 22, 1988: Maine goaltender Scott Darling was born in Newport News, Va.



December 22, 1996: Former UMD left wing Brett Hull scored his 500th goal while netting a hat trick for St. Louis during a 7-4 victory against visiting Los Angeles. It came 25 years to the day that his father, Bobby Hull, who is also in the 500-goal club, got his final career hat trick during a 4-1 victory for Chicago against the California Golden Seals.



December 22, 2005: For the first time in Minnesota State history, two former players faced in each other in an NHL game. Neither figured in the scoring, but Tim Jackson did get a fighting penalty as his Phoenix Coyotes defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks as Tim Jackson made his league debut.



December 22, 2008: Former Minnesota defenseman Alex Goligoski had two goals and an assist as a rookie, and Sidney Crosby scored 43 seconds into overtime as Pittsburgh won at Buffalo, 4-3.



December 22, 2016: Jaromir Jagr picked up an assist to surpass Mark Messier for second place on the NHL’s all-time points list (1,888). The game was halted and Jagr presented a golden stick to mark the achievement, however the Florida Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins 3-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“It is with emotion too poignant for orderly thought or precise expression that I write of Hobey Baker, whose death last Saturday, through the falling of his airplane at Toul, has just been announced. I don't think anyone who knew Hobey Baker personally, or as an athlete, will have any feeling other than that he was qualified to stand aloof as the ultimate product of all that is worthy, not alone in American college athletics, but in American college life.'' Lawrence Perry

